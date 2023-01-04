ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

jbell
3d ago

This apartment complex has been flood prone for 30+ years. And they haven't been updated in that long either. I feel for these residents. I hope the management can get these apartments back liveable ASAP.

actionnews5.com

Traffic congested on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-vehicle crash has caused a traffic blockage at I-40 eastbound at Chelsea Avenue. All eastbound lanes are blocked, with the right shoulder blocked and only the left shoulder open. The crash was reported to TDOT at 8:52 p.m. No injuries have been confirmed at this...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pass It On: Help for disabled woman struggling after winter storm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The recent bout of near-zero temperatures took a toll on many Mid-South residents, including one woman in Whitehaven who was hit particularly hard. Mable Crawford’s home has seen better days. The gutters are full of leaves and the house could definitely use some paint and a good dose of TLC. Our playmaker […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after burial site found on Forrest City property

FORREST CITY, Ark. (WMC) - St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a body was found buried on someone’s property. Investigators were called to a home on St. Francis County Road 410 on December 30. Officers found a burial site on the property behind a camper and...
FORREST CITY, AR
actionnews5.com

Teen Earle mayor deals with flooding during first week on job

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - This week, residents in Earle, Arkansas, are under new mayoral leadership. Jaylen Smith, the youngest mayor in the nation, began his official first week in office Monday just ahead of Tuesday’s flash flooding. His first week was no cake walk. Laying down “structure and order”...
EARLE, AR
Kait 8

Boil order issued for Mississippi County town

KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

Your First Alert to when and where rain will fall this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will move through the Mid-South tomorrow bringing showers to much of the area. Fortunately, this won’t create a weekend washout. Potential rainfall for most areas will average a quarter to half an inch. TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers after...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tornado confirmed Tuesday in DeSoto County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has determined an EF-0 tornado moved through portions of east Desoto County Tuesday morning, causing minimal damage but no injuries as a line of strong storms pushed through the area. The NWS Memphis office said the DeSoto tornado it rated an EF0, which means wind speeds of 40-72 […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Kait 8

Jonesboro to use land for new park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

National Weather Service confirms tornado in Haywood County, TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado moved through Haywood County early Tuesday morning. According to the NWS office in Memphis, the tornado had peak wind speeds of about 80 mph and traveled 2.4 miles. No injuries or fatalities were reported. This was not the first tornado that moved through […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Firefighters responded to a house fire Thursday morning in Craighead County. Dispatch reported the fire happened around 7:30 a.m. Jan. 5 in the 500-block of County Road 323. The Bono Fire Department was the first to arrive on the scene. They called for backup from the...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

