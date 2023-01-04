ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, AL

alabamanews.net

Man Charged with Arson in Autauga County

A man has been arrested on an arson charge in Autauga County. Interim Autauga County Sheriff David Hill says Alan Wayne Bone is charged with first-degree arson and is being held on a $60,000 bond. Court records say Bone intentionally damaged a mobile home by starting or maintaining a fire...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

EF-1 Tornado Destroys Perry Co. Home

A Perry County couple is on the long road to recovery — after storms destroy their home Tuesday afternoon. Nathaniel and Sylvia Hester — are cleaning up their property — and trying salvage whatever they can. But their house is a total loss. The couple says the...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Shootings Leave Two People Dead in Marion

Two shootings in Marion within hours of each other — leave two men dead. Police investigators are working non-stop — to try and find the persons responsible. Police Chief Tony Bufford says one victim was shot Thursday evening — on the 400 block of Monroe Street. And the other victim was shot early Friday morning — on the 200 block of Thompson Street.
MARION, AL
WSFA

2 dead after separate shootings in Marion

MARION, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are dead following separate shootings in Marion. According to District Attorney Michael Jackson, the first shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday during a robbery incident at an unknown location. Jackson said the shooting victim, Christopher Lewis, later died at a hospital in Greensboro. Jackson...
MARION, AL
alabamanews.net

Union Identifies Montgomery Airport Worker Killed; Was Mother of Three

The union that represents some workers at the Montgomery Regional Airport has identified the employee killed at the airport as it tries to raise money for her family. Communications Workers of America Local 3645 President Donielle Prophete says Courtney Edwards was the person killed in an on-the-job accident on Saturday, Dec. 31. Prophete says the union represents Piedmont Airline’s ground handling agents in several states, including Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Family thankful to be alive after Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From monster machinery to simple rakes and gloves, crews could be seen picking up the mess in Montgomery’s Halcyon neighborhood Thursday. One home’s roof was swept away, and neighbors said a red truck out front was blown off the street. “Before this thing happened,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Cleanup Continues from EF-1 Tornado in East Montgomery

Cleanup continues from a EF 1 tornado that hit parts of east Montgomery at around 3:15 Wednesday morning. Around 50 homes and businesses were damaged in the storms. The storm flipped cars, damaged roofs, toppled trees and created power outages in an area that includes parts of Taylor Road, Halcyon Boulevard and near AUM.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

ALEA: Fatal single-vehicle crash claims life of Ramer man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A single-vehicle crash, which occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, claimed the life of a Ramer resident. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred after the 1996 Ford Explorer driven by Aaron Michael Bridges, 33, left the roadway, overturned, and struck an embankment. Authorities pronounced Bridged deceased […]
RAMER, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Two juvenile males shot on David Drive

Montgomery police are investigating a double shooting involving juveniles. Police and fire medics were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 1000 block of David Drive on a shooting. David Drive is just off Wares Ferry Road. Once they arrived, they found two juvenile males with life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
WSFA

Suspect sought in Montgomery bank robbery Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect is being sought after a Montgomery robbery Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled. Montgomery police...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Lowndes County residents counted safe after storms

Lowndes County residents were counted safe Wednesday morning after storms passed through late Tuesday evening, causing damages in Autauga, Elmore, Chilton, Montgomery, and Perry counties. According to Lowndes County Emergency Management Agency Director Rodney Rudolph, officials received no reports of damages. “We didn’t sustain damage,” Rudolph said. “We watched conditions...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man charged in November shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in relation to a shooting that took place in November. According to an arrest affidavit, Keitavious Franklin, 24, of Montgomery, has been charged with assault second-degree and shooting or discharging a weapon into an unoccupied vehicle. Court documents indicate the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wvasfm.org

Multi-vehicle crash near downtown

Traffic is back flowing on Interstate 85 in Montgomery after an early morning crash according to police. Authorities report the six vehicle accident took place around 8 o’clock Thursday morning near Ann Street in Montgomery. There were no fatalities reported, although some drivers suffered minor injuries. Police temporarily closed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

PHOTOS: Storm Damage in Perry County

A possible tornado has damaged three homes in Perry County. Perry County EMA Director Deandre Kimbrough tells Alabama News Network the storm hit north of Marion this afternoon. Kimbrough says it happened in the 3400 block of Coretta Scott King Highway. He says the storm picked up a mobile home...
PERRY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Storm Damage Reported in Marengo County

Alabama News Network has confirmed storm damage in Marengo County. Marengo County EMA Director Kevin McKinney says the damage is mostly minor. McKinney says strong winds downed trees and damaged the skirting and roofing of several mobile homes. He says the damage happened in the Old Spring Road area on County Road 1.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL

