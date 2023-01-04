Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
WBAY Green Bay
Packers linebacker fractures his femur
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers practice-squad linebacker DQ Thomas fractured his femur during a Thursday practice. Packers coach Matt LaFleur called it a “freak” incident in which two players collided during a team period. The Packers signed Thomas to their practice squad Sept. 20. He...
Indianapolis, Detroit bow out from hosting neutral site AFC championship game
The hunt for the location of a potential neutral site AFC championship game continues. On Friday, NFL owners voted affirmatively to do a neutral-site conference title game in the AFC under several scenarios involving the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals after the Week 17 Bills-Bengals matchup was canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin remains in the hospital but has since woken up and communicated with teammates. At least two cities have taken themselves out of consideration to host the game if it happens. Reports out of Indianapolis indicate that the city would not be...
NFL Star Aaron Rodgers Rumored To Be Dating 26-Year-Old Mallory Edens Just Weeks After Split From Ex-Girlfriend Blu Of Earth
NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be dating 26-year-old Mallory Edens just weeks after his sudden split from podcaster Blu of Earth, RadarOnline.com has learned.Edens, who is the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks and Aston Villa owner Wes Edens, was first linked with Rodgers in 2019 when the pair were spotted together at several NBA games.But now, according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback and Edens are in the midst of a fledgling romantic relationship in the wake of Rodgers’ splits from both Blu of Earth and his one-time fiancée Shailene Woodley.“Well it has finally happened,”...
Patriots' playoff path to become clearer following Jags-Titans showdown
FOXBORO – The Patriots face a stiff task on Sunday as they hope to clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Buffalo Bills. But there could be another path to the playoffs for New England, depending on what happens Saturday night in Florida.Sunday will surely be an emotional day in Orchard Park as the Bills take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and had to receive CPR during Monday Night Football. The game was postponed, and later canceled. Hamlin continues to make progress in a Cincinnati hospital and spoke to teammates via FaceTime...
WBAY Green Bay
Green and gold reaching for glory
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At Lambeau Field Friday night. the first wave of fans have arrived in town - and may are getting a jump start on the excitement building in Titletown District. Wyatt Gleisner is one of them: ““We will get the win, I trust the guys. They’re excited, they’re confident. Aaron’s in a good mood. You can tell. He just signed this after practice. So thank you very much Aaron. You’re really kind for that. So go Pack go. We got this. I believe.”
WBAY Green Bay
Damar Hamlin’s jersey is now the most purchased in sports, company says
(CNN) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin now has the most sought-after jersey in sports. Sports merchandise and memorabilia company Fanatics said the 24-year-old’s jersey is now the most purchased one among all athletes across all sports on its website. Support has been pouring in for Hamlin since he...
Seven Ohio State Signees Set To Play In 2023 All-American Bowl
The Buckeyes had the third-most players selected this year, trailing only Georgia and Notre Dame with nine apiece.
Comments / 0