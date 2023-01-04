ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

1600kush.com

Oklahoma Community Announces New Grant Program: OK Community Cares

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma Community Credit Union is continuing its commitment to north central Oklahoma by launching a new fund that will support educational opportunities, financial literacy, food insecurities, healthy living and housing needs. OK Community Cares, a donor advised fund of the Cornerstone Foundation, will begin accepting grant...
STILLWATER, OK
oklahomawatch.org

OKC Develops New Approach to Homelessness: Housing Over Criminalizing

As 50 Oklahoma City clergy and community members huddled around tables at the Mayflower Congregational Church in November, they clutched packets that to them represented a looming crisis. The next day’s city council agenda included Councilmember Mark Stonecipher’s proposal to classify the homeless living in encampments as trespassers, subjecting them...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Pregnant Ada woman dies after crash, baby delivered by C-section

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A pregnant woman died, and her baby was delivered by C-section after a crash in Pontotoc County. According to a GoFundMe account organized by Chris Meyer, 28-year-old Lauren Smeltz was nine months pregnant when she was hit head-on by a vehicle, while she was on the way to her last obstetrics and gynecology, OB, appointment Tuesday.
ADA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City hospital welcomes its first baby born in 2023

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023, and for the parents, little Millie is their first child. "I was able to watch fireworks while I'm holding her hand," Justin Chandler said. "It was a pretty cool experience to watch everything unfold." New parents...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Guthrie employee retires, leaves legacy on city

GUTHRIE, Okla. — After 45 years of serving the city of Guthrie, a 65-year-old celebrated his retirement with a party. Verdell Smith, the superintendent for the parks and recreation department, began working for Guthrie on June 3, 1977, as a general laborer. He worked his way up through the ranks.
GUTHRIE, OK
fox7austin.com

'Mini' pig that went viral is too big, town says

MOORE, Okla. - A pet mini-pig that went viral in his hometown after an escape now finds itself at the center of controversy. When Larry the pig got out of his yard recently and was reported for blocking a road, police officers in Moore, Oklahoma, helped wrangle him, then shared the video on social media. It got thousands of views and was "shared internationally," his owner Steffany Jones said.
MOORE, OK

