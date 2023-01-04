ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Arrest made in Portland Korean Church fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fire that significantly damaged a former Portland Korean Church downtown on Tuesday night, the Portland Fire Bureau said Wednesday. The suspect, Cameron David Storer, 27, also known as Nicolette Fait, faces charges of arson and burglary. Storer was arrested...
PORTLAND, OR
Volunteers needed for Oregon Veteran Volunteer Training Program

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs Veteran Volunteer Program is seeking volunteers in Linn, Benton and Marion counties who are interested in serving aging veterans in their own communities. The goal of the program is to equip volunteers with information so that they can help connect veterans, primarily seniors, to...
BENTON COUNTY, OR
Wind knocks out power for thousands across Portland metro, Gorge sees winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Strong winds swept parts of Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Wednesday evening, knocking out power for thousands. The National Weather Service of Portland issued a wind advisory through Thursday morning for gusts of up to 50 mph. Forecasters warned that trees and falling debris could bring down powerlines for people across the region.
PORTLAND, OR

