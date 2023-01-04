ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, SC

News19 WLTX

Sumter city, county employees receiving leadership training to better serve community

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city leaders are offering training to all city employees with the goal of better serving their community. "Turning Sumter inside out" is the motto for the two-day long Arbinger training that is being offered throughout the community. On Friday, different departments completed leadership training with the goal of better serving the community.
SUMTER, SC
coladaily.com

Free Fridays are back for the new year at Riverbanks Zoo

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with the return of Free Fridays. Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. “Free Fridays is our way of thanking the residents of Richland and Lexington Counties for their continued support,”...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Remembering Former City Councilman, Brian DeQuincey Newman

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the grandson of civil rights leader I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an Assistant Solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's Board of Directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Group looks to help feed children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One out of four children in Orangeburg County goes hungry outside of school. That fact is according to nonprofit 'Into the Mouth of Babes', that is working to address this issue through its feeding program. “There’s a lot of parents, or grandparents, aunts and uncles...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Columbia Star

Meet the Congaree Riverkeeper

How did Bill Stangler become the Congaree Riverkeeper? According to him, “A series of poor choices.”. Stangler was working for Adventure Carolina in 2008, as a river guide, when several of his friends, coworkers, and customers became ill from various things. A local sewer company was discovered dumping more than a million gallons of sewage into the Saluda River. The illnesses seemed to be associated with that spill.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

roadtripsandcoffee.com

10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC

I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

