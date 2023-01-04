Read full article on original website
WOWT
Judge orders competency evaluation for Omaha man accused in double murder
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another accused killer in Douglas County has been granted a request to find out if he is competent to stand trial. It’s the second time it’s happened in the past week. A judge wants to determine if Gage Walter was insane when he allegedly...
klkntv.com
Deputies seize over 200 pounds of marijuana in vehicle west of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County deputies arrested a California man Thursday after they found 200 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. Around 12:46 p.m., a deputy pulled over a GMC Yukon for following too closely on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. Capt....
klkntv.com
Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
WOWT
Nebraska Gov. Pillen creates Broadband Office to improve connectivity across Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced the signing of an executive order Friday creating a new Broadband Office for the state. The office will be under the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “The Broadband Office is being formed to create a more transparent, flexible, and proactive response for...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'
KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
WOWT
NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
WOWT
Omaha Alzheimer’s Association encouraged by new drug research
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – As the Food and Drug Administration takes action on a new experimental drug meant to treat people who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, a local organization is encouraged by its findings in trials and its potential future. The drug is called Lecanemab. Researchers believe it...
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announces NDOT director
Governor Jim Pillen announced Vicki Kramer as the new Nebraska Department of Transportation director, in a press release.
kios.org
NDOT/State Patrol Reveal Data About Dangerous Drivers
The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings
LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years. About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
WOWT
Nebraska legislators begin filing bills for 2023 Unicameral session
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s 108th Legislature got started on the new session in earnest on Thursday, introducing dozens of bills for state senators to work their way through in the coming months. By about 10:30 a.m., more than 40 bills had been filed. By 4 p.m., the number...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
KETV.com
Missing 3-year-old girl from Iowa located in Missouri
RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning has been located and is safe, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Fallon Wells, who was reported missing from Ringgold County in southcentral Iowa. Wells was found...
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Nebraska Gov. Pillen gives inaugural address after sworn into office
The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education has formally accepted Dr. Cheryl Logan's resignation as superintendent. Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst offers advice to GOP holdouts in House vote. Updated: 9 hours ago. Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst has words of advice for House members struggling to elect a Speaker after 11...
WOWT
Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office encrypting emergency communications
Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis confirmed to 3 News Now on Thursday that the department is moving to encrypt its emergency communication system on January 9.
WOWT
More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam
Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
