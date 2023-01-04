Read full article on original website
wina.com
UVa infectious disease specialist says new omicron variant more contagious, but not immensely potent
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A new omicron variant is becoming more dominant that, once again, is a bit better at evading immunization than previous variants. The prominence in Virginia is such that the CDC recommends masking for those in higher risk categories in 57 Virginia localities — including the entire metro Richmond area. UVa Health infectious disease specialist, Dr. Patrick Jackson, says the “X-B-B 1.5” omicron variant is what’s taking off now, and the percentage of the infections is different in different regions. In our area, it’s about 30-percent. The good news is while “X-B-B 1.5” is increasing infections, people are not getting any sicker than previous variants… and the thinking continues that there’s enough natural immunity and vaccination that we’re not going to see the surge we saw with previous variants.
WHSV
COVID-19 and Flu numbers continue to rise in the Valley and Commonwealth
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The “tripledemic” was on the minds of many heading into the holiday season, as people spent the last few weeks gathered with family and friends who may now be getting sick. The Central Shenandoah Health District (CSHD) said they are seeing a rise in...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health warns of new Omicron subvariant
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new subvariant of omicron is spreading across the U.S., and it might be more resistant to antibodies. This comes as many localities in Virginia are being urged to mask up by the CDC. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are at “low” transmission, even following holiday gatherings,...
NBC12
‘BetterMed Urgent Care’ rebrands to ‘Care Now’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - BetterMed Urgent Care Centers are undergoing some changes around town. HCA Virginia Health System is rebranding its ten locations in central Virginia to “Care Now Urgent Care.”. It stems from last summer, when HCA acquired 12 BetterMed Urgent Care Centers, including two in North Carolina.
Experts warn of ‘after holiday spike’ of COVID-19 and RSV in the new year
New data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed localities in central Virginia are seeing more new cases of COVID-19, but a decrease in RSV cases, following any expected "holiday spike."
Augusta Free Press
Fire ant detection leads to expanded quarantine zone in Virginia
Five Virginia counties have joined the growing list of localities facing a fire ant quarantine zone. The pests have established a presence in Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties. The invasive species pose a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources because they damage crops and agricultural equipment and...
13newsnow.com
UVA Health receives funds for research on reducing infection rates at care facilities
The COVID-19 pandemic has created many consequences since it first began, but it has also renewed many questions about how medical experts and facilities can work to reduce the spread of illnesses in close-knit communities. UVA Health announced on Wednesday that it received $1.2 million in federal and state funding...
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
NBC12
Virginia Dept. of Education reveals new history standards
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) — A revised draft of Virginia’s K-12 history standards has been sent to the state Board of Education. The Virginia Department of Education said in a press release on Friday that the proposed History and Social Science Standard of Learning tells “a more complete story” about the past and how it shaped the commonwealth.
WDBJ7.com
Clinics offering mental health services quickly through pilot program
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The demand for behavioral and mental health services in Virginia has grown exponentially over the last few years, especially for those who are medically underserved and are in households with lower incomes. The Virginia Telemental Health Initiative (VTMHI), a new pro bono program that provides free...
Virginia Department of Education unveils new K-12 history standards draft
The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state's Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through January
According to the Virginia Department of Social Services, SNAP benefits for Virginians will be automatically loaded onto EBT cards on Monday, Jan. 16.
STUDY: 25% of Virginia homes contain dangerously high levels of cancer-causing gas
As the second-highest leading cause of lung cancer, the American Lung Association is urging Virginians to test their home for radon after a study found 25% of homes tested across the Commonwealth had dangerously high levels of the gas.
NBC12
Criminal justice databases operated by state police damaged by fire suppression system
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Several criminal justice databases were impacted Thursday after the fire suppression system was triggered in the data center at state police’s headquarters. While there was no fire, the server that operates the Virginia Criminal Information Network (VCIN) and other affiliated programs was impacted. Access to...
cbs19news
Five counties added to fire ant quarantine zone
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Five counties have been added to an existing quarantine zone that aims to slow the spread of several types of fire ants. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services tracks the Solenopsis invicta, Solenopsis richteri and hybrid species of fire ants, which pose a threat to crops and agricultural equipment and may impact livestock and wildlife.
cbs19news
UVA receives grant to help control spread of disease in nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Many nursing homes and long-term care facilities suffered from COVID breakouts at the height of the pandemic, but any type of disease can spread rapidly in these facilities. Now UVA Health officials are working with long-term care facilities around the state on the best practices...
Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for Virginia nursing facilities
"These facilities are making a profit," Joanna Heiskill with Justice and Change for Victims of Nursing Facilities said. "Why is there a staffing shortage? Why aren't the CNAs [certified nursing assistants] and nurses being paid enough, and why isn't there enough staff to pay to facilitate quality care?"
Augusta Free Press
Massive Virginia cocaine operation dismantled, ringleader sentenced to 27.5 years
A narcotics supply chain was officially shut down this week in Central Virginia when a former Lynchburg resident and the ringleader of the operation was sentenced to 27.5 years in federal prison. Jermel Lawrence Storey, 45, who most recently resided in Charlotte, N.C., pled guilty in July to conspiring to...
WSLS
988 reaches six months in service
ROANOKE, Va. – It has been six months since the nationwide launch of 988. The three-digit number replaced the previous number for the suicide hotline. Frontier Health, one of the call centers servicing Southwest Virginia, received double the volume of calls when the system first launched. Six months later and that volume is still 50% to 75% of what it was before the launch.
Egg prices skyrocket, largely attributed to avian flu outbreaks across the country
If it feels like the price of your morning omelet has gradually increased since last year, you're not imagining things. The prices of eggs in Central Virginia — as well as the rest of the country — have been on the incline.
