See the most expensive home for sale in each of Oregon’s 36 counties
Thinking about moving in the New Year? Before you pack up your pots and pans, see what you can buy at the median sale price, which varies widely across Oregon. Portland homes can cost 2.5 times those in Baker County at the Idaho state line. If you’re dreaming big, here’s...
Bill Monroe: Some of the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division’s encounters are stranger than fiction
Join me between the lines of monthly activity published by the Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division. They’re peppered with Darwin Award candidates. In November, an Astoria-based division sergeant headed out in the wee hours to conduct a decoy operation with a fake elk. As happens more than...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s new chief justice begins her term, portion of Interstate 84 closes this weekend
The Oregon Supreme Court’s 44th chief justice, Meagan Flynn, has begun her term after serving as associate justice on the high court since 2014. Flynn is the second woman to serve in the position, following the retirement last year of the court’s first female chief justice, Martha Walters. Flynn’s first order of business was to swear in two new associate justices appointed by Gov. Kate Brown. That means every justice currently on the Oregon Supreme Court has been appointed by Brown. Flynn is now the head of the state court system, which is facing a severe shortage of public defenders. Hundreds of people charged with crimes in Oregon do not have attorneys to represent them. (OPB Staff)
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon finally announces Jan. 15 opening of Dungeness crab season, but many commercial fishers say the damage has already been done
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab fishery, after passing a new round of testing, will open Sunday, Jan. 15 from Manzanita to south of Coos Bay, state regulators announced Friday. The season will open Feb. 1 from Cape Falcon, which is near Manzanita, north to the state of Washington, in accordance...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit
The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
WWEEK
Oregon’s Nearly 400 Miles of Rugged Coastline Make It an Ideal Place to Catch the Highly Sought After Dungeness Crab
We might be a little biased, but with regard to the finest-tasting crustacean, it’s really just a regional race for second place. With its light sweetness and perfect texture, the Dungeness crab reigns supreme! In our eyes, anyway. They are a core part of Oregon’s natural bounty, right alongside salmon, chanterelles, truffles, marionberries, hazelnuts and pinot noir. And pretty much anyone can go out and get them fresh from the ocean.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Is Becoming Hotter, With More Rain And Fewer Snow, According To Climate Study
Oregon Is Becoming Hotter: According to the Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment, released this week, Oregon still faces hazards associated with climate change but has witnessed the increased potential for adaptation and mitigation. The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, publishes the assessment every two years. This...
KGW
The latest on 9 suspects from Oregon and SW Washington charged for Jan. 6 insurrection
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two years after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, federal prosecutors are still working their way through hundreds of cases. More than 950 people have been arrested in connection with the January 6 attack, according to the U.S. Department of Justice — including nine people from Oregon and Southwest Washington.
KTVB
I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds
ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
KTVZ
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
2022 cannabis sales: This Oregon county is No. 1 for a third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — It might take actually moving the Oregon-Idaho border west to end Malheur County’s reign as Oregon’s top pot spot. Despite a 6.4% sales decline, the border county was Oregon’s per capita leader in cannabis sales in 2022, its third straight year at No. 1.
Climate assessment shows Oregon is growing hotter, with more rain and less snow
Oregon continues to face climate change-related risks, but has also seen expanding opportunities for adaptation and mitigation, according to the Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment published this week.
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today
The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
kmvt
Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall
Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
Here are the best dates to search the Oregon coast for glass floats in 2023
If your 2023 New Year’s resolution is to find a glass float on the Oregon coast, then it’s time to start planning and strategizing.
'We don't really have a job yet': Rep. Salinas, one of three Oregon US lawmakers, waiting to be sworn in
PORTLAND, Oregon — The House floor remained a place of disorder and dysfunction on Thursday, divided over who should be the next speaker of the House. For Oregon Congresswoman-elect Democrat Andrea Salinas — all she could do was laugh. "Many of us were saying we don't really have...
