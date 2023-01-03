ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Are You 'Phubbing' Folks at Work?

Phubbing refers to snubbing by paying attention to an electronic device while interacting with another. Being unaware of the negative impact of our phubbing but keenly aware of the effects when we are phubbed is a double standard. We can be conscious of our behavior and communicate to minimize the...
psychreg.org

Which Works Better: A Balanced or an Integrated Life?

For decades all sorts of gurus have been encouraging us to “find the right work-life balance.” What does that actually mean? How do people seek to find the “right” balance? Are there better ways? What does it mean to have an integrated life? What is meant by a symbiotic life?
psychologytoday.com

Five Tips for Managing Virtue Signaling

Virtue signaling, or moralizing, is fun and even therapeutic, but it can become a mindless substitute for truly moral behavior. Virtue signaling can escalate into heartless holy wars when opposing factions grandstand against each other. We can prevent such conflicts by owning our virtue signal and tolerating it in others,...
Dr. Donna L. Roberts

The Psychology of Procrastination — Why We Avoid the Things We Must Do

Procrastination is like a credit card: it’s a lot of fun until you get the bill. — Christopher Parker. Procrastination is (regrettably) a phenomenon that is familiar to most people. At some point, everyone has put off doing something that they know they should be doing. While procrastination can be a minor inconvenience in some cases, it can also have serious consequences, including decreased productivity, increased stress, and negative impacts on mental and physical health (Tice & Baumeister, 1997).

