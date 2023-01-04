ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New year brings new surge of gym memberships

By Zach Fisher
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA — It is the most commonly made – and most commonly broken New Year’s resolution: plans to get back to the gym and get back in shape. Central Iowa gyms say those big self-promises make January the number-one month for new memberships.

“It’s a big splurge every year, so we always anticipate about a 30% increase in memberships,” said Joey Boyens, the owner of Big House Gym in West Des Moines.

Local gyms see the biggest increase in January of new member activity and are trying to find ways to make the price for the pump worth it.

“A lot of times people lose steam with their new resolution after a couple of months, so we try to be conscious of that and do like six-month deals,” said Boyens. “If they lose their motivation in the summer and they’re tied into it and they’re like, why did I waste the money or the time?”

Big House Gym saw 75 new members in the month of December, something Boyens credits to the new year. The YMCA of Greater Des Moines estimates that the most amount of people get new memberships in January.

“In January we do see a big influx of members, I think fitness centers nationwide see about 12% of their members that come in all year will come in the month of January,” said Ruth Comer, the VP of Marketing and Communications with the YMCA of Greater Des Moines.

Both Comer and Boyens said that the most important part of a new membership is making sure the gym and facilities fit your specific needs.

