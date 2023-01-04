Read full article on original website
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
Gunman Murders GF's 3-Year-Old Sister In Dumfries Mass Shooting, Police Say
A murder suspect is in custody in Prince William County after he shot his girlfriend outside their Dumfries home before heading back inside the house to turn the gun on her siblings, killing a little girl in the process, police say. Washington, DC resident Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, has been...
One Injured In Midday Shooting At Woodbridge Home, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Prince William County have been called in to investigate a reported shooting in Woodbridge that left at least one with an injury.Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, a spokesperson from the Prince William County Police Department issued an alert advising that the agency has been ca…
Suspects wanted for stealing woman's car at gunpoint in Bethesda, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives are asking for the public's help identifying two men allegedly involved in an armed carjacking in Bethesda, Maryland Thursday night. The Montgomery County Department of Police released surveillance photos of the suspect's car in hopes of identifying the men. Around 12:11 a.m., officers responded to...
'She was the life of the party' | Community fundraising for 3-year-old killed, siblings injured in house shooting
DUMFRIES, Va. — A northern Virginia family is trying to pick up the pieces, after unthinkable tragedy. Prince William County Police say Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, shot five minors Wednesday in the 17900 block of Milroy Court, including his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators say a fight broke out between the couple, escalating until shots were fired.
MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
84-year-old dead following Thursday crash along Route 27 in Alexandria
One man is dead following a Thursday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in Alexandria, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said. Around 2 p.m., Alexandria police responded to a crash with more than two vehicles along Route 27, said Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper. 84-year-old William Baker was transported to UC Medical...
Two arrested after person selling motorcycle carjacked in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man and a boy who are accused of stealing a motorcycle from someone who listed it for sale on social media. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the theft happened in the 400 block of West Side Dr. in Gaithersburg around 6:50 p.m. Officers […]
Suspect posts bond after gunfire incident in Old Town on New Year’s Eve
A 28-year-old Alexandria man was released on bond after allegedly firing a handgun in Old Town on New Year’s Eve, according to the Alexandria Police Department. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred at around 8:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of Princess Street, near Jefferson-Houston Elementary School. Chauvez...
Police: 35-year-old man arrested for bringing gun to a Virginia high school
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to Freedom High School in Woodbridge, Virginia. On January 4 at 7:06 p.m., officers responded to the school located at 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge to investigate an altercation. Investigators discovered that...
Sheriff's Office Investigates Ashburn Robbery, Car Theft
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred Thursday night in the Ashburn Shopping Plaza. According to the report, shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two poeple entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The thieves fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
Daycare worker arrested for taping 18-month-old to chair, Fairfax County police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A 42-year-old woman was arrested in Fairfax County for allegedly assaulting a child in Herndon, according to the Fairfax County Police Department. On Thursday, Dec. 8, an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy reportedly saw Wesal Houd Abu Issa, 42, of Herndon, restrain...
Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
Family Says Man Found Shot To Death In Hyattsville Suffered 'Heart Attack' In GoFundMe
Police have identified the victim found dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in Hyattsville after reportedly being shot, but his family is claiming the victim had suffered a heart attack.Melvin Mayorga Hernandez, 39, was found fatally shot near the complex located in the 2600 block of Kirk…
Gun brandishing suspect allegedly tries to flee while still in handcuffs
An 18-year-old Arlington man is facing multiple charges after a dispute led to an alleged gun brandishing and then a foot chase. The incident started Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, just north of Arlington’s western end of Columbia Pike. It ended with the suspect being detained near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive — and then, according to scanner traffic at the time, leading police on a brief foot chase while in handcuffs.
20-year-old man accused of shooting teen girlfriend and her siblings, killing a 3-year-old girl
DUMFRIES, Va. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead and four teens injured at a Dumfries home Wednesday. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers received a call for help just before 11 a.m. from someone claiming they had been shot.
Woodbridge man pleads guilty to selling narcotics to 14-year-old who later suffered deadly overdose
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A Woodbridge man is set to serve a prison sentence after pleading guilty to selling narcotics to a 14-year-old on Thursday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Court documents stated that 21-year-old Latae'veion Woods sold pills, said to be Percocet, to the teenager in...
Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child
HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
Man Arrested in New Year's Eve Killing in Fairfax County
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man on New Year's Eve in the Lorton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane just after 7:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.
