Apple TV+’s creepy original series Servant from M. Night Shyamalan is set to return for its fourth and final season this month. Servant follows the story of the Turner family’s struggles amidst a devastating loss and the events that brings a mysterious guest into their home. Here’s everything we know about the Servant Season 4 release date, episode schedule, and more.

Servant Season 3 ended with Sean (Toby Kebbell) looking on in horror after Dorothy’s (Lauren Ambrose) fall from the upstairs balcony. That was in January 2022, which means fans have waited around a year to watch the conclusion of Shyamalan’s unsettling story. However, it’s almost time to discover all the secrets Dorothy, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), and the rest of the characters have been hiding. Apple TV+ announced the Servant Season 4 release date for Jan. 13, 2023. The show streams exclusively on Apple TV, which means only those with subscriptions can watch.

What’s the episode schedule for ‘Servant’ Season 4?

Apple TV has always released new episodes of Servant on a weekly basis, and the streaming platform plans to continue the trend with the final season. Each 30-minute episode drops on Fridays at midnight EST. While some people prefer to binge entire seasons in one setting, a weekly release actually has its advantages for a show like Servant . For one, each episode only reveals a little bit of the overarching mystery at a time. This gives fans plenty of time to theorize about the characters’ next moves or motives. On top of that, each episode provides small clues for viewers to discover, aiding in the overall mystery. Plus, Servant’s supernatural aspects allow fans to really beef up their theories and guesses. Of course, everyone knows Shyamalan loves a good twist, and Servant has proven no different.

What fans can expect in the final season

Last year, the Turners dealt with increasingly unsettling behavior from Leanne . She felt free from her life of strict rules and religion, but it seemed as though her powers (which we still aren’t sure of what those entail) grew. A group of several homeless people began gathering in the park across the street from the Turners’ home and claimed to worship Leanne.

Dorothy also became warier of Leanne’s intentions, and her attempt to take Jericho away from Leanne ended in tragedy. With Sean and Julian (Rupert Grint) stuck between telling Dorothy the truth about Jericho’s death and upsetting Leanne even more, it looked like Leanne held all the cards . Thankfully, we only have a few more days before we see how everything wraps up in the end. Will the Turners make it out alive? Does Jericho get to stay? Get excited because Servant Season 4 returns on Jan. 13, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+