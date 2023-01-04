ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania State Police...
MOSCOW, ID
Lame-duck Illinois lawmakers vote themselves a 16% raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois House Democrats working in a lame-duck session left town for a weekend break Friday night — but not before voting on plans to give themselves a pay raise of nearly 16%. Legislation authorizing funds to be added for spending needs halfway through the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Ohio BMV denies hundreds of inappropriate license plate requests

CLEVELAND — For many, license plates on their cars are pretty plain. But some Ohioans go all out when it comes to personalized plates. Then there are folks who go a bit too far with their requests and end up being denied. The Ohio BMV said it denied more...
OHIO STATE
Stabenow's retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. “It really was the right time for me,” she said.
MICHIGAN STATE
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas fired basketball coach Chris Beard on Thursday, telling his attorney he is “unfit” for the position while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. Beard had five years left on a...
TEXAS STATE
'Tranq' linked to overdoses, making street drugs more lethal

CINCINNATI — A drug used to put animals to sleep is being linked to deadly overdoses in Ohio. Now, doctors are warning about the dangerous mix of street drugs. Workers at BrightView Cincinnati Addiction Treatment Center perform drug screens in the lab inside. And at events outside, they’ve been giving out Narcan — a drug to help reverse overdoses.
CINCINNATI, OH

