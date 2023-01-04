Read full article on original website
KATV
Little Rock police warn public of a scam alert
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department announced that their detectives are aware of the newest scam attempt. The scam caller is attempting to collect money or gift cards by pretending to be law enforcement. Police are asking that if you have received this scam call to...
Kait 8
Police searching for ‘person of interest’ in multiple shootings
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police continue to search for a man in connection with multiple Tuesday night shootings. The Searcy Police Department requests the public’s help in finding 26-year-old Aaron Warren. According to a news release, he is considered a person of interest in a series of shootings at...
KATV
Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
North Little Rock police investigate Pike Ave. shooting
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: According to the North Little Rock Police Department, the victim in Friday's shooting has died. Police have not released a name, but describe the victim as a 17-year-old Hispanic male. Officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shots fired...
Little Rock police investigating deadly shooting on Stagecoach Road
Little Rock police are investigating a deadly Friday night shooting in Southwest Little Rock.
mysaline.com
Search and Arrest Warrants in Thursday’s Saline County Court Filings 01062023
63aw-23-2 State V Matthew Patrick Crews, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 2, Saline Circuit. , Divorce, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63dr-23-12 — V Janeer Gomez Desalle, Order Of Protection, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63dr-23-13 — V Mark Giese, Order Of...
Little Rock police investigating after multiple shots fired at cars on Chenal Parkway leaves one injured
Police in Little Rock are investigating after gunfire hit several vehicles on Chenal Parkway Thursday night, leaving drivers shaken and injuring one person.
Sheriff's office investigating body found in Garland County
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — The Garland County Communications Center received a call on the evening of January 1 in reference to a deceased body found on a property at 9101 Highway 7 North. Deputies with the Garland County Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Division and the Garland County Corner responded to...
KATV
Juvenile dead in overnight homicide, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have announced an investigation into a homicide that left one juvenile dead. Authorities responded to a shooting at a local hospital at 11:21 p.m. Police said when officers arrived they learned that a black male juvenile died due to his injuries. Officers...
Arkansas police investigating after teen dies in overnight shooting
Little Rock police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one boy dead.
KATV
Six days into the new year, Little Rock police investigating the city's third homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police announce they are investigating a homicide on Stagecoach Road on Friday evening. The investigation is taking place in the 9400 block of Stagecoach Road. Police have confirmed that one victim is dead. Police are asking those traveling in the area to find...
mysaline.com
Man burgles buggy full of beer; Police seeking suspect
The Benton Police Department (BNPD) is looking for a male suspect related to a recent shoplifting incident. In a statement, BNPD said on December 29, 2022, this subject entered the Kroger Marketplace store located at 20820 Interstate 30, and stole several cases of beer. If you recognize him or have...
mysaline.com
Man Shot to Death in Saline County on Dec 31st
A roofer was shot to death on the last day of the year, and his family is looking for answers. The Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a call about 7:00 a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022 on Narrows Road, where it was reported that there was a shooting death.
KATV
17-year-old Hispanic male dead after being shot in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 10:45 p.m.:. North Little Rock police have an update on the victim that was suffering from life-threatening injuries earlier on Friday. Once officers arrived they found the 17-year-old Hispanic male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he...
Pine Bluff police investigating first homicide since September
PINE BLUFF, Ark — Pine Bluff police are now investigating a homicide that happened at a local apartment complex. According to authorities, the incident took place at Regency Arms Apartment around 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday. Once police arrived, they found a male victim that had been shot, pronouncing him...
KATV
Inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit found dead in his cell
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office said on Wednesday that an inmate was found dead in his cell. Shane Carmen, 50 was found dead in his single-man cell on Friday, Dec. 30 at 2:59 a.m. According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections Communications Office,...
KATV
BOLO alert: man who stole from a Jacksonville Lowes
The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Thursday they are searching for a man who stole from Lowes. Police are asking that if anyone can recognize him to reach out to Captain Lett with the Jacksonville Police Department. Captain Lett can be contacted at (501) 533-6470 or (501) 985-2802. There is...
Police searching for 15-year-old suspect wanted for capital murder
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked the public for any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Tyler Bland in connection to a homicide that occurred on Colonel Glenn Road at the Big Country Chateau apartments. Northwest Patrol Officers responded to a subject-down call at...
North Little Rock police investigating after gunfire inside McCain Mall
Police in North Little Rock are investigating after someone fired a gun inside McCain Mall.
Suspect arrested for 2017 Little Rock homicide
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Police Department has made an arrest in the 2017 death of Deontre Rhodes. 33-year-old Rodney Franklin of Little Rock was arrested and charged with 1st-degree murder. The shooting happened in March 2017 at 32nd Street and John Barrow Road. According to reports, when...
