waer.org
Centro to host open house in hopes of solving staff shortage
The labor shortage continues to impact Centro, which is struggling to find people to drive, clan, and fix buses. CEO Brian Schultz said they’re not alone. Bus systems across the state and nation are having difficulty filling positions. He said Centro is taking a different approach by holding an open house Saturday.
waer.org
Syracuse Common Councilors debate over leasing space for city equipment
The City of Syracuse is looking at a DeWitt warehouse to protect millions of dollars of taxpayer-funded equipment that's been sitting outside during the winter. Syracuse Common Councilors are being asked to approve a lease agreement for the storage space at the former New Venture Gear plant off Fly Road near the Thruway. City Commissioner of Assessment Matt Oja said it's the right size and price.
WKTV
Mayro redevelopment beginning soon in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – Development will soon begin on the former Mayro building on Bank Place in Utica, which will become a mixed-use property with apartments and office space. Lahinch Group is expected to begin demolition and abatement in the next couple of months. “We are hoping to start demo...
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
WKTV
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night
UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
WKTV
Oneida County Department of Emergency Services holding hiring events for 911 dispatchers
ORISKANY, N.Y. – The Oneida County Department of Emergency Services has 29 vacancies and is holding multiple hiring events this month to try and fill those spots. Tours and on-the-spot interviews will be held at the dispatch center, 120 Base Road in Oriskany, on the following days:. Saturday, Jan....
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland mayor discusses transition to new garbage & recycling service (Information Included)
Cortland mayor Scott Steve discussed the new garbage & recycling service with Blue Moose Sanitation, Inc. in the city at Tuesday’s meeting, as residents adjust to the transition from the blue-bag system to the tote system that began this week. Steve, along with all of the Common Council members,...
informnny.com
Onondaga County 911 Call Center needs to hire 15 to 20 more dispatchers
TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re the first people to respond to any emergency call. The Onondaga County 911 Call Center is looking to hire more employees. They’re able to take every call, but there’s a strong need to onboard 15 to 20 new call takers and dispatchers.
waer.org
Syracuse's first food truck park and beer hall wants to highlight what the region has to offer
A vacant warehouse is now a new place for people to enjoy food, beer and have a good time. Syracuse’s first food truck park and beer hall is named after the city’s first mayor, Harvey Baldwin. Harvey’s Garden owner Michael Greene said his work as a Syracuse Common Council member inspired the creation of the spot.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
syracuse.com
Central NY town nixes $100 million project that called for 278 apartments, townhomes
Cicero, NY – The Cicero Town Board has voted against a zone change in a bustling part of the municipality, essentially blocking a project that included 278 apartments and townhomes. The Apex at Metro North was proposed for 32 acres behind EchoPark Automotive, near Wegmans and Walmart on Brewerton...
Syracuse’s newest bar has a self-serve beer wall. Here’s how it works (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Come on in and pour yourself a beer. The concept that Michael Greene has for his new Syracuse bar, Harvey’s Garden, sort of follows the model of a backyard party: Grab yourself a beer, get some food outside and make yourself comfortable. Harvey’s Garden, which...
cnyhomepage.com
Councilman Frank Dibrango to run for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we begin the new year, another local politician is adding their name to the race for mayor of Utica. At the first Common Council meeting of 2023, Councilman Frank Dibrango announced he is running for Mayor of Utica. The announcement was made when the Democrat had the floor during the committee of the whole meeting. Councilmember Dibrango tells Eyewitness News this is an unofficial announcement, and he will address the community at an event in the coming weeks with his plans to run. He currently holds the position of council-at-large.
Syracuse Police offer one-year paid Cadet Program
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are offering young people the chance to see if they could see themselves being a police officer, while getting paid at the same time with their Cadet Program. The Syracuse Police Cadet Program is a one-year paid program that is designed for individuals interested in becoming Syracuse Police […]
Rescue Mission receives $1M in State aid for new mixed-use building
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Not a day goes by where the Rescue Mission isn’t busy but during the winter months, the need is even greater. With their shelter full and a warehouse of donations in North Syracuse overflowing, the Mission’s simply outgrowing its current space. “We’ve got this nice plot of land that we for […]
Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
Onondaga Community College gets $2 million to train more health care workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga Community College is getting $2 million in federal funding to renovate and expand a hospital simulation center to train nurses and technicians needed to help address staffing shortages at Central New York hospitals. The funding was announced today by Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, at a...
Restaurant inspections: 1 place has 6 violations, others found satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Dec. 18 to 24, 2022:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
waer.org
Can Micron create a new playbook for American business with CNY facility?
Micron has yet to put a shovel in the ground at White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, where they plan to build a new megafab facility. However, the company is building its presence in Central New York by visiting schools, sponsoring local events, and hosting town halls. WAER’s Katie Zilcosky...
