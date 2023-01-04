ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health department urges residents to test homes for radon

Exposure to radon gas is one of the major contributors to lung cancer nationally, yet many people are not aware that an easy-to-use test kit can tell them if their home has high radon levels, information provided Thursday by the Jefferson County Health Department notes. Through its news release, the...
Washington County attack, 'wanted fugitive' sought

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff's Office is looking for "wanted fugitive" Willie Johnson – and has asked the public for help finding him. The sheriff's office said Johnson, 38, is wanted for an alleged attack that happened over several days leading up to Christmas. Officials described the alleged violence as "excruciating."
Jefferson County OWI, Montello man arrested

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis - A 58-year-old Montello man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 4, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Jefferson County. According to officials, around 5 p.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint for a Dodge Journey driving erratically on I-94 Westbound near Grandview Boulevard in Waukesha County.
Madison Gets “Complete Green Streets”

The Madison Common Council met last night for the first council meeting of the new year. Notably, the council adopted a new code of ethics for the behavior of alders towards colleagues, city employees, and members of the public. Also on the Council’s agenda was a plan called Complete Green...
Charter Mfg. announces executive changes

Charter Mfg., a family-owned group of differentiated metals manufacturing businesses in Mequon, Wis., has promoted Tom Marry to president/COO and named Joel Casterton to succeed Marry as president of Charter Steel. Marry joined Charter Steel in July 2022 with 20 years of experience in manufacturing, including six as COO of...
Public Asked for Help Finding Fugitive From Neighboring Washington County

The public is being asked to help locate an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. The man is identified as 38-year-old Willie B. Johnson, who was released on extended supervision from Milwaukee late last November. He’d been living with a female companion in the Town of Barton in neighboring Washington County for several weeks before allegedly attacking the woman over several days leading up to Christmas.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely make time to check them out next time your are in the area.
11th Annual Discover Whitewater Series race registration opens

Registration for the 11th Annual Discover Whitewater Series (DWS) Half Marathon, Half Marathon Team Event, 5K, and W3 Fit Kid Shuffle has opened, according to information released by event organizers. The event will be held Sunday, Sept. 17. According to the release, the event was established in 2013. Since its...
Our Take: Facebook is a flawless example of ‘caveat emptor’

While social media offers a conduit through which to interact with friends, family and neighbors, it can often lead us down the proverbial “rabbit hole.”. Among its varied users are those who remain devoted in their pursuit of updated profiles and pages, while others clean profiles sporadically, and some wholly abandon their pages to prolonged and deep sleep.
Paul Tran, poet and UW-Madison assistant professor

A child of Vietnamese refugees and the first in their family to learn English, Paul Tran discovered the power of words by serving as an unofficial translator for family members as they grew up in the United States. This also gave Tran the ability to analyze texts in exciting ways...
Janesville Police searching for illegal dumping suspects

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville police are searching for two suspects who left a couch behind a business last Friday, Dec. 30. The two left the couch behind a business on W. Court St, forcing the owner to pay for the cleanup and proper disposal of the furniture. Police said...
