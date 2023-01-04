UConn Huskies women’s basketball coach missing game at Butler University

(WTNH) — The head coach of the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team Geno Auriemma is missing the Butler Bulldogs vs. Uconn Huskies game on Tuesday night, according to the school.

The UConn Huskies women’s basketball team released the following statement on their Twitter page:

“Geno Auriemma is feeling unwell and will not be on the sideline for UConn’s game at Butler tonight. Chris Dailey will take over head coaching duties in Auriemma’s absence. Dailey has led the Huskies to a 15-0 record in Auriemma absences.”

Tuesday night’s absence marks the third game Auriemma has missed this season. Tipoff was at 7 p.m. at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana.

