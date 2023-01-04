ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Emergency landing causes plane to flip in Oklahoma City

By Terré Gables/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A pilot of a small single engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing at a local airport when the plane ended up on its roof.

The pilot landed at the C.E. Page Airport in Canadian County. Runway officials say the pilot was shaken up but is said to be okay. No injuries were reported.

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma

