The By Name Project provides help to people in need throughout Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Cultivating life-changing relationships is the goal of a Sumter nonprofit. The By Name Project serves food and clothes to people in need on the first and third Saturdays of every month. "People feel a certain way when you call them by name," Executive Director Adam Anderson...
Augusta woman reunited with dog in Lexington County, lost 6 months
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Augusta woman was reunited with her German Shepherd in Lexington County - a special moment she had waited on for some time. Qa-Boom was found all thanks to microchipping - something Lisa Thomas, an administrator at Lexington County Animal Services, said is very important.
McLeod Health will require masks again due to COVID-19 case increase
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — McLeod Health will require masks in its facilities again due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, the health care provider announced on Facebook. “The transmission risk and high percentages of positive COVID cases are rising in many of the counties served by McLeod Health,” the post reads. “Therefore, we are […]
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
Sumter city, county employees receiving leadership training to better serve community
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter city leaders are offering training to all city employees with the goal of better serving their community. "Turning Sumter inside out" is the motto for the two-day long Arbinger training that is being offered throughout the community. On Friday, different departments completed leadership training with the goal of better serving the community.
Free Fridays are back for the new year at Riverbanks Zoo
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with the return of Free Fridays. Residents of Richland and Lexington Counties can enjoy free admission on Fridays in January and February. “Free Fridays is our way of thanking the residents of Richland and Lexington Counties for their continued support,”...
Remembering Former City Councilman, Brian DeQuincey Newman
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the grandson of civil rights leader I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an Assistant Solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's Board of Directors.
Shot Pouch Greenway opens in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Walkers and bicyclists in Sumter now have a new spot to check out. The Shot Pouch Greenway is officially open after Thursday's ribbon cutting. "We’ve been waiting for this day for a while," Sumter Mayor David Merchant shared. Merchant says the greenway has been 10...
City of Columbia announces MLK Day celebration plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday the City of Columbia announced plans for its Martin Luther King Jr. Dr celebration. The 35th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. The event will take place at MLK Park, 2300 Green St. Notice a spelling...
Thousands expected to visit Orangeburg County for 58th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's the 58th year of the Grand American Coon Hunt in Orangeburg County. Coonhounds compete in casts of four dogs to simulate a coon hunt. The Orangeburg County tradition was founded in the 1960s and draws crowds by the thousands every year. “It’s always been...
Group looks to help feed children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One out of four children in Orangeburg County goes hungry outside of school. That fact is according to nonprofit 'Into the Mouth of Babes', that is working to address this issue through its feeding program. “There’s a lot of parents, or grandparents, aunts and uncles...
SLED charges former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Department has charged a former Midlands Regional Center employee with abuse of a vulnerable adult. Officials said 58-year-old Carrol Moore Hall is being charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. According to an arrest warrant, around Friday, December 9, at the...
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
Meet the Congaree Riverkeeper
How did Bill Stangler become the Congaree Riverkeeper? According to him, “A series of poor choices.”. Stangler was working for Adventure Carolina in 2008, as a river guide, when several of his friends, coworkers, and customers became ill from various things. A local sewer company was discovered dumping more than a million gallons of sewage into the Saluda River. The illnesses seemed to be associated with that spill.
More than 220 townhomes possible for Columbia's Garners Ferry Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A wooded stretch of land off Garners Ferry Road could soon have new life. Developers are hoping to bring more than 220 townhomes to the space between Patterson Road and Greenlawn Drive. Elanda Cumbee directs a nearby childcare center and said growth could be a positive.
Richland District Two makes no decisions on Superintendent's contract
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland District Two hosted a special called board meeting on Thursday, and on the agenda was the Superintendent's contract, which raised concerns for a lot of people in the community. In June of last year, Governor Henry McMaster called for an investigation of the Richland Two...
Regional Medical Center working on community health plan to address the tri-county's most prevalent health issues
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Regional Medical Center is in the process of coming up with a plan to meet the health needs of people in the Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg counties. These needs were identified in a community health needs assessment. The assessment has identified some of the...
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
10 Sensational Local Places for Brunch in Columbia, SC
I’ve never been a morning person. I’ve always thought anything before noon should be illegal. Just let me sleep in, wake up sans the alarm clock, and everything will be alright. But the one thing I would get up early for is a great breakfast. Even better – brunch.
