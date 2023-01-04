ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

KATV

Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in multiple shootings

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police continue to search for a man in connection with multiple Tuesday night shootings. The Searcy Police Department requests the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Aaron Warren. According to a news release, he is considered a person of interest in a series of shootings at...
SEARCY, AR
KATV

Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

North Little Rock police investigate Pike Ave. shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the victim in Friday's shooting has died. Police have not released a name, but describe the victim as a 17-year-old Hispanic male. Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
KATV

Juvenile dead in overnight homicide, investigation underway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced an investigation into a homicide that left one juvenile dead. Authorities responded to a shooting at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Police said when officers arrived they learned that a black male juvenile died due to his injuries. Officers...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Man burgles buggy full of beer; Police seeking suspect

The Benton Police Department (BNPD) is looking for a male suspect related to a recent shoplifting incident. In a statement, BNPD said on December 29, 2022, this subject entered the Kroger Marketplace store located at 20820 Interstate 30, and stole several cases of beer. If you recognize him or have...
BENTON, AR
mysaline.com

Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st

A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
THV11

Pine Bluff police investigating first homicide since September

PINE BLUFF, Ark — Pine Bluff police are now investigating a homicide that happened at a local apartment complex. According to authorities, the incident took place at Regency Arms Apartment around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Once police arrived, they found a male victim that had been shot, pronouncing him...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KATV

Inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit found dead in his cell

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office said on Wednesday that an inmate was found dead in his cell. Shane Carmen, 50 was found dead in his single-man cell on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:59 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

BOLO alert: man who stole from a Jacksonville Lowes

The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Thursday they are searching for a man who stole from Lowes. Police are asking that if anyone can recognize him to reach out to Captain Lett with the Jacksonville Police Department. Captain Lett can be contacted at (501) 533-6470 or (501) 985-2802. There is...
JACKSONVILLE, AR
THV11

Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

