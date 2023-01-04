Read full article on original website
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
HB Connects closes show rooms in Fargo and Grand Forks
(Fargo, ND) -- HB Connects of Grand Forks is partnering with Mobile Pro of Fargo. The announcement comes as staffing shortages have made it difficult to accommodate the growing number of live production events in the region. "This was an extremely hard decision, we have loved what we've done the...
valleynewslive.com
Self-serving alcohol business gets plan approved by Fargo Liquor Control Board
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crafty Taps took another step forward to getting their business into the West Acres Mall. Their business plan was approved unanimously at the city of Fargo’s Liquor Control Board meeting on Thursday. While the ordinances are still in the process of getting created...
kvrr.com
Enjoy nature in Moorhead with cross country ski & snowshoe rentals
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – This time of the year is a great time to enjoy nature while cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Viking Ship Park at the Hjemkomst Center has freshly groomed, lit trails. There are also cross country trails at M.B. Johnson Park and Gooseberry Park. Most of...
KFYR-TV
Bison fans flock to Frisco
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the most anticipated weekend of the year for one town in Texas. Frisco will soon turn into “South Fargo” as Bison fans gather to cheer their team on to another National Championship. This has been the scene, the first weekend of January,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"
(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
valleynewslive.com
‘We had to move’: 11th St. underpass project forces Moorhead businesses to relocate
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While some residents in the Moorhead area are happy to see an underpass created so they don’t have to deal with waiting for the trains to pass, there are others that don’t share the same excitement. Business owners near the railroad intersections on 11th St. are forced to relocate to new locations.
valleynewslive.com
‘Why don’t we have one’: Petition started to bring a harm reduction center to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In Grand Forks, ND, a group of people are hoping to inspire others to bring a harm reduction center to their area. They are doing it through a petition. “Makes me think to myself why not, why don’t we have one when we know...
kvrr.com
Rotary Natural Play Hill Construction To Begin In The Summer in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Construction will begin this summer on the 1.2 acre Rotary Natural Play Hill at Riverfront Park in Moorhead. The project has been in the planning stages since 2018. It will provide a hilltop play area overlooking the Red River. Play elements include a 26-foot high...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Frisco Fan Cam - NDSU Tight End Joe Stoffel
Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman were able to talk to Joe Stoffel as the Bison prepare for the National Championship game. The guys were able to discuss his increased role in the offense, how Noah Gindorff has mentored him and more.
valleynewslive.com
Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept. WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County residents can still score 5% discount by paying real estate taxes by February 15th
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Cass County says real estate taxes for 2022 can be paid through February 15th 2023, with the 5% discount allowed. Tax payments can be made online, in-person at the Finance Office, by check through the mail, or dropped off in the secure drop box in front of the Courthouse at 211 9th Street South in Fargo.
Times-Online
Local Valley City youngster set to have open heart surgery in February
For any parent out there, finding out your child has a medical issue, let alone needing a major surgery can be life changing. No one ever wants to hear that someone they love is going to have to experience something that traumatic, let alone their five-year-old daughter. For Danays Malcolm...
valleynewslive.com
Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
valleynewslive.com
“I had to get her.”: Woman rescues dog that broke through ice on Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a calm pre-work ritual as Jeanne Woolwine took her dog, Gracie, out for a walk, until, the leash was pulled from her grasp. “She ran off with the leash on down that way, chasing turkeys, having the time of her life,” said Woolwine.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Freshman Fargo City Commissioner shares learned experiences and details new role in Bismarck legislative session
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo City Commissioner is sharing details related to her new role as a member of city leadership, and what she will do in Bismarck in the upcoming legislative session. Denise Kolpack, one of five Fargo City Commissioners, joined WDAY Midday to share insight into recent events...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Residents officially lodge complaints about controversial library book in Valley City
(Valley City, ND) -- In over a hundred years, the Barnes County Public Library has never hosted a meeting like the one they did Thursday night. Dozens of residents gathered at VCSU to discuss the controversial "Let's Talk About It" book that sits on a shelf in the public library.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
kfgo.com
Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022
FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
FCS title tilt is battle of Dakotas: ‘Tired of the Bison’
The tiny South Dakota town of Rosholt isn’t all that far from the North Dakota state line and is a place where allegiances are split between the Jackrabbits and Bison year-round — and never more pronounced than this week. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits from Brookings and North...
