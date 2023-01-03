MarketingRx roundup: Pfizer rolls out Covid booster social ads with influencers; AbbVie retires Humira TV

Read full article on original website
endpts.com
AbbVie 'Discovery Files' docuseries details the origin stories of medicines
AbbVie wanted to make its science more interesting to people, so it went back to the beginning. To the beginning of its drugs, that is, and along with the scientists involved in the early discoveries, it’s tracking the “eureka” moments in an online and social series called the “Discovery Files.”
endpts.com
Scoop: MPM backs a new checkpoint inhibitor biotech in $80M raise
An MPM Capital-backed biotech based on the discovery of a new immune checkpoint inhibitor has secured about $80 million in financing, with former executives from Surface Oncology, Syndax and bluebird bio at the helm. NextPoint Therapeutics, founded in 2018, reeled in $80 million in equity from 13 investors last month,...
endpts.com
Vividion 2.0? Ben Cravatt and Scripps team form a new chemoproteomics biotech
By Jeff Jonker’s count, more than a dozen biotechs operate in the chemoproteomics space, in which companies like Vividion Therapeutics look to upend small molecule drug discovery. Add Jonker’s latest upstart to the table. After launching Vividion, Versant Ventures is back with what it calls a next-gen approach to...
endpts.com
Cancer care branding: Will City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America brands work ‘better together’?
What happens when a top non-profit cancer research center merges with a privately held marketing-forward cancer hospital network? For City of Hope and Cancer Treatment Centers of America, it’s starting with hope. That’s the theme of its first co-branded messaging for the now family brands. A new TV...
endpts.com
'Sorry, Escape Bio closed': A neurodegenerative upstart exits bid to rival Biogen-Denali
A neurodegenerative disease-focused biotech that was attempting to go up against the billion-dollar pairing of Biogen and Denali has shuttered, Endpoints News has learned. Escape Bio had built a pipeline of three small molecules for patients with forms of Niemann-Pick Type C, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s and wooed a who’s who of biotech investors. Bankrollers included the VC arms of J&J and Novartis, Wellington Capital Management, OrbiMed, Novo Holdings, Sutter Hill Ventures, Surveyor Capital and more than half a dozen others.
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Your Choice of COVID Vaccine Can Increase Your Risk of Myocarditis
The study found that Moderna had greater rates of heart inflammation than Pfizer, although the overall risk remained extremely low. In comparison to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine has a two- to three-fold greater incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis following a second dose; nonetheless, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare. Males under 40 who got the Moderna vaccine had the greatest incidence of myocarditis, according to the research, which, according to the scientists, may have consequences for choosing certain vaccines for particular populations.
Two “Breakthrough” Obesity Medications Lead to One FDA-Approval and a Second Pending
Both drugs, representing separate weight loss treatments, are considered medical milestones. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to obesity to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to medical and media outlets, includingMedscape.com and TheAtlantic.com.
Ozempic diabetes drug faces shortage after endorsements by celebs
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said the diabetes drug Ozempic is facing a shortage following "incredible demand" as well as the impact of global supply constraints.
endpts.com
Exclusive: In lieu of an IPO in rocky biotech market, Apnimed lines up $80M from existing investors for two PhIII trials
With the biotech market where it is, beset by sinking stock prices for startups that went public during a pandemic boon and unkind to newer entrants, a sleep apnea-focused drug developer decided to rely on its existing investors instead. Apnimed tapped its existing backers for a $79.7 million Series C...
endpts.com
On the road to human studies, next-gen gene editing contender Metagenomi hauls in an extra $100M
One of the up-and-comers in the gene editing field is banking an extra $100 million and boosting their B round to a hefty $275 million. The extra funding caps what was a busy year for Metagenomi in 2022, including a fresh research alliance with Ionis about six weeks ago that came with an $80 million upfront. The biotech earlier tied up with mRNA pioneer Moderna in an attention-grabbing partnership.
endpts.com
Updated: Off-the-shelf cell therapy pioneer Allogene recruits a Kite vet to run R&D
After riding out much of a rough year at Instil Bio — capped by a decision to pause and then scrap the lead tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte program and slash more than half the staff — Zachary Roberts will be ringing in the new year as the head of R&D at one of the pioneers of off-the-shelf cell therapies.
endpts.com
Fulcrum CEO leaves for new opportunity, company starts search for replacement
A New Era of Collaboration Promises to Deliver More Value for Patients. As life science executives from around the world head to San Francisco this January for the premier week in healthcare partnering, Issei Tsukamoto, Head of Business Development, Mike Luther, Head of Search & Evaluation, and Chieko Mori, Head of Transactions, from Astellas share their perspectives on how partnering approaches need to change to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. Additional insights are provided by Gary Starling, Chief Scientific Officer of Xyphos Biosciences, a biotechnology company that is advancing the development of a novel, flexible cancer cell therapy platform, and was acquired by Astellas in 2019.
endpts.com
Tiny IPO closes out Nasdaq's barren biotech year
scitechdaily.com
Common Arthritis Treatment May Actually Accelerate Disease Progression
Two recent studies have shown that corticosteroid injections, which are commonly used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis, may actually contribute to the progression of the disease. These findings were recently presented at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is a widespread...
Psychiatric Times
Cariprazine FDA-Approved as Adjunctive Therapy to Antidepressants
Cariprazine is now FDA-approved as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AbbVie’s cariprazine (Vraylar) as an adjunctive therapy to antidepressants for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1. “Many living with [MDD] find that their ongoing antidepressant therapy does...
endpts.com
Roivant's ulcerative colitis drug from Pfizer shows promising data in early readout
Roivant’s ulcerative colitis drug acquired from Pfizer last month has already produced positive data in the first readout of the Phase IIb trial. The company is now planning for a Phase III test, claiming in a press release that the drug has “best-in-indication potential” as a first- or second-line treatment. The trial included patients who had received prior therapy, including anti-TNF drugs, steroids, JAK inhibitors and other standard treatments, and some patients had a biomarker associated with the disease.
FDA study doesn’t prove Pfizer COVID vaccine causes blood clots
CLAIM: A study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proves that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine causes blood clots. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The study, conducted in part by researchers from the FDA, is being misrepresented. The research showed an association between elderly recipients of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and instances of pulmonary embolisms. However, the authors note that the findings do not prove a link to the vaccine. The FDA confirmed that the agency has not found any new causal relationships between the Pfizer vaccine and the potential adverse event.
endpts.com
Every drug approved in 2022: A year of fewer new products, but gene-therapy firsts and new blockbusters
The year’s crop of US drug approvals won’t rival past vintages for quantity. But of the 45 drugs cleared for use by the FDA in 2022, a third are shaping up to be blockbusters, with high expectations for Lilly’s new diabetes drug, Bristol Myers Squibb’s TYK2 inhibitor and Gilead’s new HIV treatment.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Congressional report: FDA broke own protocols in approving Aduhelm
A staff report by two House committees points to alleged irregularities in the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm. "The High Price of Aduhelm's Approval: An Investigation into FDA's Atypical Review Process and Biogen's Aggressive Launch Plans" was released by the Committee on Oversight and Reform and Committee on Energy and Commerce after an 18-month investigation.
Brukinsa Beats Imbruvica for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Next-Generation Targeted Therapy Zanubrutinib Found Superior to Ibrutinib for CLL and SLL. The targeted drug zanubrutinib [Brukinsa] showed superior efficacy with fewer side effects than ibrutinib [Imbruvica] in the first head-to-head comparison between the two drugs among people with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), according to data presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition. The findings were simultaneously published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
