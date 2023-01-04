Read full article on original website
HUD awards vouchers to OKC for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Oklahoma City with 30 vouchers for affordable housing for non-elderly people with disabilities.
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
‘We’re there to help not fight,’ Nurse wants answers after attacker’s charges are downgraded
An ER nurse is speaking out and asking questions, nearly a year after he was attacked in his emergency room.
“We simply cannot manage,” OKC in desperate need of animal adoptions
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is in need of adoptions more than ever because they are busting at the seams.
Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares
STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
Students at Oklahoma City metro school being forced out of the building while district makes repairs
Students at a metro school are missing out on valuable classroom time as the building at Shidler Elementary School in South Oklahoma City is in desperate need of repairs.
OKC Develops New Approach to Homelessness: Housing Over Criminalizing
As 50 Oklahoma City clergy and community members huddled around tables at the Mayflower Congregational Church in November, they clutched packets that to them represented a looming crisis. The next day’s city council agenda included Councilmember Mark Stonecipher’s proposal to classify the homeless living in encampments as trespassers, subjecting them...
Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
Oklahoma City hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023, and for the parents, little Millie is their first child. "I was able to watch fireworks while I'm holding her hand," Justin Chandler said. "It was a pretty cool experience to watch everything unfold." New parents...
Oklahoma City Police increasing pay and offering $10,000 sign on bonus for recruits, plus other benefits
Oklahoma City hopes boosting starting pay for police recruits will get more officers on the streets.
Study: Oklahoma City ranked as one of the most stable housing markets in US
It seems that Oklahoma City homeowners have something to cheer about, according to a new study.
Moore Public Schools & Bridges to construct tiny homes for homeless students in Moore
MOORE (KOKH) — Moore Public Schools and Bridges of Norman are now working together to construct tiny homes for homeless teens enrolled in Moore Public Schools after the OKC City Council approved the project on Tuesday. The tiny homes will be built in the field behind Sky Ranch Elementary...
Guthrie employee retires, leaves legacy on city
GUTHRIE, Okla. — After 45 years of serving the city of Guthrie, a 65-year-old celebrated his retirement with a party. Verdell Smith, the superintendent for the parks and recreation department, began working for Guthrie on June 3, 1977, as a general laborer. He worked his way up through the ranks.
State board should 'stay the course,' prohibit religious charter schools, says advocacy group
As a church in Oklahoma City plans to apply to open a charter school, an organization advocating for the separation of church and state says Oklahoma should continue to disallow publicly funded religious schools. On Tuesday, the Freedom from Religion Foundation sent a memo to the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter...
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Oklahoma school going solar through new pilot program
A middle school in Norman is getting an eco-friendly facelift.
'Mini' pig that went viral is too big, town says
MOORE, Okla. - A pet mini-pig that went viral in his hometown after an escape now finds itself at the center of controversy. When Larry the pig got out of his yard recently and was reported for blocking a road, police officers in Moore, Oklahoma, helped wrangle him, then shared the video on social media. It got thousands of views and was "shared internationally," his owner Steffany Jones said.
Oklahoma County Sheriff updates Deer Creek teacher investigation
In a press conference to clear up information, the Oklahoma County Sherriff said that the Deer Creek School District did not threaten to cancel their contract with OCSO over school resource officers.
