Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’

By Anthony Wood
 3 days ago
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards."

Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice after he collapsed on the football field on Monday, his uncle says Credit: Getty
Hamlin (right) is in his second year in the NFL Credit: Getty Images - Getty
His uncle Dorrian Glenn gave an update on the Bills star on Tuesday, saying he's still sedated on a ventilator but seems to be 'trending upwards' Credit: NFL Network

Hamlin was initially able to stand before immediately collapsing on the field, which caused medics and trainers to rush over and perform CPR.

Transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center shortly after, Hamlin remains in intensive care where he is reportedly in critical condition.

According to his marketing representative Jordon Rooney, Hamlin's vitals were back to normal as of Monday evening, however, he was put to sleep in order "to put a breathing tube down his throat."

Since then, details surrounding Hamlin's condition have been sparse.

'NEVER CRIED SO HARD IN MY LIFE'

But, speaking to CNN, Hamlin's uncle Dorrian Glenn explained how his nephew had to be resuscitated twice.

Glenn said: "His heart had went out so they had to resuscitate him twice.

"They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital."

Watching on from his home in Pittsburgh, Glenn admitted that: "I’m not a crier, but I’ve never cried so hard in my life.

"Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life."

Now in the hospital, Glenn said that Hamlin "sustained some damage to his lungs and they're working to try to remedy that and they've got him on the ventilator to help with the breathing too, just to take some of the strain off his lungs so they can heal and recuperate."

He explained that Hamlin is "flipped over on his stomach" in order to ease pressure on his lungs.

Glenn also took the opportunity to thank the medical staff involved for their work, saying: "I just want to show my gratitude for the medical staff that were on hand, because if not for them my nephew probably wouldn't even be here."

Glenn also spoke to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, telling him that "his nephew is on a ventilator but he’s improved to 50percent oxygen needed after being at 100percent."

While syracuse.com's Matt Parrino quoted Glenn as having said: "A lot of people don’t see how much they’re loved when they’re alive.

"To see that he (has) chance to eventually recover & see all the love he’s gotten … it’s gonna mean a lot to him."

'DEEPLY MOVED'

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamlin's family released an update that reads: "On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time.

"We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country.

"We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar.

"We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support."

Fans around the league have been showing their support for Hamlin, with his GoFundMe fundraiser surpassing $5million on Tuesday.

Up in Buffalo, fans have gathered in prayer outside of Highmark Stadium in a vigil organized in part by Jill Kelly, the wife of Hall of Famer and Bills legend, Jim.

On Tuesday evening, a candlelight vigil was also held outside the stadium.

While back in Cincinnati, where the city's sign was lit up in the Bills' blue and red, another candlelight vigil was held outside the Medical Center on Tuesday evening.

Fans around the league have been showing their support for Hamlin, with his GoFundMe fundraiser surpassing $5million on Tuesday Credit: Getty
Bills fans have also been gathering outside Highmark Stadium Credit: AP
A candlelight vigil was held outside on Tuesday evening Credit: Getty

kaylah williams4L
3d ago

I see a lot of people worried about the wrong thing him playing again that's not important now what's important is God strengthen him and cover him from head to toe

42
Mrs born
3d ago

@ Nurse from WI, you are absolutely right. I'm a Registered Nurse 20+ years and this could have very well happened due to the impact to his chest wall. I hope he make a full recovery.

13
Nurse from WI
3d ago

Unfortunately he sustained a blunt force trauma to his chest forceful enough to cause commotio cordis, a sudden cardiac arrest. I sure hope he can recover from this. He's young so hopefully his body is strong and will overcome the damage he sustained.

26
