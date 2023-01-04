Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Road Work To Begin Monday On Md. 75 Bridge Over I-70
The northbound lane will be closed during that time. Frederick, Md (KM) Repair work is expected to begin next week on the Maryland 75 (Green Valley Road) bridge over Interstate 70 in the New Market area. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the work will take place...
fox5dc.com
Battle over North Bethesda bike lanes heats up
BETHESDA, Md. - New Montgomery County bike lanes have proven to be so divisive, thousands of fired-up residents are weighing-in online. The bike lanes run across nearly two miles of Old Georgetown Road in North Bethesda, between the Beltway and Nicholson Lane. The Maryland State Highway Administration converted one travel lane in each direction in order to add buffered bike lanes along the stretch of road that typically sees about 40,000 vehicles per day.
Person cut during fight at Shady Grove Metro station
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A fight at the Shady Grove Metro station in Rockville has left a man injured. Sherri Ly, a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said two people who know each other were involved in an altercation in a bus bay at the station around 9 a.m.
mocoshow.com
85,000 Square Foot Infill High Bay, Last-Mile Industrial Building in Gaithersburg Has Sold
Edge Capital Markets recently brokered the sale of 7601 Lindbergh Drive, an approximately 85,000 square foot high-bay, infill industrial asset in Gaithersburg’s Montgomery Airpark. 7601 Lindbergh has been occupied by Builders Design, LLC for more than 30years. Constructed in 1988, the building sits on 4.15 acres of I-L zoning, is equipped with 30-foot ceiling heights and four dock-high loading doors. 7601 Lindbergh is located in the Montgomery Airpark, and just 5 miles from Interstates 270, and the ICC (MD-200) which provide immediate access to a dense population of over one million residents in Montgomery County and the affluent northwest suburbs of Washington, D.C.
mocoshow.com
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
mocoshow.com
18 Apartments With Varying Degrees of Damage Following Friday Afternoon Fire; No Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire on the fifth floor of the Central Apartments (8400 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring a little before 4pm on Friday afternoon. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, the sprinkler system was activated and the building was evacuated. By 4:09pm the fire had been extinguished and two people were being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries. Fire department activity blocked some lanes on Fenton St and Bonifant St until the early evening.
mocoshow.com
Two In Custody Following Motorcycle Carjacking in Gaithersburg
Per MCPD: Two suspects are in custody following an armed carjacking in Gaithersburg. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, at approximately 6:50 p.m., 6th District officers responded to the 400 block of West Side Drive for an armed carjacking of a motorcycle that just occurred. During the investigation, officers learned that the victim had posted a red 2014 Honda CRF motorcycle for sale on a social media platform.
ffxnow.com
County’s running bamboo ordinance takes effect with potential fines
Fairfax County property owners are officially required to contain running bamboo on their property — or face potential fines. Effective as of Jan. 1, the county’s new running bamboo ordinance calls for property owners to get the invasive grass species under control and imposes civil penalties on property owners who let it “spread to adjacent properties or any public right-of-way.”
rockvillenights.com
Police respond to 2 assaults in 10 minutes in Rockville
Two people were assaulted in two different parking lots, seven minutes apart, on Wednesday afternoon in Rockville. Rockville City police were called to a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive at 5:26 PM to investigate a 2nd-degree assault. They were called again 7 minutes later, when a second victim reported being assaulted in a parking lot on Research Court.
mocoshow.com
“Help! Call 911” Sign on Bus Signals Pedestrians and Other Drivers to Call For Help After Bus Driver was Assaulted on Thursday Evening
A digital sign on the back of a RideOn bus alerted the public to call 911, according to a witness– “HELP! Call 911” The distress signal, for the most part, is used when disruptive or threatening behavior occurs on the bus and the bus operator cannot visibly call for help– using the sign to signal surrounding drivers.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
WGAL
I-81 exit ramp shut down because of crash in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — An exit ramp on I-81 in Franklin County is shut down. A crash shut down the I-81 westbound exit ramp to Wayne Avenue just south of Chambersburg.
When Residents East Of The Anacostia River Lost A Grocery Store, A Truck Selling Groceries Pulled Up
After Good Food Markets stopped vending groceries last November, the closest store where residents living in D.C.’s Bellevue neighborhood could get fresh produce and canned goods was over a twenty minute walk away in Maryland. Bellevue is home to several thousand people who live more than half a mile...
Nottingham MD
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Armed Carjacking in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating an armed carjacking that occurred on Thursday, January 5, 2023, in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the suspect’s vehicle and are asking for the public’s assistance. At approximately 12:11 a.m., 2nd District Officers responded to the area of Elm Street and Wisconsin Avenue for the report of an armed carjacking that just occurred.
Missing Montgomery County Teens Could Be Traveling Together, Police Say
Concerns are mounting in Montgomery County for a pair of missing teens who could be on the road together. An alert has been issued by the Montgomery County Police Department for Damary Hernandez, 15, of Silver Spring, and Rockville resident Allison Espinales, 14, who have both been reported missing by friends and family and neither has been seen since Wednesday, Jan. 4.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection Accepting Holiday Trees for Recycling
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is encouraging residents to put live-cut Christmas trees curbside for recycling and give the trees a second life after the holidays. Cut Christmas trees are accepted year-round for residents of single-family homes and townhomes who receive Montgomery County-provided weekly...
