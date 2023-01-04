ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner Shares Hospital Selfie Following Snow Plow Accident That Left Him in Critical Condition

By Sammi Burke
 3 days ago
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Marvel-turned-IRL hero Jeremy Renner has shared his first update since the snow-plowing accident that landed him in critical condition on New Year's Day.

The actor was reportedly plowing a path on his own property in the Lake Tahoe area of Reno, Nevada when a motorist became stranded in the vicinity. While assisting the driver, Jenner was somehow struck by his plow, as mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno-Gazette Journal. "He is always helping others."

In the evening hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3, Renner spoke up for the first time since the incident, sharing a selfie from his hospital bed on Instagram.

The actor is currently on Oxygen, with noticeable bruising on the left side of his face and apparent swelling around both eyes. He also has several Mepilex Border bandages peeking out from under his hospital gown around his neck and across his chest, which are padded foam dressings that the brand says are used in the healing of "moderate to highly exuding chronic and acute wounds such as diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, pressure injuries, skin tears, and traumatic wounds."

Renner thanked everyone for the love they've sent his way, writing in the caption, "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Friends and colleagues poured even more love on top of him in the comments.

Chris Pratt wrote, "Continued prayers your way brutha. ♥️," while Orlando Bloom commented, "Sending prayers brah 🙌🙏💫"

"Phew! I’m so happy you made this post. Sending you so much love and healing energy. We love you ❤️❤️❤️," said Isla Fisher.

Heidi Klum hoped for a "Speedy recovery ❤️," as did the Kelly Clarkson Show, which wrote, "Sending all our love, get well soon!!" and Vanessa Hudgens, who commented, "Sending so much love n healing!"

"Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!" commented DJ Steve Aoki.

And we'd have to agree! We're sending all of our healing vibes his way.

Oldtimer f7
3d ago

Hey, great job on this. You say there is a picture of Renner that he himself sent out. Then do not show the picture or provide a link to it.Just STUNNING work.

Reply
2
 

