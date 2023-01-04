Chicago area lawmakers swearing-in delayed by House's failure to elect speaker

Tuesday was supposed to be swearing-in day for members of Congress, including two new representatives from the Chicago area. Instead there may have been swearing as that was all delayed by the House's failure to elect a speaker

Third district Congresswoman-elect Delia Ramirez anticipated an exciting day one in Washington on Tuesday. She'd invited 150 friends and family members to celebrate with her.

"And we can't even get past a speakership vote, let alone inauguration, let alone vote on rules," Ramirez said. "I mean, people are just absolutely frustrated. They're sitting there cranky. Hangry. And as I look to my right, obviously, that's the side where Republicans are, they look puzzled, and they look a mess."

A group of hardline Republicans, the number reaching 20 in the third round, were set on blocking a McCarthy speakership. The adjournment gives Republicans a chance to perhaps find another consensus candidate.

"It gives the caucus a chance to have conversations over the evening and into the morning rather than having to do it between votes on the House floor," said Stephen Caliendo, a political science professor at North Central College. "But I can't imagine any of those 20 people changing their minds."

Jonathan Jackson is trying to look past the delay so he can get to work representing the first congressional district.

"I'm excited about the big picture issue that we have to do," he said. "This shouldn't come down to one man, one woman, one name, one person."

And while McCarthy vowed to keep fighting on Tuesday, the writing may be on the wall and Republicans may have to look to someone else. The House reconvenes at 12 p.m. ET Wednesday.