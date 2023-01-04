More than two weeks after initially agreeing on a contract, the New York Mets and Carlos Correa still have not finalized an agreement. This, apparently, is starting to get on the Mets’ nerves. The Mets are growing increasingly frustrated with the progress of Correa talks and have at least given some thought to walking away... The post Mets reportedly growing frustrated with Carlos Correa talks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO