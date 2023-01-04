LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L’s Chergosky on 100-year record set in US House vote; Wisconsin Rep. Steve Doyle on new state Legislature

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: Ron Kind on House Speaker drama, recalls Jan. 6 Capitol riots; UW-L’s Chergosky on Wisconsin’s “full-time” Legislature
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Anthony Chergosky, in the WIZM studio Friday, while retired-US Congressman calls into La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Wisconsin Senate leader open to some new state spending
The top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate is talking about inflation. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu this week used his speech to the newly sworn-in state Senate to talk about the pressure that inflation is exerting on Wisconsin residents. “There are challenges that we face. Challenges the people of Wisconsin...
Wisconsin Republicans move closer to legalizing medical marijuana
MADISON, Wis. — Republican lawmakers who control the Wisconsin Legislature are moving closer to supporting the legalization of medical marijuana, after years of fighting efforts to loosen the state's laws, the GOP leader of the state Senate said Thursday.Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he thinks a bill to create a medical marijuana program in the state could be passed this legislative session as long as regulations are put forward to ensure it's for those in serious pain."Our caucus is getting pretty close on medical marijuana," LeMahieu told the newspaper.LeMahieu's comments mark the first time a leader...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Evers declares Wisconsin energy emergency, cites weather challenges
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers on Friday, Jan. 6 signed an executive order, declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. In a news release, the governor's office said persistent challenges caused by weeks of severe winter weather have impacted the distribution of residential heating fuel, including heating oil and propane.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political scientist Dr. Tim Dale breaks down US House Speaker “debacle”
UW-La Crosse political science professor, Dr. Tim Dale, stopped in the WIZM studio Wednesday for La Crosse Talk PM. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
wpr.org
Largest land conservation effort in state history threatened as lawmakers object to funding
Lawmakers on the state’s finance committee are objecting to what would be the largest land conservation effort in Wisconsin history, threatening to halt the project altogether. The Conservation Fund, a national environmental conservation group, bought 70,000 acres of private forestland across northern Wisconsin in 2021 called the Pelican River...
Wisconsin Republicans try to skirt vetoes, let voters decide
Republican lawmakers are moving quickly to put their priorities in front of Wisconsin voters in the April election, using constitutional amendments to work around Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who vetoed a record number of bills from the Republican-controlled Legislature in his first term. Since a new legislative session began Tuesday, Republicans have already reintroduced two proposed constitutional amendments they passed in the last session. The two proposals would change requirements for courts when setting bail and strip the governor’s office of its power to allocate federal funds. If the measures are approved a second time, they will go to a ballot referendum to be ratified by voters.
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a five-year term by former Republican Gov. […] The post Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wizmnews.com
Bill Feehan steps down as La Crosse County Republican Party chair
The chair of the La Crosse County Republican Party is stepping down, after a decade. Bill Feehan has been serving both as chair of the county party, and head of the 3rd Congressional District GOP. Feehan said on his “Fact Check” podcast Wednesday, he’s decided to concentrate solely on the...
nbc15.com
Energy emergency declared in Wisconsin for the second time in a month
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers signed Friday an executive order declaring an energy emergency in the state after continued severe winter weather. This is the second energy emergency declared within the month, with the first order commanding a 10-day waiver. The second order, #183, will provide a 30-day waiver that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up on deliveries due to weather-related delays. It will also allow for out-of-state utility restoration workers to arrive faster, Evers explained.
milwaukeeindependent.com
New abortion law faces threat of veto by Governor Evers as Wisconsin GOP split over changing to ban
Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Governor Tony Evers’ pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Governor Evers and Democrats are suing to overturn the...
How likely are Evers’ cabinet appointees to get confirmed?
MADISON, Wis. — The start of a new four-year term for Gov. Tony Evers means he once again has to make his case to the state Senate to approve his cabinet appointees, something senators rarely did during his first term in office. The Senate Democratic leader is optimistic, however, that more of the Evers cabinet secretaries may come to a...
spectrumnews1.com
State and local tax burdens in Wisconsin reach half-century low
WISCONSIN — State and local tax burdens fell to their lowest level on record in 2022, according to a new Wisconsin Policy Forum report. Researchers said a $1 billion income tax cut, tight limits on property taxes and surging resident incomes are the cause of the drop. The tax...
‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system
By Erin McGroarty Wisconsin Watch When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. Barnard remembers the patrol car’s cold seats. She would eventually have her shoes...
spmetrowire.com
Lt. Gov. Rodriguez sworn in, delivers inaugural address
Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez was sworn in today as the 46th lieutenant governor of the state of Wisconsin during Wisconsin’s 2023 Inauguration Ceremony, where she delivered her inaugural address. Below are Lt. Gov. Rodriguez’s remarks as prepared for delivery:. Good afternoon, Wisconsin. I am humbled, honored, and thrilled...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Signs Executive Order Recreating 28 Non-Statutory Committees
Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order #182 recreating 28 non-statutory committees working to conduct studies and advise the governor on various issues of statewide interest and importance, including the Governor’s Advisory Council on Equity and Inclusion, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access, the PFAS Coordinating Council, and the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability, among several others.
Finance committee blocks $15.5m conservation purchase
Members of the Legislature's powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. Wisconsin Public Radio reports the DNR's policy board in October signed off on the purchase in the Pelican River Forest, agreeing to use $10.8 million in federal dollars with the rest coming from the state's stewardship program. But state Sen. Mary Felzkowski said Thursday that she and other other members of the Joint Committee on Finance have objected to using any state dollars for the easement.
milwaukeeindependent.com
An ugly enforcement: Wisconsin’s fetal protection law allows detention of pregnant women for alcohol use
Officials investigate about 400 pregnant people a year for alleged ‘unborn child abuse’ under Act 292. Critics say that can do more harm than good. Tamara Loertscher arrived at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Aug. 1, 2014 despondent. The 29-year-old had suffered depression all her life, but in recent months, her mental health grew especially desperate. She struggled to eat and get out of bed, thinking of harming herself.
wizmnews.com
Backers of Olson Senior Center urge La Crosse city committee to sell building to the center for $1
La Crosse’s city council has a big vote ahead next week, on the future of a popular senior activity center. The council’s finance committee voted Thursday night to refer an offer to sell the center headquarters to the full council, without a specific direction. The council is being...
Door County Pulse
Record-High State Surplus Recorded in Wisconsin
Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that for the third consecutive year, the state’s General Fund recorded a positive balance at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, increasing by nearly 300% from a positive balance of $1.2 billion at the end of the 2020-21 fiscal year to a new record high of $4.6 billion at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Comments / 0