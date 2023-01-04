Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion
Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
Eric Bischoff Agrees That ODB Was Ahead Of Her Time, Says She Still Has A Lot To Offer
Eric Bischoff shares his belief that ODB was ahead of her time, and she still has a lot to offer today. ODB was one of the top stars in TNA's Knockouts Division. She debuted for the company in 2007 and stayed with them until 2014. During her initial run, she won the Knockout's Championship four times, and she also held the Women's Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Eric Young. ODB returned to IMPACT multiple times over the years, including a brief run in 2021.
Charlotte Flair On Her Return: I Was Blown Away By The Fans' Response, It Meant A Lot To Me
Charlotte Flair says she was blown away by the fans' reaction to her return. Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown and shockingly defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Flair had been absent since she lost the title to Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May. With her win on Friday, Flair won her fourteenth title, as she continued to build her impressive list of accolades. Many fans cheered for her when she beat Rousey, and this reception is a far cry from the boos Flair had gotten used to.
Cody Deaner Talks Doing Extra Work For WWE In 2004, Recalls Shaking Vince McMahon's Hand
Cody Deaner discusses doing WWE extra work in 2004. Many performers in the world of wrestling start out on a small scale. Many talent who regularly wrestle on the independent scene will sometimes get the chance to do extra work for major companies like WWE, AEW, and IMPACT Wrestling. This...
WWE Officially Announces Vince McMahon's Return
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) is providing the following update regarding the composition of its Board of Directors and the exploration of strategic alternatives. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan...
WWE Raw On 1/2 Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating From 12/19 Episode
Check out the viewership numbers for the January 2 episode of WWE Raw. Showbuzz Daily reports that WWE Raw on January 2 averaged 1.605 million viewers. This number is down from the 1.705 million viewers the show averaged two weeks ago. Last week's episode of Raw, which was a Best Of 2022 highlight show, drew 1.075 million viewers.
WWE Programming On A&E Will Resume On 2/19/23 With 'Biography: WWE Legends' And 'WWE Rivals'
New details emerge concerning the next slate of WWE programming on the A&E Network. WWE's legend-focused programming on A&E is once again slated to resume on Sunday, February 19, Just one day after the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Season 3 of Biography: WWE Legends will kick...
AEW Dynamite (1/4) Preview: A New Era: Two Title Bouts, Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, And More
It's Wednesday, January, 4, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode. A Very Volatile Tag Team Championship Situation. Everybody loves The Acclaimed… except for Jeff and Karen Jarrett. After a...
Nick Aldis Is Excited About His Independent Ventures In 2023, Open To Never Making It To WWE Or AEW
Nick Aldis is happy to be a free agent and is grateful that so many legends of wrestling have gone out of their way to praise him. Nick Aldis is now a free agent after being the face of the National Wrestling Alliance for several years. Upon leaving the NWA, Nick expressed that he wasn't happy with the promotion's direction and understood that it was time for him to move on. Now, as a free agent, he is looking to make the most of his 2023 and says he has a lot of independent projects on the books.
WWE NXT Viewership Rises 10% On 1/3, Key Demo Rating Also Up
Viewership for the January 3 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Showbuzz Daily, NXT on January 3, 2023 drew 653,000 viewers. This number is up big from the 588,000 viewers the show drew last week. This number is also on par with recent weeks of NXT viewership. NXT...
John Laurinaitis Appearance At WrestleCon Canceled By Vendor Due To Negative Feedback
John Laurinaitis won't be at WrestleCon. On Wednesday it was reported that Laurinaitis would be at WrestleCon in Los Angeles during WrestleMania 39 weekend. He was being booked by Bobby Fulton’s Big Time Collectibles. On Thursday, Bobby Fulton took to social media to reveal Laurinaitis' appearance has been canceled...
Variety Looks At The Rock's Relationship With DC, Shelton Benjamin Gets A Standing Ovation | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 5, 2023:. - Variety ran a story on Dwayne Johnson's failed bid to become more involved with DC Comics' movies and the brand's extended universe. Fans can read the full story here. - The major wrestling news story of the day...
WWE Stock Reaches Highest Value Since April 2019 Following News Of Potential Sale
WWE's stock is up in a big way. After news broke on Thursday, January 5 that Vince McMahon is returning to WWE as the Executive Chairman Of The Board, the company's stock is currently on the uptrend in a massive way. At the time of this article being published, WWE's stock currently sits at a share price of $88.40, which is up 22% from the previous day.
Josh Alexander On Becoming Longest-Reigning IMPACT World Champion: It Seems Like A Fever Dream
Josh Alexander discusses becoming the longest-reigning world champion in IMPACT Wrestling history. Alexander has become the face of IMPACT Wrestling in recent years. He won the X-Division Championship in 2021, and he invoked Option C to challenge Christian Cage for the World Championship at Bound For Glory. Though he beat Cage, his first crowning moment as the world champion was ruined when Moose cashed in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Trophy and beat him for the world title the same night. Alexander later regained the title by defeating Moose at IMPACT Rebellion 2022, and he has held the title ever since.
Tony Khan Praises Ricky Starks, Says He Has A Great Future In AEW
Tony Khan has high praise for Ricky Starks. Starks closed out 2022 by winning the AEW World Title Eliminator and the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale to earn a match against MJF where the AEW World Title and Dynamite Diamond Ring were on the line at AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming.
Details On WWE Employee Meeting
WWE held a employee meeting today following the news breaking of Vince McMahon's return to the company as the Executive Chairman of the board. We'll update here as we get more info. - The meeting was pushed back slightly from 3:30 PM EST, and got underway before 4 PM EST.
EJ Nduka Says MLW Had A Plan For Him, Wanted Him To Be A Focal Point In Battle Riot 2021
EJ Nduka made an immediate impact in Major League Wrestling, making his debut at Battle Riot 2021. Nduka was highly touted at the WWE Performance Center, previously competing in bodybuilding and football before signing with WWE in 2018. Nduka never made it to WWE television before he was released in 2021, but MLW thought enough of him to sign him and make him a focal point in his debut match.
Report: WWE Hires JPMorgan To Advise On A Potential Sale
Latest news on a potential WWE sale. Alex Sherman of CNBC reports WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise on a potential sale. The report states a deal "would likely happen before mid-2023," around the time TV rights negotiations for WWE would take place. WWE's media rights deals with WWE Raw on USA Network and WWE SmackDown on Fox expire in 2024.
Booker T Says He Always Preached To Big E To Stop Jumping Through The Ropes
On the March 11, 2022 episode of WWE SmackDown, Big E suffered a neck injury when he landed on his head following a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. Big E fractured his C1 vertebrae and C6 vertebrae, but didn't suffer any ligament or spinal cord damage. Big E won't know...
