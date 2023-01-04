Read full article on original website
Football: Jones returns for sixth year with programThe LanternColumbus, OH
Music mania: spring semester concert guideThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Seniors look to take team to national heightsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Dawand Jones announces declaration for NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Wypler becomes 2nd offensive lineman to declare for 2023 NFL DraftThe LanternColumbus, OH
Partners to improve existing Columbus apartment complex and keep affordable
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new partnership between the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority (CMHA) and an emerging non-profit is developing a strategy to create more affordable housing in Franklin County. The Columbus Housing Enterprise (CHE) was formed by developers Bob Weiler and Don Kelley and their families. The project...
ODOT recommends online comment form, not car horn, to sound off on congested US 23
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — You may be inclined to use your car horn or hand gestures to sound off about congestion on US 23 in Delaware County, but ODOT engineers would prefer you make comments on their website. In fact, you have less than a week to do so...
Hocking Hills ranked among most beautiful and popular state parks in the nation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hocking Hills ranked fourth in a recent analysis of the most beautiful state parks and sixth in U.S. state parks growing in popularity. Travel Lens conducted an in-depth study of Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, Instagram popularity, and google search data to put together a list of the most beautiful and popular state parks.
Already at odds with ODOT, restaurant owner faces theft issue that threatens his other job
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — Already in a fight with the Ohio Department of Transportation as he tries to save his restaurant, a Delaware man is now dealing with those trying to turn the lights out on his day job. Patrick Allen had his truck broken into and said $6,000...
Car catches fire at gas station in Grandview Heights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car caught fire at a BP gas station in Grandview Heights on Monday afternoon. An ABC 6 staff member sent a photo of the car ablaze at the gas station at the corner of Grandview Avenue and Dublin Road just before 4:30 p.m. It's...
30% larger than a large, Pizza Hut bringing back '90s era 'Big New Yorker'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pizza lovers can rejoice with an even larger slice of pie. Pizza Hut is bringing back its 16-inch "Big New Yorker" that launched 24 years ago. "The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts™ and Detroit-Style pizza," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."
Ohio Attorney General requests a temporary restraining order against Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As the dubious pricing on goods at Dollar General continues, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost requested legal action against the retailer. On Wednesday, Yost asked a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately halt the Tennessee-based retailer from advertising one price on shelves and then charging a different, typically higher price at registers.
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
Composting program aims to make Hilliard cleaner
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Hilliard aims to create a greener community with green bins. The city is taking steps to keep the air cleaner by diverting waste from landfills and reducing carbon emissions. The compost program was launched in late 2022 and has already come a long way.
Molson Coors embracing 'Dry January' with 0% alcohol cocktail
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A projected growth in the market for non-alcoholic beverages has one brewer embracing 'Dry January.'. The company behind Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, and other alcoholic beverages is releasing a zero-proof canned cocktail called Roxie. Molson Coors cited data from beverage market analyst firm...
Sinzae Reed: Family advocates call for better trauma resources from city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Megan Reed was not given the help that she should have after the death of Sinzae," advocate and J.U.S.T 614 co-founder Ramon Obey said at Monday's City Council meeting. "She was left to mourn alone without a trauma team showing up to walk her through the process or just be there to help her."
Columbus City Council votes for former member to fill vacant seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Council voted for former city council member and Columbus Public Safety Director Mitchell Brown to fulfill the remainder of President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown's term after she stepped down. Brown stepped down from her post at the end of 2022 to lead...
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
Two $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Lottery said two $1 million winning tickets were sold in Ohio on Tuesday. There was no winner of the $1.1 billion jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery drawing but two lucky people in Ohio won a million dollars!. The $1 million winning tickets...
Pepsi to replace Sierra Mist with Starry
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For 24 years, Pepsi's Sierra Mist has competed with Coca-Cola's Sprite, but the company is about to retire it in favor of a new lemon-lime soda. Introducing Starry- the caffeine-free successor to Sierra Mist. In its more than two decades on the market, Pepsi said...
Columbus police recover drugs, cash, stolen guns in 'large bust'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday reported a "large bust" in which officers seized drugs, cash and stolen guns. According to a tweet posted at about 6 p.m., officers recovered $142,000 in cash and five stolen guns, as well as marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl and meth.
City shuts down Hilltop drug house where one-year-old baby died from fentanyl
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus' first drug house of the year has been shut down, City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday. The city obtained an emergency order to board up a drug house in the Hilltop neighborhood. The property, located at 70 South Harris Avenue, has been connected to...
Police: Blendon Township homicide suspect made several 911 calls confessing crime
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WSYX) — The manhunt for a suspect, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a Kroger parking lot is over, and the man accused is behind bars. Blendon Township Police said Rodney Amir Perry was arrested in North Carolina after they say he confessed to several 911 operators about the shooting.
Man killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
