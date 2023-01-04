Read full article on original website
KOCO
Yukon Public Schools training every district coach in CPR
YUKON, Okla. — Yukon Public Schools is in the process of training every coach in the district in CPR. Just hours before the nation watched a life saved on a football field, 48 local coaches were trained in case they ever needed to do the same thing. Yukon’s athletic...
okctalk.com
New plans for OU dorms revealed
OKCTalk has obtained plans for the first phase of the total rebuilding of the freshman dorms at OU. Funds were recently approved to demolish Adams Center, one of the three dorm towers just south of Lindsey Street. The plans show that in place of the 12-story Adams, there will be...
KOCO
Guthrie employee retires, leaves legacy on city
GUTHRIE, Okla. — After 45 years of serving the city of Guthrie, a 65-year-old celebrated his retirement with a party. Verdell Smith, the superintendent for the parks and recreation department, began working for Guthrie on June 3, 1977, as a general laborer. He worked his way up through the ranks.
KOCO
Moore schools plans tiny homes for students experiencing homelessness
MOORE, Okla. — Moore Public Schools started a tiny home program to help students experiencing homelessness. The school district plans to build homes behind Sky Ranch Elementary School. They will be single-bedroom duplexes for students who don't have anywhere to stay while they attend high school. “Students of Moore...
KOCO
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel announces he's staying with Sooners
NORMAN, Okla. — Amid players across the college football landscape entering the transfer portal, quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced that he's staying at Oklahoma. "Forever home. Let's do it again in 2023," Gabriel posted on social media with a picture that read, "This island boy found a home in Oklahoma."
KOCO
Scissortail Park drains lake for water conservation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The lake in Oklahoma City's Scissortail Park is being drained for the first time, helping the community save money. Scissortail Lake is being drained as part of the irrigation maintenance process, and park officials said this helps save thousands of dollars for water conservation. "We're already...
KOCO
Oklahoma senior center gets gift to help caregivers
BETHANY, Okla. — For the first time in over a year, caregivers at Daily Living Centers were able to properly bathe their seniors and disabled adults thanks to a community group. A new shower was installed at the adult day center in Bethany. Families said showering loved ones at...
OU Health, Norman Regional planning to open cancer center
OU Health is partnering with Norman Regional to expand cancer care in the state of Oklahoma.
KOCO
Oklahoma State WRs Bryson Green, Stephon Johnson enter transfer portal
STILLWATER, Okla. — A pair of Oklahoma State wide receivers announced that they're entering the transfer portal. Stephon Johnson and Bryson Green recently announced that they have put their names in the transfer portal. The two were among Oklahoma State's top receivers during the 2022 season, as both were among the top five in receiving yards.
KOCO
Grill scores 20 as No. 25 Iowa State tops Oklahoma 63-60
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 20 points and No. 25 Iowa State held on to beat Oklahoma 63-60 on Wednesday night. Osun Osunniyi added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0 Big 12). Grill shot 5 of 9 on 3-pointers, hitting a big one...
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in Oklahoma
A famous restaurant chain that currently has more than 2,600 locations across the country just opened another new restaurant location in Oklahoma. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Oklahoma restaurant location in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike plans back in motion after pausing due to open meetings violation
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s controversial $5 billion project to build several new turnpikes and remove hundreds of homes throughout the state is back on after the Authority’s board took a unanimous vote Tuesday. The vote came a little over a month after a...
KOCO
Partnership between OU Health, Norman Regional will extend reach of cancer care
NORMAN, Okla. — A partnership between OU Health and Norman Regional will soon provide high-quality care for cancer patients. The Stephenson Cancer Center in Oklahoma City serves thousands of Oklahomans. Now, those needed treatment in the southern part of the state can be a little closer to home with a new facility in Norman.
Ponca City News
Classes at Ponca City Public Schools (PCPS) resumed on Wednesday
Body Classes at Ponca City Public Schools (PCPS) resumed on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Many PCPS employees returned the day before on Jan. 3 for a workday to prepare for the second semester of the 2022-2023 school year. Pictured is West Middle School on Monday, Jan. 2. (Photo by Calley Lamar)
mvskokemedia.com
Ponca Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma boy missing
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma – Kyrus Carney (Ponca) was last seen at Murrow Indian Children’s Home in Muskogee Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 6 a.m., right after bed checks. According to Karissa Hodge, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Chahta, Carney stole a black mountain bicycle to leave home. He is 15 years old, 5′ 5 ft tall, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
KOCO
Veterinarians warn 'canine flu' is rising in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The flu is on the rise across the country and Oklahoma, but it's not just being found in humans. Veterinarians are alerting Oklahoma pet owners about a "canine flu" outbreak, and some businesses are making changes to stop the spread. Taking a pet to a dog...
news9.com
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
