kbew98country.com
Fairmont Rep. Olson and 133 Others Sworn in As MN Legislative Session Begins
Minnesota’s 2023 Legislative Session officially began Tuesday with Representative Bjorn Olson of Fairmont and 133 other State Representatives being sworn into office during a ceremony at the State Capitol. Olson said that he feels that it is truly an honor to serve the residents of southern Minnesota and looks...
Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok
There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Baker comments on Walz efforts to cut down on fraud
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz is proposing increasing staff in six state government agencies to help manage and oversee grants in an effort to prevent future fraud like the "Feeding Our Future" scandal. Through the Minnesota Department of Education, the program provided money to organizations to feed children impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. But nearly 60 Minnesotans have been indicted for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars from the program, lying about providing meals including here in Willmar and pocketing the money. '
mnsenaterepublicans.com
Miller sworn in as Minnesota State Senator for 5th time
Senator Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) once again took the oath of office as a Minnesota State Senator when the legislature convened for the 2023-2024 legislative session on Tuesday. Miller is serving his 5th term in the Senate. “It’s truly an honor to serve the great folks of southeastern Minnesota in the...
Gov. Tim Walz says he still wants tax rebates from $17.6 billion surplus
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that his budget proposal will include tax rebates from the state's enormous $17.6 billion budget surplus but conceded that the payments will be smaller that he once hoped.The governor acknowledged that his proposal — which started out last year as $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for joint filers — has found only "lukewarm support" among his fellow Democrats so far. But he wouldn't specify new figures ahead of his budget announcement set for Jan. 24."I think people are feeling inflation, even though it may be cooling a little bit,"...
mprnews.org
Mini-tax bill moves fast at Capitol, but big breaks will wait
There’s a tax bill already moving at the Minnesota Capitol just days into the new legislative session. But this is the easy part — syncing up state tax deductions to federal changes of recent years. The Legislature will take more time deciding on possible rebate checks and other...
Small Minnesota City Has the Most Mispronounced Name in the U.S.
There are a lot of cities and towns here in Minnesota that can be a little tricky to pronounce. But one small Minnesota city was named the town with the most mispronounced name in the entire country. Having city and town names that are tough to pronounce is not just...
KIMT
Minnesota's first possible carbon pipeline clears hurdle
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota's first possible carbon capture pipeline must undergo an environmental review, the state's Public Utilities Commission said Thursday, as members unanimously approved the pipeline's route permit application. The proposed pipeline would stretch 28 miles (45 kilometers) from Green Plains Ethanol Plant near Fergus Falls...
Let’s Meet The Ten Smallest Towns in Minnesota
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
hot967.fm
MN lawmakers fast-tracking federal tax changes, but Social Security and “Walz checks” will be later
Top lawmakers at the State Capitol are fast-tracking a bill that would align Minnesota’s tax law with federal changes well before April 15th — but thornier issues, such as eliminating state income tax for more Social Security recipients, will likely not be addressed immediately — nor will the governor’s proposed “Walz checks.” House Speaker Melissa Hortman points to the governor’s statement at his inauguration about eliminating childhood poverty as “really important”:
redlakenationnews.com
Collecting taxes, Minnesota steals assets of the vulnerable
Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here. In 2015, officials in Hennepin County seized an elderly woman's condo and sold it, over about $2,300 of unpaid property taxes, plus $12,700 in penalties, interest and fees. They sold that home for $40,000 and kept every penny, robbing elderly Geraldine Tyler of her home equity.
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 3
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota and while the number of cases and hospitalizations haven't moved much in recent weeks, there is attention turning to a new variant known as XBB.1.5 after the World Health Organization expressed some concern about its ability to spread rapidly. CDC's latest variant projections show...
Minnesotans Could See a New $1,000 Check in Their Accounts Soon
Now that the Legislature is back in session again, chances are good you could see another stimulus check in your account soon, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last...
willmarradio.com
Most of the state's budget surplus comes from federal COVID-19 dollars
(St. Paul MN-) Of the projected 17.6 billion dollar budget surplus for The State of Minnesota, most of it comes from a one-time cash infusion from the federal government to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...Representative Dean Urdahl of Grove City and...
Home care workers could see up to a 48% wage increase under SEIU tentative agreement
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A historic wage increase could help address the home care worker shortage plaguing the state.The State of Minnesota reached a tentative agreement Friday with SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa after months of bargaining and negotiation.RELATED: The vicious cycle fueling Minnesota's PCA shortage: "Am I going to lose my independence now?"The agreement includes a wage increase for new workers from $15.25 an hour to $20 an hour for all home care workers by 2025. SEIU says the agreement takes steps towards professionalizing home care, establishing a wage scale based on experience and ensuring high-quality orientation for new workers entering the field.The agreement also includes a $1,000 retention bonus for any worker who provides care for at least six months starting July 2023.Members of SEIU will vote on whether to approve the agreement in the coming weeks. If approved, it will go to the legislature for approval and funding.RELATED: "It's a full-blown crisis": State leaders hope to address PCA shortage in upcoming session
agupdate.com
Schiefelbein: ‘Band together for greatest strength’
WILLMAR, Minn. – The Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association was proud to welcome one of their own – Don Schiefelbein – to their state convention. Schiefelbein, of Kimball, Minn., has spent 2022 serving as president of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA). In that role, he’s traveled and visited with cattle producers across the United States.
boreal.org
Minnesota man braves blizzard to deliver kidney to North Dakota hospital
A Minnesota man made a 400-mile drive through a blizzard to transport a kidney to a hospital in North Dakota, where a man in kidney failure was waiting for a transplant. “If there’s an organ that’s going to a recipient, we’re going to get it to where it needs to go,” said Lucas Baker, with Trinity Medical Solutions.
mprnews.org
The COVID kraken has not (yet) been released in Minnesota
Last year kicked off with a huge surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by a new, highly transmissible variant called omicron. Since then, several omicron subvariants have proliferated and this year is kicking off with the rapid growth of one such offspring that some are now calling “the kraken.”. In...
mprnews.org
Company’s bankruptcy leaves Minn. counties searching for jail medical care
A controversial jail doctor’s company filed for bankruptcy last month, leaving more than a dozen Minnesota counties scrambling to find a different health provider for people in their jails. Last month, MEnD Correctional Care informed counties by letter that it is terminating correctional health care services within 90 days.
This Minnesota County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
