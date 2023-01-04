Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game
It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
MLive.com
Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays
Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers
This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Aidan Hutchinson wants prime-time games to become the norm for Detroit Lions
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions aren’t hiding from the magnitude and implications waiting for them when they face the Green Bay Packers in a prime-time game to end the regular season. They’re embracing the attention and pressure, hoping to make this the new norm for...
atozsports.com
Packers: Matt LaFleur says it’ll be hard to root against one Lions player on Sunday
When the Green Bay Packers play the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, there’s one opposing player that Matt LaFleur is going to have a hard time rooting against. LaFleur admitted to reporters on Wednesday that he’s still a big fan of former Packers running back Jamaal Williams. Green...
Dan Campbell says Lions can't 'take the cheese' vs. Packers, must play disciplined
Week 18 sees the Detroit Lions headed to the land of the cheese curd with a playoff spot on the line. Head coach Dan Campbell wants to make sure his Lions don’t get wrapped up in chasing the cheese, however. Sunday’s game against the Packers in Green Bay is...
Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans
The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Detroit News
Lions replacing slit film playing surface at Ford Field with new monofilament turf
Allen Park — Following the NFLPA's emphatic recommendation for the removal of all slit film playing surfaces in November, the Detroit Lions are moving forward with the installation of new turf at Ford Field this offseason. "The NFL and its experts have agreed with this data and acknowledge that...
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon.
Live updates: Miami Dolphins face New York Jets needing help to make NFL playoffs
It's win (and get a little help) or go home for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins host the New York Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in the final week of the NFL regular season. Once considered a top playoff contender, Miami (8-8) has tumbled to the brink of...
Rockets Jae'Sean Tate Illustrates His Impact On And Off Court In His Return From Injury
Jae'Sean Tate made his long-awaited return to the Houston Rockets lineup in a loss to the Jazz, but his voice remained his most significant attribute on and off the court.
Detroit News
Play ball! Tigers Grapefruit League home game tickets on sale Saturday
Detroit — The Tigers are putting individual game tickets for spring training games at Joker Marchant Stadium on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. If you are in Florida, you can buy tickets at stadium ticket office beginning at 7 a.m. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone — (863) 686-8075 — or at www.tigers.com/spring.
Vikings could be getting an important depth piece back for playoffs
The Minnesota Vikings recently placed right tackle Brian O’Neill on injured reserve this week after he partially tore his Achilles in the Week 17 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers. After placing O’Neill on injured reserve, the Vikings went out and signed tackle Bobby Evans to the practice squad to help shore up the tackle position. It’s to be determined if the Vikings will elevate Evans to the active roster, but it’s a good insurance move nonetheless.
MLive.com
The Lions are hurting for Damar Hamlin heading into big finale in Green Bay
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will punch their ticket to the playoffs with a win in Green Bay and some help from their friends in Los Angeles. The Packers will punch their ticket with a win, period. Loser goes home for good.
Report: NCAA Notice of Allegations Coming Soon For Michigan Football
The Michigan football program got some good news on Thursday when head coach Jim Harbaugh released a statement announcing that he expects to be back coaching the team in 2023. It sounds like that could be followed by some not-so-good news in the near future. Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported ...
Charlie Russell gets final word as Bishop ready gets 44-35 win over Bishop Watterson
Charlie Russell scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Bishop Ready to the win
'It's Us or It's Nobody:' Lions Have One Objective against Packers
Lions will know their playoff fate prior to kickoff in Week 18.
