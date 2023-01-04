Read full article on original website
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from first week of January
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first full week of January brought a lot of rain to Northern California with some snowy conditions in the Sierra. Valley rain totals around the region since the New Year are widely in the 1-2" range with some locally higher amounts. Foothill and Sierra locations saw greater rainfall amounts.
How many more storms are expected in Northern California?
(KTXL) — After being hit with heavy rain, gusty winds and several storms that have caused flooding throughout the state since Dec. 27, California must brace for even more atmospheric rivers. According to meteorologist Kristina Werner, there are more atmospheric rivers on the horizon that will hit Northern California. According to the NWS, the next […]
Some storm damage awaits cleanup from atmospheric river, strong wind
SOUTHERN OREGON & NORTHERN CALIFORNIA -- Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands of customers, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people. Authorities warned residents today to shelter at home in anticipation of flooded roads, toppled...
Tracking the upcoming parade of storms in Northern California as flood risks continue
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An extraordinary pattern has set up in the atmosphere, flinging atmospheric river after atmospheric river to California's shores. This pattern will continue through the extended forecast, creating potentially dangerous conditions due to saturated soils and high water levels in creeks and rivers. The latest 'bomb cyclone' storm is still affecting Northern California but will wind down by Thursday night. While the storm didn't provide the expected widespread power outages, it still dumped enough rain to keep flood danger high as more storms move in this weekend and beyond.
TIMELINE | Here's what to expect for the next storm hitting Northern California
CALIFORNIA, USA — The bomb cyclone finally made its anticipated appearance Wednesday evening dumping heavy rain along the California coastline and Bay Area. Although the valley did receive a healthy amount or rain, the storm's biggest concern was with the strong gusts. Valley gusts came in between 35-50 mph, while foothill spots saw up to 71 mph just outside Arnold.
Overnight Storm Brought 106 MPH Wind Gust. Thunderstorms Forecast for Valley.
Wednesday’s overnight storm brought wind gusts peaking at 40 to 45 mph across the Valley and a mighty gust of 106 mph that was recorded at 10:13 p.m. at the Grapevine’s peak on Interstate 5, National Weather Service meteorologist Bill South said Thursday. The atmospheric river that took...
Exceptional drought conditions wiped away by California winter storm series
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California has been slammed by consecutive storms, and this train of storms has no end in sight. The onslaught of rain and snow has caused extensive flooding in the Central Valley. The potential for dangerous, widespread flooding continues as more storms move in this weekend and beyond. Forecast rain amounts for the next seven days for the valley range from 3 to 6 inches and up to 8 inches for the foothills in Northern California.
Northern California’s bomb cyclone by the images
(KTXL) — Much of Northern California was hit once again by a major storm system on Wednesday that brought widespread damage to many communities across the region. The storm on New Year’s Eve brought heavy rain and mass flooding, but Wednesday’s storm was defined by intense winds that knocked down powerlines and trees. Satellite View […]
Reservoirs prepared to hold more water as storm brings heavy rainfall to the Valley
As a powerful series of storms hit California, reservoirs across the Valley are ready for the heavy rainfall.
Another storm threatens more heavy rain in California and West Coast areas already reeling from flooding
More storms are set to slam Northern California and other parts of the West Coast this weekend, threatening heavy rain late Friday to places already struggling with flooding from a separate system that killed at least two people.
In photos: Storm slams California with hurricane-force winds, heavy rains
A major storm is pummelling California with heavy rains and hurricane-force winds — triggering evacuation orders, causing power outages and forcing school closures throughout the state. The big picture: California issued a state of emergency Wednesday in response to the potent atmospheric river storm associated with a bomb cyclone....
When can I expect the heaviest rain to hit my area?
(KRON) — Have you been anxiously awaiting heavy rain from the major storm hitting the Bay Area? Well, it’s coming. As the storm comes into the area from the Pacific Ocean, the worst of the rain band will begin hitting Northern California with a possible rain rate of about .75 inches to 1 inch of […]
Unusually Strong Storm Will Bring High Winds To Region Today Into Thursday
A strengthening low pressure system that currently matches the low pressure reading of a category 3 hurricane is moving into our region today. The storm is set to mainly impact portions of Northern California with heavy rain and winds. This storm is also expected to bring high winds to the local area by this afternoon and into Thursday afternoon.
A Major Storm Will Be Hitting California & 'Life-Threatening' Flooding Is Expected
California is under inclement weather alerts during the next few days. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, a major storm will be hitting the Golden State and could be generating life-threatening floods, strong winds, and power outages. The National Weather Service of Los Angeles stated that it’s crucial to understand the dangers...
California storm timeline: Tracking 'bomb cyclone,' heaviest rain
LOS ANGELES - California is experiencing a double whammy of a bomb cyclone and damaging winds. That being said – the storm systems will bring challenges to Angelenos when it comes to their morning and evening commutes and late-night plans. Will the dogs have to stay inside instead of going outside? How much longer will we need our umbrella? Should you cancel daytime appointments?
Storm Watch | What is the recent storm doing for California's exceptional drought
Reservoir levels across the state are spiking in response to the massive runoff created by recent storms. Folsom lake is currently at 133% of its historical average.
‘Bomb Cyclone’ Hits Northern California, Dumps Record Rain, Snow; Water Officials Claim Drought Isn’t Over
We are 5 days into the New Year and the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average, SacBee.com reported. Eight...
California Storm: Viewer-submitted weather photos show impact of the storm
Our viewers have taken some dramatic photos and videos of the storm. To share your photos or videos, scroll to the bottom of the page and fill out the form, or click here.We'll see light to moderate rain showers in the Sacramento region Thursday, with the possibility of urban flooding, and downed trees. In the Sierra, expect to see heavy snow. For updates on the storm that continues to blanket parts of Northern California, click here.Share your photos with us
Map: Here's What Early Winter Storms Meant for California's Drought
California's drought conditions improved after early winter storms brought widespread rain and much-needed snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Nearly 98 percent of the state remains in at least one of the four drought categories in the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report released Thursday morning, but no part of California is in the most severe category. Last week, more than 7 percent of the state was in exceptional drought.
Where is the California storm right now?
The effects of a bomb cyclone event are far from over for the Bay Area.
