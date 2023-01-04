Read full article on original website
Related
kpic
88-year-old Riddle man dies in trailer fire
A Riddle man was found dead in an early-morning trailer fire Wednesday, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in news release. Reports of a structure fire in the 600 block of Council Creek Road near Riddle began coming in to 911 dispatchers at 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4. Fire departments from Riddle, Tri-City and Canyonville responded to the scene along with the sheriff's office.
kpic
Police: Roseburg man arrested after starting fire under awning of building
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested Tuesday and charged with Reckless Burning, authorities said. According to a Roseburg Police Department report, officers responded to 1000 SE Stephens Street for a report of a fire that was started under the awning of the building. Connect the Dots Pediatric...
kpic
Tiller Trail Highway reopen after weather-related overnight closure
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. - Effective January 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., the Douglas County Public Works Department (DCPW) closed Tiller Trail Highway from Milepost 35, near Tison Road, to Milepost 42, the Douglas County line. DCPW says the closure is due to adverse weather and dangerous road conditions; including high...
kpic
Plans underway for 911 dispatch center upgrades in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos Bay City Council has approved funding for upgrades to the Coos Bay Police Department's 911 dispatch center. Tuesday night, the council authorized Coos Bay Police Chief Chris Chapanar's request to spend $300,000 to rearrange walls, upgrade furniture, and make interior changes to the center's current location at Coos Bay City Hall.
kpic
Roseburg's annual leaf pickups end today
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Public Works’ annual leaf collection service for homeowners ends today, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. The Public Works Department provided free leaf pickups from the end of October through Friday, January 6. The service was "an effective, cost-controlled program to...
kpic
31st Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby set for Feb. 1-4
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 31st Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby events that benefit fish restoration, enhancement and education projects in the Umpqua Basin is set for February 1 through February 4. Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians is the event’s Presenting Sponsor. Here’s a look at...
kpic
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast
Recreational crabbing closes along Oregon's South Coast, just after Thursday's announcement of it opening coastwide. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that recreational crabbing is closed from Bandon to the California border due to elevated levels of domoic acid; a marine biotoxin.
kpic
Recipients of J.A. Mogan grant seek to build up South Coast communities
For many organizations, grant funding is a critical part of their operations. At the heart of those awarded money through the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation's latest grant cycle, are causes like vocational training and child advocacy. The Judith Ann Mogan Foundation focuses it's funding on non-profit organizations with initiatives designed...
kpic
Community organizations to receive share of $1.4 million in grant funds
COOS BAY, Ore. — Dozens of community organizations throughout Coos, Curry and Douglas counties are getting a share of over $1.4 million in grant funding. From arts and culture to forestry, the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation announced grants to 35 organizations along the southern Oregon Coast. The grants range...
kpic
Umpqua Community College and the Friendly Kitchen partner up
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Umpqua Community College is opening its cafeteria to help the "Meals on Wheels" program in Roseburg with their meals on wheels program. The Friendly Kitchen moved from the Methodist Church to UCC because they needed the additional space; 58 volunteers helped make that move possible. Opened...
kpic
Roseburg School District maintains clean audit status
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg School District has received the highest level of assurance for public fund stewardship during its annual independent audit process, the district said Wednesday in a news release. Representatives with KDP Certified Public Accountants LLP presented its Fiscal Year 2022 audit report during the Dec. 14...
kpic
UCC Art Gallery to feature Oklahoma artist's paintings, drawings, and sculpture
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The work of artist and University of Oklahoma associate professor Jason Cytacki will be on display beginning January 9 at Umpqua Community College’s Art Gallery. Cytacki describes the paintings in his “Only the Lonely” collection as presenting “serene nocturnes of everyday Midwestern scenes.” In the...
Comments / 0