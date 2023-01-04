COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pizza lovers can rejoice with an even larger slice of pie. Pizza Hut is bringing back its 16-inch "Big New Yorker" that launched 24 years ago. "The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts™ and Detroit-Style pizza," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."

