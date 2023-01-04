A Riddle man was found dead in an early-morning trailer fire Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in news release. Reports of a structure fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle began coming in to 911 dispatchers at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City and Canyonville responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.

RIDDLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO