LA deputy investigated for pulling gun on parked driver
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday that it is investigating after a deputy drew a gun and threatened to shoot the driver of a parked car on New Year's Eve. The driver was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car but not arrested. He...
newsantaana.com
Four armed juveniles robbed a woman at an Orange County Mall
On December 15, 2022 at approximately 8:18 p.m., a male suspect, along with three other male suspects, robbed a female victim as she returned to her vehicle in the parking lot of the Brea Mall. The pictured suspect brandished a firearm and another brandished a knife. They took the victim’s...
localocnews.com
The Tustin Police recovered a stolen gun and arrested three gangbangers
The Tustin Police G.R.A.D.E. (Gang Reduction and Directed Enforcement) Unit conducted proactive criminal enforcement efforts within the city which resulted in a stolen firearm recovered from the possession of convicted felons and criminal street gang members. Three males were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail, each charged with between...
Fontana Herald News
Teenage girl who threatened to jump off freeway overpass in Redlands is removed from danger
A teenage girl who was armed with a kitchen knife threatened to jump off a freeway overpass in Redlands but was safely removed from danger by police, according to the Redlands Police Department. The incident occurred on the evening of Jan. 4, when police received a call of a suicidal...
Police arrest suspect in deadly South L.A. hit-and-run
A man was in custody today in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve.
Homicide investigation underway in South Gate following fatal shooting
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Gate Thursday evening. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place at around 7 p.m. in the 10000 block of Pinehurst Avenue, just west of Atlantic Avenue. The victim, thus far unidentified, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are working to determine a motive in the shooting and search for a suspect. They're hoping to gather witness statements and evidence from the scene. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact investigators at (323) 890-5500.
Suspect arrested in South LA hit-and-run that killed foster mom who was dropping off toys at shelter
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that claimed the life of a foster mother.
Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot At L.A. Intersection, Authorities Suspect 'Targeted' Hit
A horrifying scene unfolded at a Los Angeles intersection on December 29. A pregnant woman was traveling to pick up a birthday cake with her father, when she was shot several times at an intersection in what authorities have alleged was a "targeted" attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. The family of Marissa Perez is shocked and distraught over the brutal murder of the beloved 25-year-old, who was four months pregnant at the time of her death. The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard around 7:30 PM. According to police records, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff...
Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad
Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father. Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
goldrushcam.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
pasadenanow.com
Catalytic Converter Thefts Continue to Plague Area, Police, Sheriff’s Department Plan Saturday Theft-Prevention Etching Event
The Pasadena Police Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will take a step to combat the ongoing thefts of catalytic converters in our community. An etching program open to the public will be hosted by Toyota Pasadena, 3600 E. Foothill Blvd., from 8 to 2 p.m. on January 7 with no charge to the community and no appointment needed.
foxla.com
LAPD arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run that killed mother on Christmas Eve
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a suspect who they say struck and killed a mother on Christmas Eve in South Los Angeles. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, had dropped off toys to a local shelter on Broadway and 88th Street with her children. Her four kids were in the car and as soon as Newman-Townsend was about to enter her car, another vehicle drove by and struck her… killing her on the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with molesting three girls at Orange County Walmart
FULLERTON, Calif. – A pretrial hearing is scheduled Friday for a 37-year- old man charged with molesting three girls at the Walmart in Buena Park. Adam Arcangelo Reeves was accused of “blatantly accosting” the three girls the day after Christmas, according to Buena Park Police Department Lt. Mario Escamilla. Some of the victims were with their parents, Escamilla added.
Riverside Co. Department of Animal Services seeks arrest warrant for man who abandoned dog
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is seeking an arrest warrant on a man who was caught on camera abandoning his dog at a cell phone tower.
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: Drugs and Drink; Catalytic Converter Stolen; Flasher Arrested; Husband Arrested for Threatening Wife, Children; Etc.
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 29 – January 4, 2023. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 317 service events, resulting in 65 investigations. Non-Injury Traffic Collision. December 29 at 4:30 p.m., a caller reported a traffic...
foxla.com
Caught on camera: Man tosses, abandons dog at Riverside County cell tower
A man who was caught on camera throwing and abandoning a dog at a cell tower in Riverside County last month is wanted by authorities. The incident happened on Dec. 15 in the Winchester area at the tower located on a hill near Flossie Way and Pourroy Road, according to Animal Services.
Man sentenced to life for fire that killed 10
A Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, was sentenced today to life in prison.
Fontana Herald News
Man who allegedly burglarized restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto is arrested in Rancho Cucamonga
A Huntington Park man who allegedly burglarized two Corky’s restaurants in Yucaipa and Rialto in November was arrested in Rancho Cucamonga on Jan. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 28, 2022, the suspect, 28-year-old Angel Chavez, and another man allegedly shattered the patio...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was fatally shot in East Los Angeles was identified Thursday. Edgar Acosta was 27 years old, and his city of residence was not known, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of...
Man killed in crash on 405 Freeway
Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:11 a.m. to the southbound 405 Freeway and the Santa Monica Boulevard off ramp where they found the victim on the freeway after the collision
