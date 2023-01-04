Read full article on original website
88-year-old Riddle man dies in trailer fire
A Riddle man was found dead in an early-morning trailer fire Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in news release. Reports of a structure fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle began coming in to 911 dispatchers at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City and Canyonville responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
Police: Roseburg man arrested after starting fire under awning of building
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday and charged with Reckless Burning, authorities said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to 1000 SE Stephens Street for a report of a fire that was started under the awning of the building. Connect the Dots Pediatric...
Tiller Trail Highway reopen after weather-related overnight closure
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Effective January 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) closed Tiller Trail Highway from Milepost 35, near Tison Road, to Milepost 42, the Douglas County line. DCPW says the closure is due to adverse weather and dangerous road conditions; including high...
Child exploitation images uncovered at Central Point home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff's Office says numerous child exploitation images were uncovered at a Central Point home. According to officials, a search warrant was issued after multiple child exploitation images were uploaded from the home. Digital devices were also seized as part of the search warrant,...
Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across Southern Oregon
Windy conditions continue to impact residents across the Rogue Valley. Earlier today, Rural Metro Fire says a powerline struck a FedEx truck north of Grants Pass. As of 11:45 a.m., the FedEx driver has been rescued and no injuries were reported. In Jackson County, the Sheriff's Office says it has...
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
Moratorium placed on flying non-governmental flags in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The City of Coos Bay will no longer fly non-governmental flags on city-owned flag poles. The city council decision comes after residents responded to the city's approval to fly the Pride flag at the Coos Bay Boardwalk in June of last year marking Pride month.
Umpqua Community College and the Friendly Kitchen partner up
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College is opening its cafeteria to help the "Meals on Wheels" program in Roseburg with their meals on wheels program. The Friendly Kitchen moved from the Methodist Church to UCC because they needed the additional space; 58 volunteers helped make that move possible. Opened...
