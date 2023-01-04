ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

HB Connects closes show rooms in Fargo and Grand Forks

(Fargo, ND) -- HB Connects of Grand Forks is partnering with Mobile Pro of Fargo. The announcement comes as staffing shortages have made it difficult to accommodate the growing number of live production events in the region. "This was an extremely hard decision, we have loved what we've done the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Enjoy nature in Moorhead with cross country ski & snowshoe rentals

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – This time of the year is a great time to enjoy nature while cross country skiing and snowshoeing. Viking Ship Park at the Hjemkomst Center has freshly groomed, lit trails. There are also cross country trails at M.B. Johnson Park and Gooseberry Park. Most of...
MOORHEAD, MN
KFYR-TV

Bison fans flock to Frisco

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the most anticipated weekend of the year for one town in Texas. Frisco will soon turn into “South Fargo” as Bison fans gather to cheer their team on to another National Championship. This has been the scene, the first weekend of January,...
FRISCO, TX
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Prairie St. John's behavioral health facility in Fargo expands with new "replacement hospital"

(Fargo, ND) -- A behavioral health hospital in Fargo is expanding. "There just aren't enough services for people so being able to improve our services or expand our services in a hospital that is designed specifically for behavioral health patients is so key to what we're doing here, and that's really the benefit to the community," said Prairie St. John's CEO Jeff Herman.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Frisco Fan Cam - NDSU Tight End Joe Stoffel

Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman were able to talk to Joe Stoffel as the Bison prepare for the National Championship game. The guys were able to discuss his increased role in the offense, how Noah Gindorff has mentored him and more.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Long time West Fargo PD lieutenant retires after 48 years

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Dept. said good-bye to one of their own on Friday, as Lt. Greg Warren retired after 48 years. Warren was the oldest serving officer for the dept. WFPD wrote in a post about Lt. Warren that his accomplishments, mentorship and...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County residents can still score 5% discount by paying real estate taxes by February 15th

(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Cass County says real estate taxes for 2022 can be paid through February 15th 2023, with the 5% discount allowed. Tax payments can be made online, in-person at the Finance Office, by check through the mail, or dropped off in the secure drop box in front of the Courthouse at 211 9th Street South in Fargo.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Happy New Year! Sanford in Fargo welcomes in first baby of 2023

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - 2023 was kickstarted with a bang for the De La Rosas at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, as they welcomed their son into the world while fireworks were going off. Santiago De La Rosa was born at 12:11 a.m., becoming the first baby born at Sanford for the new year.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Police, public health officials discuss rise of fentanyl in Fargo in 2022

FARGO (KFGO) – Last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that fentanyl had overtaken methamphetamine as the number one drug threat in North Dakota in 2022, with federal agents seizing enough lethal doses in the state last year to kill 36,000 people. Police and public health officials in Fargo...
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy