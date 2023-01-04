Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny homeNick DavisBoise, ID
Popular food chain opens another new location in IdahoKristen WaltersCaldwell, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect PieIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Warm Up With A Glass Of Wine - Boise's Best Downtown WineriesIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
Related
Nancy Pelosi says Kevin McCarthy might need a 'doctor or a psychiatrist' after 'really sad' losses on the speakership vote
There is no love lost between Pelosi and McCarthy — in July 2021, she called him a "moron" for criticizing the congressional mask mandate.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
House speaker battle: Profanities fly as Republican factions get heated over McCarthy speakership bid
Profanities flew during a House GOP Conference meeting Tuesday regarding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's bid for speakership.
Ilhan Omar's Reaction When Approached by Matt Gaetz Goes Viral
Social media users found the Minnesota representative's body language quite telling.
Watch: GOP Rep Lunges at Matt Gaetz, Has to Be Restrained
After Rep. Matt Gaetz’s “present” vote caused Kevin McCarthy to lose a 14th bid for speaker late Friday night, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL) had to be physically restrained on the floor of the House. Following a heated confrontation between McCarthy and Gaetz, Rogers walked up to Gaetz’s row and made a move towards him. He was then pulled back by his shoulders and then his face in full view of C-SPAN’s cameras. Rogers is the current chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.
americanmilitarynews.com
Elon Musk calls for Congress to investigate FBI; asks Schiff if he approved ‘state censorship’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently called for Congress to investigate the FBI over alleged social media censorship as he continues releasing internal “Twitter Files” showing the agency’s influence over the site’s previous leaders. The FBI’s regular contact with Twitter ahead of the 2020 election apparently spurred...
The next Speaker of the House may not be a member of Congress
Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who represents the 14th District of PA, tells The Big K Morning Show, there are currently 5 GOP members who will not vote California Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
What happens if the House can't pick a speaker?
On Wednesday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) lost three more votes to be the speaker of the House, with his leadership bid held up by a faction of hardliners seeking greater influence in the lawmaking process and hoping to impose a variety of rules that would have the effect of weakening the position. The holdouts have coalesced behind Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.). It is the first time since 1923 that the majority party has needed to hold multiple ballots to select a speaker, and the spectacle has left the GOP in disarray. With no obvious path to resolving the standoff, what might...
Does it even matter who the next Speaker of the House is, if insurrectionists are running the show?
Today is the second anniversary of the January 6 insurrection. On that day a group of right wing extremists breached the U.S. Capitol, declaring, "this is OUR house." They ransacked the place and attempted to hunt down Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi with the intention of staging a coup d'état. Two years later we are witnessing another group of right wing extremists attempting a takeover. This time, they're staging an insurrection against their own party by refusing to allow a new speaker to be elected unless their demands are met. And unlike two years ago, they're going to be successful.
msn.com
Donald Trump Suffers Legal Blow as Justice Department Closes In
A federal judge has ordered Donald Trump's lawyers to reveal the names of the private investigators who were hired to search four of the former president's properties for classified materials, according to reports. Chief Judge Beryl Howell, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, ruled on Wednesday...
GOP-voting Eastern Oregon county is set to be twelfth to vote to leave Democrat state
Wallowa County is poised to be the latest county in Oregon to take up a measure to ditch the Democrat state and join the more conservative Idaho, which would redraw state borders.
americanmilitarynews.com
‘Good riddance’: In first act in power, Republicans remove metal detectors from House chamber
As Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday, they wasted no time in erasing one symbol of the previous era. They removed the metal detectors that stood outside the House chamber for the last two years. Just minutes before the clock struck noon, security officials arrived to haul away...
Former teacher who wore MAGA hat to school was protected by First Amendment, court rules
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of a former teacher in Vancouver, Washington, concluding that his wearing a hat supporting former President Donald Trump to school was protected speech under the First Amendment. Court documents show that science teacher Eric Dodge brought...
Advocate
Kevin McCarthy Elected Speaker of the House on 15th Vote
On the 15th vote, Republican U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California has finally been elected speaker of the House. McCarthy won a majority of votes cast shortly after midnight as Friday segued into Saturday. Republicans had voted against adjourning until Monday after McCarthy fell one vote short on the 14th tally. He has been majority and minority leader in the House, but his bid to become speaker now that the Republicans again have a majority drew opposition from the extreme right wing of his party.
KJCT8
Speaker of the House Has Been Decided
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new Speaker of the House has been chosen. As of late January 6th 2023, Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California received enough votes to win Speaker of the House for the 118th Congress. The historic 15th vote ended in McCarthy receiving 216 votes, his contender...
McCarthy elected House speaker after chaotic votes in late night session
WASHINGTON — Republican Kevin McCarthy was elected House speaker on a historic post-midnight 15th ballot early Saturday, overcoming holdouts from his own ranks and floor tensions boiling over after a chaotic week that tested the new GOP majority’s ability to govern. McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House...
Zinke calls chaos surrounding Speaker election ’embarrassing’
Rep.-elect Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) called the scenes of Republican infighting over the House Speakership “embarrassing” as the standoff over who leads the chamber heads into a third day. “If you have differences, then solve the differences internally,” Zinke said in an interview with CNN Thursday morning. “Don’t run up the flagpole and show disorganization (and)…
Merrick Garland’s unprecedented dilemma
He could become the first attorney general in American history to indict a former president, as well as the first attorney general to be impeached by Congress.
Democrats in array? The real winners of Kevin McCarthy's speakership chaos
Through the end of business hours on Friday, GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy had lost 13 straight votes for speaker of the House. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, part of the ultraconservative Freedom Caucus, sneered that McCarthy, who had moved his things into the speaker’s office, was an illegitimate squatter. Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw called Gaetz and his holdouts “childish.”
2 years after Jan. 6, speaker scrap freezes Congress again
WASHINGTON (AP) — Such are the fractures in the country, between the political parties and inside the Republican Party itself, that one time-honored specialty of Washington — memorializing and coming together over national trauma — isn’t what it used to be. Friday morning’s moment of silence...
Comments / 1