House of the Dragon's Miguel Sapochnik reportedly left after HBO wouldn't make wife a producer

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

New details have surfaced about the surprising exit of House of the Dragon Season 1 co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik.

While fans weren't terribly surprised when HBO issued a Season 2 renewal just days after the series premiere, many fans were surprised when, just a few days later, Sapochnik said he was stepping down as co-showrunner, though he will still remain on board as an executive producer.

Now a new report has surfaced from Puck that claims Sapochnik's exit came after HBO refused to let his wife, actress Alexis Raben - who also served as a producer on the first season - return as a producer for Season 2, citing her lack of experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFznJ_0k2VRsCC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jQxcE_0k2VRsCC00

Reports of Sapochnik's departure came in late August, adding that the departure was amicable and he still has a first-look deal to develop other projects at HBO... though this new report claims those projects likely won't be happening.

The report claims that the real reason for Sapochnik's exit came after a 'protracted standoff' between him at the network over his wife Raben rejoining the producing team.

Raben appeared in four episodes of House of the Dragon as Talya, the lady-in-waiting for Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), though she was credited as a producer on all 10 episodes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZZtG_0k2VRsCC00

When Sapochnik requested that his wife return on the producing team alongside him and Condal, HBO, 'politely said no, citing her inexperience,' according to two sources, though HBO refused to comment.

The negotiations were described as, 'a whole blow-up' that even led to HBO hiring a mediator to try and diffuse the situation.

When it was all said and done, Sapochnik decided to walk away from the show with his wife, even firing his agents at William Morris Enedavor (WME) and heading to Creative Artists Agency (CAA) with his wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g006N_0k2VRsCC00

Sapochnik directed some of Game of Thrones biggest and best episodes, earning two Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the 2016 episode Battle of the Bastards and he shared Outstanding Drama Series with the rest of the show's producers in 2019.

It was no surprise then when he was attached as co-showrunner of House of the Dragon, alongside Ryan Condal, who co-created the series with Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

Just days after the inevitable Season 2 renewal, Sapochnik announced his departure as co-showrunner for the second season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BhtRU_0k2VRsCC00

'Working within the GoT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with Season 1 and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers,' Sapochnik said in his August statement.

“It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally,' Sapochnik added.

'I am so glad to remain a part of the HBO and House of the Dragon family and, of course, I wish Ryan and his team success and all the best with season two and beyond,' he concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kf8bS_0k2VRsCC00

House of the Dragon is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, following the Targaryen family that ruled Westeros on the strength of their dragons.

The first season featured a number of controversial time jumps and ended with the deadly incident that will spark a civil war between the Targaryen and Hightower families.

The Season 1 finale drew in a whopping 9.3 million viewers, the biggest viewership for an HBO episode since the series finale of Game of Thrones in 2019.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon isn't expected to debut on HBO until sometime in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46IuYe_0k2VRsCC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fdiPh_0k2VRsCC00

