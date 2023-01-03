ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 2

Related
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon’s new chief justice begins her term, portion of Interstate 84 closes this weekend

The Oregon Supreme Court’s 44th chief justice, Meagan Flynn, has begun her term after serving as associate justice on the high court since 2014. Flynn is the second woman to serve in the position, following the retirement last year of the court’s first female chief justice, Martha Walters. Flynn’s first order of business was to swear in two new associate justices appointed by Gov. Kate Brown. That means every justice currently on the Oregon Supreme Court has been appointed by Brown. Flynn is now the head of the state court system, which is facing a severe shortage of public defenders. Hundreds of people charged with crimes in Oregon do not have attorneys to represent them. (OPB Staff)
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
OREGON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Klamath River dam removal project faces lawsuit

The removal of four dams along the Klamath River near the Oregon-California state line, cheered by tribal, state and federal officials last month, is facing additional litigation. Siskiyou County Water Users Association board member Anthony Intiso has filed a lawsuit against Wade Crowfoot, the secretary of the California Natural Resources...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
WWEEK

Oregon’s Nearly 400 Miles of Rugged Coastline Make It an Ideal Place to Catch the Highly Sought After Dungeness Crab

We might be a little biased, but with regard to the finest-tasting crustacean, it’s really just a regional race for second place. With its light sweetness and perfect texture, the Dungeness crab reigns supreme! In our eyes, anyway. They are a core part of Oregon’s natural bounty, right alongside salmon, chanterelles, truffles, marionberries, hazelnuts and pinot noir. And pretty much anyone can go out and get them fresh from the ocean.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Is Becoming Hotter, With More Rain And Fewer Snow, According To Climate Study

Oregon Is Becoming Hotter: According to the Sixth Oregon Climate Assessment, released this week, Oregon still faces hazards associated with climate change but has witnessed the increased potential for adaptation and mitigation. The Oregon Climate Change Research Institute, located at Oregon State University, publishes the assessment every two years. This...
OREGON STATE
KTVB

I-84 through eastern Oregon affected by strong winds

ONTARIO, Ore. — Interstate 84 through eastern Oregon is again open in both directions after "extremely high wind conditions" and crashes prompted a closure that lasted through Thursday morning, the Oregon Dept. of Transportation says. ODOT said wind gusts reached 70 miles per hour in some areas, and some...
PENDLETON, OR
KTVZ

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon

Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Oregon. Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not the case.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Locked up with no lawyer: This is the reality for 77 defendants in Oregon today

The number of defendants held in Oregon jails without legal representation has tripled within the past two months. As of Thursday, 77 defendants are languishing behind bars – their criminal cases at a standstill – because there are no public defenders available to represent them. The longest a defendant has been jailed without a lawyer in Multnomah County is five months – and counting.
OREGON STATE
kmvt

Greater Idaho movement gaining momentum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The grassroots organization looking to relocate 15 conservative counties from Oregon into Idaho is gaining some momentum. The discussions about the possibility of relocating the border are likely to be brought up this legislative session. Greater Idaho spokesman Matt McCaw said his organization has continued...
IDAHO STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall

Central Oregon is still in a drought, despite recent wet and snowy weather, according to various measurements such as the Oregon Drought Monitor and the latest look at Central Oregon reservoirs from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's "Teacup Diagram." The post Central Oregon still dealing with exceptional drought in certain Counties despite recent heavy rain, snowfall appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Oregon is Number One (In Voting), the Thursday "Dog of the Day," and Republican Clown Car Continues Sloooooow Crash

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Are you curious...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy