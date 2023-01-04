ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorton, VA

WUSA9

'She was the life of the party' | Community fundraising for 3-year-old killed, siblings injured in house shooting

DUMFRIES, Va. — A northern Virginia family is trying to pick up the pieces, after unthinkable tragedy. Prince William County Police say Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, shot five minors Wednesday in the 17900 block of Milroy Court, including his 17-year-old girlfriend. Investigators say a fight broke out between the couple, escalating until shots were fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

MPD: Maryland man charged with murder in DC August homicide

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department say a wanted man was taken into custody Thursday for a homicide that occurred in August of 2021. Around 2:24 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, officers responded to 9th Street, Northwest D.C. for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
WASHINGTON, DC
linknky.com

84-year-old dead following Thursday crash along Route 27 in Alexandria

One man is dead following a Thursday afternoon multi-vehicle crash in Alexandria, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said. Around 2 p.m., Alexandria police responded to a crash with more than two vehicles along Route 27, said Alexandria Police Chief Lucas Cooper. 84-year-old William Baker was transported to UC Medical...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Suspect posts bond after gunfire incident in Old Town on New Year’s Eve

A 28-year-old Alexandria man was released on bond after allegedly firing a handgun in Old Town on New Year’s Eve, according to the Alexandria Police Department. No injuries were reported. The incident occurred at around 8:55 a.m. in the 1500 block of Princess Street, near Jefferson-Houston Elementary School. Chauvez...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Sheriff's Office Investigates Ashburn Robbery, Car Theft

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery and auto theft that occurred Thursday night in the Ashburn Shopping Plaza. According to the report, shortly after 7 p.m. Jan. 5, deputies responded to the Ashburn Cigars and Vapes store for a reported robbery. The preliminary investigation revealed that two poeple entered the store, threatened the clerk, and stole items before leaving. The thieves fled in a stolen black Honda CRV driven by a third subject.
ASHBURN, VA
WUSA9

Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WUSA9

Two hurt in Fairfax Co. shooting, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were shot in Fairfax County early Thursday morning. Fairfax County Police Department officers were called to the 6000 block of Glen Carlyn Drive near the Culmore Shopping Center for a report of a shooting around 2:45 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people had been shot. Both victims, who have not yet been identified by police, were taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Gun brandishing suspect allegedly tries to flee while still in handcuffs

An 18-year-old Arlington man is facing multiple charges after a dispute led to an alleged gun brandishing and then a foot chase. The incident started Wednesday afternoon in the Arlington Mill neighborhood, just north of Arlington’s western end of Columbia Pike. It ended with the suspect being detained near the intersection of Columbia Pike and S. Walter Reed Drive — and then, according to scanner traffic at the time, leading police on a brief foot chase while in handcuffs.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Daycare worker in Herndon arrested, charged with assaulting child

HERNDON, Va. — An employee at a daycare and preschool center in Herndon has been arrested after allegedly taping a child to a chair, according to police. The investigation began after an employee of the Little Oaks Montessori Academy, located at 13525 Dulles Technology Drive #103, saw 42-year-old Wesal Houd Abu Issa restraining an 18-month-old child to a chair using tape. After seeing this take place on Dec. 8, the employee reported the incident to the daycare staff and Child Protective Services.
HERNDON, VA
NBC Washington

Man Arrested in New Year's Eve Killing in Fairfax County

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man on New Year's Eve in the Lorton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane just after 7:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
