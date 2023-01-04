Read full article on original website
fortatkinsononline.com
Health department urges residents to test homes for radon
Exposure to radon gas is one of the major contributors to lung cancer nationally, yet many people are not aware that an easy-to-use test kit can tell them if their home has high radon levels, information provided Thursday by the Jefferson County Health Department notes. Through its news release, the...
CBS 58
Waukesha County landfill redevelopment project causes concern for area environmentalist
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Friday, Jan. 6, a waste management redevelopment project caused concern for a Waukesha County grassroots environmental organization. Falls React II pushed back against a multi-year project aimed at modernizing storage for soil and waste. The group said the project could cause health concerns for...
Milwaukee County deputy terminated, charged with misconduct
A former Milwaukee County Deputy Sheriff was charged with misconduct after an incident occurred during an eviction.
One City Schools shutting down for students in grades 9, 10 due to staffing shortages
MONONA, Wis. — In two weeks’ time, ninth- and tenth-graders at One City Schools will attend their final classes at the charter school before being reassigned to half a dozen other schools in the area. Officials from One City Schools told parents Thursday the charter school is shutting down operations for students in those two grades at the end of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
Crews removing waste from Menomonee Falls quarry to new landfill
Crews have started removing waste from the old Orchard Ridge landfill in Menomonee Falls to a landfill with modern environmental protections.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
wortfm.org
Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”
The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
thefabricator.com
Charter Mfg. announces executive changes
Charter Mfg., a family-owned group of differentiated metals manufacturing businesses in Mequon, Wis., has promoted Tom Marry to president/COO and named Joel Casterton to succeed Marry as president of Charter Steel. Marry joined Charter Steel in July 2022 with 20 years of experience in manufacturing, including six as COO of...
wxerfm.com
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County
The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Medical Examiner confirms Verona school principal died in crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner confirmed the identity of the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle in Fitchburg earlier this week as a local middle school principal. The medical examiner’s office stated that Beth Steffen, 56, died as a result of the injuries...
fortatkinsononline.com
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
fortatkinsononline.com
11th Annual Discover Whitewater Series race registration opens
Registration for the 11th Annual Discover Whitewater Series (DWS) Half Marathon, Half Marathon Team Event, 5K, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle has opened, according to information released by event organizers. The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 17. According to the release, the event was established in 2013. Since its...
fortatkinsononline.com
Our Take: Facebook is a flawless example of ‘caveat emptor’
While social media offers a conduit through which to interact with friends, family and neighbors, it can often lead us down the proverbial “rabbit hole.”. Among its varied users are those who remain devoted in their pursuit of updated profiles and pages, while others clean profiles sporadically, and some wholly abandon their pages to prolonged and deep sleep.
captimes.com
Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor
A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
CBS 58
Federal report: Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary at fault for death of 2 tiger cubs
WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend was found to be at fault for the deaths of two tiger cubs. This, according to a report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The USDA says, an inspection took place last month, just a...
Furniture Today
Fourth-generation Wisconsin retailer wrapping things up after 12 decades
WATERFORD, Wis. — In 120 years in business, Roesing Furniture carved out its own niche as an old-school family retailer. That run is coming to an end this year, as Bob Roesing, fourth generation owner, is retiring. “We’ve run it as a nice family-run store. Service when we need...
Wisconsin farmers scramble to keep up with demand for eggs
A combo of inflation, bird flu, and high demand is pushing the price of eggs past $5 a dozen at some grocery stores.
nbc15.com
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
