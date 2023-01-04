ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers, Packers get massive warning from Lions star ahead of crucial Week 18 game

It looks like DeShon Elliott and the Detroit Lions don’t need any more motivation as they prepare for their Week 18 showdown with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Sure the fact that their playoff hopes lean on them beating the Packers is another fuel for the Lions. Nonetheless, as Elliott said, they are just tired of being disrespected by Rodgers and co. And that is enough reason for them to go all-out and try to destroy Green Bay.
MLive.com

Veteran Tigers starter signs with Blue Jays

Right-handed pitcher Drew Hutchison, who spent parts of the last two seasons with the Detroit Tigers, has signed a minor-league deal with the Toronto Blue Jays. The 32-year-old native of Lakeland, Fla., had the second-most innings of any Tigers’ pitcher in 2022 (105 1/3). In 28 appearances, including 18 starts, he went 3-9 with a 4.53 ERA. Hutchison struck out 68 and walked 42.
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions to get much-needed boost vs. Packers

This coming Sunday night, the Detroit Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers in a game that may or may not have playoff implications for both teams. Depending on what happens earlier in the day when the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams play, Sunday night’s game could be a win-and-get-in situation for both the Lions and Packers. If the Seahawks were to win earlier in the day, the Lions would be eliminated from playoff contention, but if the Seahawks lose, the Lions will still have an opportunity to squeeze their way into the playoffs by beating the Packers.
Larry Brown Sports

Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans

The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
247Sports

Michigan football analyst departs for position coach role

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — John Morookian, who worked this season as an offensive analyst for the Michigan football program, has been hired as offensive tackles and tight ends coach at Charlotte, the program announced Thursday. Morookian will work under Biff Poggi, the former associate head coach and analyst for...
Detroit News

Play ball! Tigers Grapefruit League home game tickets on sale Saturday

Detroit — The Tigers are putting individual game tickets for spring training games at Joker Marchant Stadium on sale beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. If you are in Florida, you can buy tickets at stadium ticket office beginning at 7 a.m. Tickets can also be ordered over the phone — (863) 686-8075 — or at www.tigers.com/spring.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vikings could be getting an important depth piece back for playoffs

The Minnesota Vikings recently placed right tackle Brian O’Neill on injured reserve this week after he partially tore his Achilles in the Week 17 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers. After placing O’Neill on injured reserve, the Vikings went out and signed tackle Bobby Evans to the practice squad to help shore up the tackle position. It’s to be determined if the Vikings will elevate Evans to the active roster, but it’s a good insurance move nonetheless.
