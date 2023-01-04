Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims' home a dozen times since June
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Police: Phone data shows man accused of killing Idaho students visited area of victims' home a dozen times since June. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
spectrumnews1.com
Utah woman who police say was killed along five kids and grandmother by her husband had recently filed for divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — Utah woman who police say was killed along five kids and grandmother by her husband had recently filed for divorce. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
spectrumnews1.com
The 'luck' of the draw: $15.1 million Megabucks ticket sold in small Wisconsin town
LUCK, Wis. — The Wisconsin lottery announced the $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket was sold in a city that upholds its name: Luck, Wisconsin, which has a population of just over 1,000 people. The winning ticket was sold at Wayne's Food Plus on Butternut Avenue with the winning numbers...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests
CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
spectrumnews1.com
Stabenow's retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. “It really was the right time for me,” she said.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin mother creates memorial quilts in remembrance of her daughter
APPLETON, Wis. — Addiction is a disease that does not discriminate. That’s something Bev Kelley-Miller found out first hand in 2015 when her daughter Megan Miller died from an overdose. “My daughter was the nicest person you would ever want to meet. She would help you cook, give...
spectrumnews1.com
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had five years left on a...
spectrumnews1.com
'Tranq' linked to overdoses, making street drugs more lethal
CINCINNATI — A drug used to put animals to sleep is being linked to deadly overdoses in Ohio. Now, doctors are warning about the dangerous mix of street drugs. Workers at BrightView Cincinnati Addiction Treatment Center perform drug screens in the lab inside. And at events outside, they’ve been giving out Narcan — a drug to help reverse overdoses.
spectrumnews1.com
Here's what happened in the first week of the Kentucky legislative session
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After passing just a few bills, Kentucky lawmakers wrapped up the first week of the legislative session Friday and will return in February to resume the 30-day session. Dozens of newly-elected lawmakers joined incumbent members at the Capitol Tuesday and took the oath of office. Sen....
