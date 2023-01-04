ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (illness) starting on Wednesday, Jaylen Nowell to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard D'Angelo Russell (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Russell will make his return after Minnesota's point guard missed one game with a non-COVID illness. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.5 FanDuel points. Russell's Wednesday projection includes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Troy Brown Jr. (quad) questionable Friday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers small forward Troy Brown Jr. (quad) is questionable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. Brown injured his quad in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat and exited early. Juan Toscano-Anderson, Wenyen Gabriel, Max Christie, and Kendrick Nunn will have more minutes available off the bench if Brown is ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com

Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Kawhi Leonard (illness) not listed on Clippers' Thursday injury report

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Leonard is on track to return after sitting out one game with an illness. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Leonard to score 38.0 FanDuel points. Leonard's projection includes 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) active and starting on Friday in place of injured Austin Reaves (hamstring)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. James has been officially upgraded to active and will start against the Hawks on Friday. Austin Reaves is sidelined with a hamstring injury. Our models expect James to play 35.3 minutes against Atlanta. Juan Toscano-Anderson will remain in the starting lineup.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Heat's Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dedmon is dealing with plantar fasciitis and is probable to face the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 10.8 minutes against Phoenix. Dedmon's Friday projection includes 4.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.5 assists,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Milwaukee on Friday. Jalen McDaniels started in his place on Wednesday and could do so again on Friday. McDaniels' Friday projection includes...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Nurkic continues to deal with an illness and is probable to face the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against Indiana. Nurkic's Friday projection includes 13.3 points, 10.4 rebounds,...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Clipper list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. George's status is currently in question for the second half of their back-to-back after he logged 14 minutes with a hamstring injury on Thursday. Expect Terance Mann to see more playing time if George is ruled out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (ankle) questionable on Friday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Caruso is dealing with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Wednesday and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.9 minutes against Philadelphia.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (ankle) DNP on Thursday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (ankle) did not practice on Thursday ahead of Week 18's game against the Arizona Cardinals. McCaffrey missed his second consecutive practice of the week on Thursday. McCaffrey did do some work during warmups and said he "feels great" and that Wednesday's missed practice was precautionary. David Lombardi of The Athletics said it sounds like McCaffrey will be available to play on Sunday. Friday's practice report will provide more information.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Kings' Malik Monk (leg) questionable on Saturday

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk (leg) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk is dealing with a leg injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Monk's Friday...
SACRAMENTO, CA
numberfire.com

Bucks' Jrue Holiday (conditioning) out on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday (conditioning) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Holiday will miss Wednesday's game against the Raptors due to return to play conditioning. George Hill (illness) and Joe Ingles (conditioning) have also been ruled out for Milwaukee. Holiday's next chance to play will come against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Luka Doncic (ankle) probable for Mavericks' Saturday matchup

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic is on track to play on Saturday after the Mavericks listed their superstar as probable with left ankle soreness. In 39.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Doncic to score 60.6 FanDuel points. Doncic's...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Bucks' George Hill (illness) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Hill is dealing with an illness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 14.9 minutes against Charlotte. Hill's Friday projection includes 4.5 points,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Bryn Forbes (shoulder) out on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Bryn Forbes (shoulder) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Forbes has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Portland. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Forbes is averaging...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

