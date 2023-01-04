ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wvtm13.com

Mild Saturday ahead of a soaking wet Sunday

A mostly clear sky gives a good view of the Full Wolf Moon on a chilly night, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham working on a fix to flooding problems

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You might notice some flooding in the area Wednesday morning. This is an ongoing issue the city is trying to get rid of as soon as possible. Fixing this problem is a top priority for the city of Birmingham right now. The city council recently approved a deal to fix some of those trouble spots many are seeing.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters resident's quality of life

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
HELENA, AL
wvtm13.com

Air quality monitors installed at Trussville City Schools

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Several outdoor air quality monitors have been installed at various Trussville schools. The city school system partnered with the Jefferson County Health Department to install Purple Air monitors at four sites in the city. The devices will keep track of the air in real-time, as health...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless

The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbhm.org

An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger

At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Multiple railroad crossings in Anniston scheduled for temporary closings

ANNISTON, Ala. — Several Anniston railroad crossings have temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance. The closures are expected to last for three to four hours. The railroad crossings being affected include Fish Hatchery Lane in Eastaboga, Craig Drive in Anniston, Willingham Drive in Anniston, Virginia Avenue North in Anniston, West Park Drive in Anniston, Tillman Avenue in Anniston, Pinson Road in Anniston and Cooper Circle in Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
wvtm13.com

New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
ALABASTER, AL
wvtm13.com

St Clair Co. declares state of emergency

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage

Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

