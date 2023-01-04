ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Mascot News

On Friday afternoon, Adam Murphy of Atlanta News First had unfortunate news to share regarding Georgia's beloved mascot. Uga will not make the trip to SoFi Stadium for the national championship game. The Seiler family said it would be "too far" of a trip for the nine-year-old bulldog. The college...
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

College Football Playoff: Paul Finebaum dissects TCU's upset odds, Georgia's legacy

TCU is roughly a two-touchdown underdog as they enter Monday's national championship game against top-ranked Georgia. With the Bulldogs standing as the last hurdle to TCU's first national title since 1938, Paul Finebaum says the Horned Frogs' secondary needs to make life difficult for Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett on Monday for TCU to have a chance. Exceptional play also must come from TCU quarterback Max Duggan, the Heisman runner-up and the heart of the Horned Frogs offense all season.
FORT WORTH, TX
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Hairy Dawg’ bobbleheads commemorate Georgia football team’s 2nd straight CFP title berth

MILWAUKEE — You can almost hear the late Larry Munson urging the Georgia Bulldogs defense to hunker down. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum on Friday announced the presale of Hairy Dawg Georgia Bulldogs mascot bobbleheads. The bobbleheads, which will cost $40 for one or $75 for both, will be numbered to 2023, according to a news release from the Milwaukee-based museum.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Return

On Thursday afternoon, the Ohio State Buckeyes received some great news about a key player. Running back Miyan Williams, who came up big for the Buckeyes after TreVeyon Henderson went down with injury, is coming back for another season. In a post on Twitter, Williams confirmed he'll be back for Ohio State in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Herschel Walker Had 5-Word Reaction To Georgia's Win

Just a few days ago, the Georgia Bulldogs squared off against the Ohio State Buckeyes with a trip to the national title on the line. Georgia entered the game as the favorite, but it was Ohio State that had the better of the action for most of the game. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that the Bulldogs showed up.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Herschel Walker's Message

Herschel Walker's political career might have flamed out, but the legendary college football star hasn't given up his fandom. Saturday night, the legendary college football running back showed his support for Georgia. Georgia topped Ohio State, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl. Following the game, Walker...
ATHENS, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play

Kirby Smart made an unbelievable coaching decision on a special teams play during Georgia’s win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals, but it turns out it may not have been needed. Ohio State was leading 38-27 and had a 4th-and-1 at their 34 with just under nine minutes left to play. Buckeyes... The post Refs missed something on key Ohio State fake punt play appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Model Predicts Final Score Of Georgia-TCU

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship matchup is set. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in what should be an exciting title-game contest. That being said, ESPN's predictive computer model thinks this matchup could be a double-digit affair. The program...
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

Can Brock Bowers and Georgia's offense over power TCU's defense? | Breaking The Huddle

Joel Klatt breaks down the powerful No.1 Georgia Bulldogs offense going up against the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs defense heading into the National Championship. Stetson Bennet's main target will be star tight end Brock Bowers who has racked up nine touchdowns and almost 800 yards this season. Bowers will be a tough opponent for the Horned Frogs defense to stop on the field.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Video: Insane College Basketball Dunk Is Going Viral Tonight

Georgia's troubles continue, but Brandon Murray at least gave the men's basketball team one play to celebrate. The sophomore guard threw down a ferocious slam early in Wednesday's Big East matchup against Villanova. Murray posterized a Wildcats defender for a highlight dunk during the first half. Here's a look at...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
593K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy