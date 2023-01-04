ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

waer.org

Centro to host open house in hopes of solving staff shortage

The labor shortage continues to impact Centro, which is struggling to find people to drive, clan, and fix buses. CEO Brian Schultz said they’re not alone. Bus systems across the state and nation are having difficulty filling positions. He said Centro is taking a different approach by holding an open house Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Common Councilors debate over leasing space for city equipment

The City of Syracuse is looking at a DeWitt warehouse to protect millions of dollars of taxpayer-funded equipment that's been sitting outside during the winter. Syracuse Common Councilors are being asked to approve a lease agreement for the storage space at the former New Venture Gear plant off Fly Road near the Thruway. City Commissioner of Assessment Matt Oja said it's the right size and price.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Mayro redevelopment beginning soon in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – Development will soon begin on the former Mayro building on Bank Place in Utica, which will become a mixed-use property with apartments and office space. Lahinch Group is expected to begin demolition and abatement in the next couple of months. “We are hoping to start demo...
UTICA, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave

The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on arterial Friday night

UTICA, N.Y. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Friday night just before 9 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the arterial, between Noyes and Oswego Streets. That section of the arterial was closed for a short period while police and rescue crews reconstructed the scene. This is a...
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Councilman Frank Dibrango to run for Mayor of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we begin the new year, another local politician is adding their name to the race for mayor of Utica. At the first Common Council meeting of 2023, Councilman Frank Dibrango announced he is running for Mayor of Utica. The announcement was made when the Democrat had the floor during the committee of the whole meeting. Councilmember Dibrango tells Eyewitness News this is an unofficial announcement, and he will address the community at an event in the coming weeks with his plans to run. He currently holds the position of council-at-large.
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Police offer one-year paid Cadet Program

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police are offering young people the chance to see if they could see themselves being a police officer, while getting paid at the same time with their Cadet Program. The Syracuse Police Cadet Program is a one-year paid program that is designed for individuals interested in becoming Syracuse Police […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Breeze Airways is offering Syracuse flyers airfare as low as $44

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new low-fare airline is offering Syracuse travelers flights from Charleston, Las Vegas and Tampa for as low as $44 one way. Breeze Airways, founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, is a “Seriously Nice™” low-fare airline that is promoting three popular destinations that Syracuse residents can check off from their 2023 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Can Micron create a new playbook for American business with CNY facility?

Micron has yet to put a shovel in the ground at White Pine Commerce Park in Clay, where they plan to build a new megafab facility. However, the company is building its presence in Central New York by visiting schools, sponsoring local events, and hosting town halls. WAER’s Katie Zilcosky...
CLAY, NY

