A horrifying scene unfolded at a Los Angeles intersection on December 29. A pregnant woman was traveling to pick up a birthday cake with her father, when she was shot several times at an intersection in what authorities have alleged was a "targeted" attack, RadarOnline.com has learned. The family of Marissa Perez is shocked and distraught over the brutal murder of the beloved 25-year-old, who was four months pregnant at the time of her death. The tragic incident occurred at the intersection of Pioneer Boulevard and Artesia Boulevard around 7:30 PM. According to police records, the Los Angeles County's Sheriff...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO