Douglas County, NE

klkntv.com

Missing Nebraska inmate caught because of expired vehicle registration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing inmate eluded law enforcement for three months, until she was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration. Danielle Zelazny was pulled over in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Wednesday, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. She was arrested on new charges,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Kearney Hub

Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization. KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received...
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

NDCS: Two missing CCC-L inmates arrested a day apart in Council Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says two missing inmates from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center are back in custody. On Tuesday evening, NDCS says Keith Duckett was taken into custody in Council Bluffs and lodged in the Pottawattamie County Jail. “He disappeared on December 16,...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha Alzheimer’s Association encouraged by new drug research

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – As the Food and Drug Administration takes action on a new experimental drug meant to treat people who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, a local organization is encouraged by its findings in trials and its potential future. The drug is called Lecanemab. Researchers believe it...
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

NDOT/State Patrol Reveal Data About Dangerous Drivers

The Nebraska State Patrol is revealing the results of its holiday season enforcement campaign. Troopers arrested 35 drivers for DUI and assisted more than 13-hundred motorists during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign. More than 550 drivers were also cited for speeding during the campaign, which ran from December 16th to January 1st. Meanwhile, a new state study is showing that one in 10 drivers in Nebraska are distracted. The Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office used digital technology to measure the number of distracted drivers on state roads. The study showed that 10 percent of Nebraska drivers are focused on cell phones or other devices, and 15 percent of drivers do not wear their seat belts.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings

LINCOLN — Saying Nebraska’s economic future hinges on solving its “housing crisis,” dozens of statewide experts and policymakers have released a plan that calls for 35,000 new affordable dwellings in the state over the next five years.  About a third of those apartments and owner-occupied homes are to be set aside for households making under […] The post Nebraska ‘housing council’ launches with plan for 35,000 new affordable dwellings appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska man faces charges in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) On Thursday, a Nebraska man was detained on a Montgomery County warrant. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says Matt Staley, of Chapman, Nebraska, was arrested on the warrant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd offense. Deputies transported Staley to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $2,000 bond.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates

Under the warm lights of the Casa Bovina dining room, a round of Certified Piedmontese rib cap glows red, like a rare jewel. A selection of house-cured charcuterie made from Nebraska-raised Mangalitsa pork is served artfully arranged on a slab of reclaimed wood. Beef Wellington — a dish chef Zach...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more

Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Missing 3-year-old girl from Iowa located in Missouri

RINGGOLD COUNTY, Iowa — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning has been located and is safe, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for Fallon Wells, who was reported missing from Ringgold County in southcentral Iowa. Wells was found...
RINGGOLD COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Sarpy County Museum on the move to larger facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Museum is one of the best-kept secrets in the metro, but it’s not intentional. Tucked away in a residential area, a locked gate to Offutt Air Force Base prevents thru traffic. The museum is isolated and hard to find. “We’re tucked away...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

More than 50 bills introduced in Nebraska Unicam

Residents of Blair are concerned about water quality, but city officials say it's safe. Parents learn about protecting children against cyber threats. Concerns over Blair's water after notice from city. Updated: 4 hours ago. The City of Blair has residents concerned after they sent out a notice over water quality.
NEBRASKA STATE

