wvtm13.com
Mild Saturday ahead of a soaking wet Sunday
A mostly clear sky gives a good view of the Full Wolf Moon on a chilly night, but rain is on the way as early as Saturday afternoon. Some of that rain gets heavy especially north of Birmingham late Saturday into Sunday morning. Check the video forecast for the latest.
Residents near Alabama landfill fire demand more from ‘the ADEM people’
An underground fire at a landfill north of Birmingham has now been burning for at least six weeks with no end in sight, and nearby residents worried about their health are demanding more from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. “We need to start calling our state representatives and senators...
More funding going toward the Birmingham Northern Beltline project
wvtm13.com
Birmingham working on a fix to flooding problems
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — You might notice some flooding in the area Wednesday morning. This is an ongoing issue the city is trying to get rid of as soon as possible. Fixing this problem is a top priority for the city of Birmingham right now. The city council recently approved a deal to fix some of those trouble spots many are seeing.
wbrc.com
Plan for new I-459 interchange in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Drivers could get a new exit off I-459 in Hoover after the city council agreed to millions in construction dollars for a new interchange. We’ve been talking about the proposal for a while. The proposed interchange would be just south of the South Shades Crest Road overpass.
wvtm13.com
Pastor hopes potential housing grant betters resident's quality of life
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This week, the city of Birmingham announced plans to apply for the Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant Program to help transform the city focusing on several communities. City leaders are looking into making changes in the Smithfield, College Hills, and Graymont neighborhoods. This is not the first...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's fire department had busiest year ever for emergency calls in 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Last year was the busiest year ever for Birmingham's fire department. According to information from the city of Birmingham, the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) responded to 73,007 incidents in 2022. That breaks down to 200 calls a day, 1,404 incidents per week, or more...
wbrc.com
Helena residents react to draft ordinance for low-speed vehicles
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - After Shelby County residents voted yes in November on allowing local governments to create their own rules and regulations for low-speed vehicles, the city of Helena has created a draft ordinance with rules and regulations for these vehicles on city-owned streets and roads. Officials say the...
wvtm13.com
Air quality monitors installed at Trussville City Schools
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — Several outdoor air quality monitors have been installed at various Trussville schools. The city school system partnered with the Jefferson County Health Department to install Purple Air monitors at four sites in the city. The devices will keep track of the air in real-time, as health...
Listen to Birmingham’s gun violence crisis
Each individual who died from gun violence was assigned a note on a musical scale.
Birmingham proposes tiny house shelters for homeless
The city of Birmingham plans to propose a new tiny home shelter program for the homeless next week, the mayor’s office said today. It involves small, lockable shelters where the homeless can sleep safely, using units provided by Pallet Shelter, “the leader in rapid response shelter villages,” according to a statement from the city.
Birmingham residents respond to continued instances of exhibition driving across the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Exhibition driving continues to be a concern for many in downtown Birmingham. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say that the continued practice of exhibition driving has led to injuries and deaths on the streets. On New Year’s Day, exhibition driving downtown got a little chaotic by the time police arrived. […]
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham waiting on 50 speed strips to help deter exhibition driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are now doing an internal investigation after the release of this exhibition driving video. Birmingham city leaders tell WBRC that BPD officers were there trying to break the scene up, but the participants wouldn’t stop. Birmingham City Council member, Clinton Woods, said he...
wbhm.org
An old school in Birmingham’s Bush Hills is now an urban farm. Residents are thinking bigger
At west Birmingham’s old Woodrow Wilson Elementary School, on the near-four acres that were once the school’s grounds, area residents tend to their own small garden plots with all manner of fruits and vegetables. The potatoes, greens, squash and other produce raised here — as much as 50,000 pounds a year — is distributed within the community, free of charge.
wvtm13.com
St. Clair County to hire company to extinguish landfill fire
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — A new drone video from the ongoing landfill fire near Moody shows the smoke is just hanging in the air, and it’s impacting folks in St. Clair, Jefferson and Blount counties. Getting that fire extinguished is a priority for residents, and it may...
wvtm13.com
Multiple railroad crossings in Anniston scheduled for temporary closings
ANNISTON, Ala. — Several Anniston railroad crossings have temporarily closed for scheduled maintenance. The closures are expected to last for three to four hours. The railroad crossings being affected include Fish Hatchery Lane in Eastaboga, Craig Drive in Anniston, Willingham Drive in Anniston, Virginia Avenue North in Anniston, West Park Drive in Anniston, Tillman Avenue in Anniston, Pinson Road in Anniston and Cooper Circle in Anniston.
wvtm13.com
New cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster
ALABASTER, Ala. — A new addition is coming to the Shelby Baptist Medical Center. According to the company's communications manager, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Alabaster. Folks will cut the ribbon on the hospital's brand-new cardiovascular unit on the second floor.
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham proposing new pilot program to help homeless prosper
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Safe sleep is likely something you take for granted, but it is far from a given, especially for our neighbors who are experiencing homelessness. Now the city of Birmingham is stepping up in an effort to better those resident’s lives. The city envisions the Safe...
wvtm13.com
St Clair Co. declares state of emergency
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. — St Clair County officials want to step in and try to put out a landfill fire that's been burning near Moody for almost six weeks. They had to jump through some bureaucratic hoops on Tuesday to make that happen. The fire at a landfill...
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
