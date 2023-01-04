ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 2

Related
wina.com

UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

‘BetterMed Urgent Care’ rebrands to ‘Care Now’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BetterMed Urgent Care Centers are undergoing some changes around town. HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now Urgent Care.”. It stems from last summer, when HCA acquired 12 BetterMed Urgent Care Centers, including two in North Carolina.
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia

Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Virginia Dept. of Education reveals new history standards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — A revised draft of Virginia’s K-12 history standards has been sent to the state Board of Education. The Virginia Department of Education said in a press release on Friday that the proposed History and Social Science Standard of Learning tells “a more complete story” about the past and how it shaped the commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

UVA receives grant to help control spread of disease in nursing homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Many nursing homes and long-term care facilities suffered from COVID breakouts at the height of the pandemic, but any type of disease can spread rapidly in these facilities. Now UVA Health officials are working with long-term care facilities around the state on the best practices...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

988 reaches six months in service

ROANOKE, Va. – It has been six months since the nationwide launch of 988. The three-digit number replaced the previous number for the suicide hotline. Frontier Health, one of the call centers servicing Southwest Virginia, received double the volume of calls when the system first launched. Six months later and that volume is still 50% to 75% of what it was before the launch.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy