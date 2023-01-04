ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular water gear sold at Costco pulled from shelves after drowning fears – see the thousands of models affected

By Aurielle Weiss
 3 days ago
COSTCO has halted selling Surf 9 paddle boards after the popular brand recalled nearly 13,300 products.

The Body Glove boards were recalled due to the glue on the inflatable paddle boards possibly separating at the seams.

Surf 9 said this may lead to unexpected deflation, posing a drowning hazard.

While no injuries have been reported, Surf 9 received three reports of the Body Glove boards deflating.

The Body Glove boards were sold at Costco from December 2021 through July 2022 for nearly $630.

Plus, the ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022 ranging anywhere from $700 and $800.

Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly and is recommending that consumers immediately stop using the recalled boards.

Shoppers may return them to Costco for a full refund or contact Surf 9 for instructions on how to receive a refund.

The U.S. Sun contacted Surf 9 for comment.

THE RECALLED PADDLE BOARDS

On December 29, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall of the following products.

The first one is the silver and black Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board.

The Body Glove logo is on the top and bottom of the board with the word “Tandem” on the side rails.

The Body Glove logo is on the black carrying bag.

Next is the ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Board with light and dark blue with “ULI” in dark blue on the nose of the board.

“Inventor” is on the side rails and the ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

Next is the ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak which comes in light and dark blue with “ULI” in black near the nose of the board.

This one comes with a black inflatable kayak seat and “Zettian” written on the side rails.

The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

Lastly is the ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak with a hot pink and blue yoga mat traction pad with “ULI” in white on the tail of the board.

This one has a black inflatable kayak seat and “Lila” written on the side rails.

The ULI logo is on the black carrying bag.

OTHER COSTCO RECALLS

Over 663,000 Samsung washing machines were recently recalled due to a fire safety risk.

The appliances were sold at retailers like Costco, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Lowe's, and at Samsung.com.

The CPSC announced that Samsung received 51 reports of machines either smoking, melting, overheating, or fire involving the washers.

Of the reports, 10 resulted in property damage.

Additionally, three consumers reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.

The recall involves several models of Samsung's top-load appliances with a "super speed wash."

They were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A.

About 15 products were on the full recall list.

The U.S. Sun revealed the food product that Walmart recalled in 28 states.

Plus, this popular baby formula was recalled due to fears it could cause sepsis.

New York City, NY
