League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Iowa Football: Jackson Filer, NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year, commits to Iowa
The Hawkeyes 2023 class continues to grow as they continue to exercise the transfer portal, high school and junior college recruits. On Friday afternoon, Iowa Western C.C edge rusher Jackson Filer announced on Instagram that he has committed to Iowa as a preferred walk-on. The highly-regarded edge rusher also held...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa football: 10 burning questions as the Hawkeyes enter the offseason
Iowa ended an up-and-down 2022 season with a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Both teams were depleted with opt-outs — especially on offense — and the Hawks’ defense put the clamps down on the Cats. It was a nice end to a season...
Iowa Basketball: Everything Fran McCaffery said following 21-point comeback win over Indiana
The Hawkeyes completed the third-largest comeback in school history as they take down No. 15 Indiana 91-89 after trailing by as many as 21 points. Following the win, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media to discuss how they did it, impressive play from freshman Josh Dix and much more.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Down Illinois in B1G Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi stalled out Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski at the 5:57 mark of the third period to send the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over the Fighting Illini on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The two teams split the...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson's full postgame press conference after Indiana's loss at Iowa
IOWA CITY, IA -- Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say following No. 15 Indiana's 91-89 loss at Iowa on Thursday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Manchester Entrepreneur Passes Away from Cancer
A Manchester woman who built a business well-known by brides across eastern Iowa has passed away following a short battle with cancer. Nichole Reicher died Monday at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. She was 36. She was an Earlville native who graduated from Beckman and went...
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report for Week of January 5
Ice thickness is 7-8 inches near the boat ramp. Ice thickness is around 9 inches off of Ice House Point boat ramp. This is where most of the activity is taking place. There is an open water patch in the east basin of the lake. The aerators in Town Bay are in operation; expect open water and thin ice in this area. Anglers can also fish open water at the fish house in Town Bay; the area directly underneath the structure is kept open with a small water agitator. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are picking up a few walleye in the area off of Ice House Point and near Gunshot Hill. Yellow Perch – Fair.
Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000
An eastern Iowa dermatologist accused of practicing in an unsafe manner has agreed to pay a $1,000 penalty and undergo additional training. The Iowa Board of Medicine charged Dr. Ravindra Kumar Gangadhariah of Davenport with practicing in a manner that is harmful or detrimental to the public due to his alleged failure to possess and […] The post Doctor accused of practicing in a manner harmful to the public, fined $1,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away
Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
