Illinois State

SBLive Illinois high school girls basketball Power 25 rankings (Jan. 3): Geneva takes over top spot

By Mike Clark
 3 days ago

Naperville North, Normal and Marian Catholic all join the rankings after impressive showings over the holidays, and there's a new No. 1 team.

• PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 21 | DEC. 27

Here's a look at the latest SBLive Illinois Power 25 girls basketball rankings (with records through Jan. 1):

1. Geneva (12-2)

Last week: 8

The Vikings avenged an earlier 72-62 loss to No. 3 Fremd by handing the Vikings their first loss of the season, 50-42, in the Morton College final. Geneva also beat Marist (60-52), Deerfield (63-52) and No. 7 Naperville North (50-46).

2. Nazareth (14-1)

Last week: 3

The Roadrunners remained unbeaten against Illinois teams by going 4-0 at Montini with wins over Metea Valley (53-15), St. Charles East (61-26), No. 9 Montini (65-45) and No. 17 Young (62-58)

3. Fremd (15-1)

Last week: 1

After knocking off Oak Park-River Forest 71-26, Batavia 46-42 and No. 8 Benet 63-50 at Morton College, the Vikings fell 50-42 to No. 1 Geneva in the final.

4. Hersey (15-3)

Last week: 2

The Huskies went 2-2 at Morton College, beating Sycamore 55-46, losing to No. 7 Naperville North (51-49) and Deerfield (56-48) and finishing with a 56-52 victory over Batavia.

5. Bolingbrook (13-1)

Last week : 6

The Raiders haven't played since Dec. 17 after being unable to travel to Tampa for a tournament last week.

6. Maine South (13-3)

Last week: 22

The Hawks won the Komaromy Classic at Dundee-Crown, beating No. 12 Barrington 59-58 in the final. They also had wins over Hampshire (59-38) and Huntley (70-36).

7. Naperville North (11-6)

Last week: NR

The Huskies went 3-1 at Morton College, losing only 50-46 to No. 1 Geneva in the semifinals. North beat Mother McAuley 56-42, No. 4 Hersey 51-49 and No. 8 Benet 47-43.

8. Benet Academy (11-4)

Last week: 5

The Redwings finished fourth at Morton, losing 63-50 to No. 3 Fremd in the semifinals and 47-43 to No. 7 Naperville North in the third-place game. Benet also had wins over Evanston (54-46) and No. 11 Lake Zurich (44-43).

9. Kenwood (12-2)

Last week: 4

The Broncos traveled to Michigan for the Motor City Roundball Classic and fell 86-83 in overtime to West Bloomfield (Mich.).

10. Montini (11-3)

Last week: 20

The Broncos beat No. 21 Lyons 50-36 to finish third in their own tourney. They lost 65-45 to No. 2 Nazareth in the semis after beating Southland 74-18 and Trinity 41-38.

11. Lake Zurich (11-2)

Last week: 9

The Bears had an 11-game winning streak snapped with a 44-43 loss to No. 8 Benet in the Morton College quarterfinals, but they bounced back with wins over Batavia (50-29) and Deerfield (46-41). Lake Zurich opened the tourney by beating Lincoln-Way Central 54-37.

12. Barrington (13-5)

Last week: 11

The Fillies lost 59-58 to No. 6 Maine South in the title game of the Komaromy Christmas Classic at Dundee-Crown. They also beat Hononegah 58-47 in the quarterfinals and Stevenson 56-53 in overtime in the semifinals.

13. Peoria (14-2)

Last week: 25

The Lions avenged one of their two losses, beating No. 18 Peoria Notre Dame 61-54 in the title game at Peoria Manual. Peoria also beat Limestone 69-32, Springfield Lanphier 79-16 and Dunlap 60-40.

14. Normal (16-0)

Last week: NR

Normal won the large-school title at the State Farm Holiday Classic, beating Wheaton Warrenville South 42-34, Morton 40-35, No. 15 Carmel 36-34 and Washington 47-32.

15. Carmel (13-3)

Last week: 10

The Corsairs finished third in the large-school bracket at the State Farm Holiday Classic after falling 36-34 to the eventual champ, No. 14 Normal, in the semifinals. Carmel opened with wins over Peoria Richwoods (45-41) and Rochester (44-31), and cruised by Hyde Park 55-23 in the third-place game.

16. Alton (15-0)

Last week: 13

The Redbirds won the Mascoutah title by beating No 19 O'Fallon for the second time this season, 52-51. Alton earlier had wins over McCluer (Mo.), 84-14; Mascoutah 74-55; and Okawville, 58-53

17. Whitney Young (11-4)

Last week: 15

The Dolphins finished second at Montini, beating St. Francis 56-20, No. 24 York 48-43 and No. 21 Lyons 53-47 before falling to No. 2 Nazareth 62-58 in the final.

18. Peoria Notre Dame (14-1)

Last week: 12

The Irish's season-opening 14-game winning streak was snapped with a 61-54 loss to No. 13 Peoria in the Peoria Manual title game. Notre Dame beat Glenwood 52-26 and Alleman 52-39 to reach the final.

19. O'Fallon (14-3)

Last week: 14

Two of the Panthers' losses have been against No. 16 Alton, including 52-51 in the Mascoutah title game. To get to the final, O'Fallon beat Riverview Gardens (Mo.) 94-10, Breese Central 57-19 and Vashon (Mo.) 67-60.

20. Libertyville (15-2)

Last week: 16

The Wildcats were off last week and don't return to action until Jan. 10.

21. Lyons (13-3)

Last week: 7

The Lions finished fourth at Montini, beating Niles North 71-24 and Neuqua Valley before losing 53-47 to No. 17 Young and 50-36 to the No. 10 hosts.

22 . Quincy Notre Dame (17-1)

Last week: 17

The Raiders are off till Jan 7, when they play 13-2 Okawville..

23. Loyola (12-2)

Last week: 19

The Ramblers, who were idle last week,.host 10-5 Trinity on Tuesday.

24. York (12-4)

Last week: 21

The Dukes finished fifth at Montini after losing 48-43 to No. 17 Young in the quarterfinals. York beat Lane 50-18, Neuqua Valley 47-37 and St. Charles East 53-25.

25. Marian Catholic (13-3)

Last week: NR

The Spartans stretched their winning streak to six games by capturing the Hillcrest Holiday Classic title. Marian beat Butler 58-51 in the final after earlier wins over Thornton (57-19), Orr (62-25) and TF South (72-21).

