Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Writer, producer & director Michael Baker of the movie Parole Money, 1, 2, & 3 and the crew give back to the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rising egg costs have East Texans looking to bring chickens home to roost
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The price of eggs has become so concerning to some East Texans, that they are looking at raising their own chickens for eggs, even in municipal areas. Most municipalities have city ordinances that may allow you to raise chickens within city limits, with some restrictions. That’s...
Mixed bag of illnesses making East Texans sick
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It seems like we all know someone sniffling through the start of the new year, and East Texas medical professionals say there’s a mixed bag of illnesses making people feel bad. Illnesses currently circulating include flu, COVID-19, RSV, and a variety of rhinoviruses. “We’re seeing...
Black Bear Diner no longer moving into old Tyler Chili’s location, company says
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Black Bear Diner will no longer move into the old Chili’s location in Tyler, the company confirmed on Friday. According to Black Bear Diner corporate staff, the lease was terminated but the company is looking at other options. “There is nothing in our pipeline at this time… we welcome the opportunity […]
Don’t Miss Out on One of the BEST Little Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas
We are fortunate to have so many great options when it comes to food here in East Texas. And you can find some AMAZING Italian Restaurants in Tyler, Texas. But I'll admit, I wasn't expecting this little spot in a strip center in Gresham, Texas to be as amazing as it is.
What's next, as Circle Cafe moves to familiar hands
Verenice Ordirica’s grocery list just got bigger and more complicated. Ordirica has long been a familiar face in the East Texas restaurant scene, first as a young child working at her father’s restaurant, Edgar’s Big Taco, on Texas 31. She grew up, went to college and returned home. She found she’d developed a love for the restaurant industry and joined the family business.
New Tex-Mex Hot Spot in Longview, TX to Offer Hand-Crafted Margaritas
People in the Longview, Texas area are talking about their excitement over a new Tex-Mex Restaurant that will be opening in the very near future!. If there's one thing people all over East Texas love, it's Mexican food. Whether we're talking about the "authentic" culinary genre or the widely loved Tex-Mex flavor extravaganza, the more the merrier as far as we are concerned.
SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two women are shaking things up by bringing their passion for Latin food to East Texas. “That’s amazing, when you see their eyes, like, ‘ahh, that’s my home, I remember my mom,’ and all that,” said co-founder of Lemon Yellow Latin Bites, Tahiti Perez.
More than a tripledemic: Nacogdoches doctors busy with heightened virus cases
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Nacogdoches doctors are seeing patients come in with several viruses, similar to what many places are seeing throughout the country. Dr. Eddy Furniss said it is more than a ‘”tripledemic.'” “We’re actually having a ‘septidemic,'” said Dr. Eddy Furniss with Nacogdoches Health Partners. He added that clinics and hospitals are extremely busy. “I am […]
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
New BBQ Joint Open in Kilgore, Texas! Bring on the Burnt Ends!
Over the holidays I was enjoying some time off and I had an unexpected message pop up on Facebook messenger about a new restaurant that I need to try in Kilgore, Texas. It came from a new friend that I met online after he told me about the two biscuits and a tea story out of Kilgore. I’m always excited to hear about new restaurant openings in East Texas so I knew I had to learn more about this new spot for BBQ.
This Gorgeous Home For Sale in Tyler, Texas Looks Like a Resort
While this property is not the most expensive that is currently for sale in Tyler, Texas it is as beautiful as anything on the market right now. When I first saw this place my jaw dropped, the only thing more amazing than the home and property is the location within Tyler. I can promise after you look at the photos below, you’re going to fall in love with this Mediterranean-style estate and never want to leave home.
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight,...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team take down Temple College
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Lady Apaches basketball team takes down a talented Temple College team 83-73 on Friday afternoon. They keep winning despite having just seven players, all of them freshmen. TRENIA TILLIS-HOARD/TJC WOMEN’S COACH. “They can’t play like freshmen. If they play like freshmen, we’re dead....
Uneven weather threatens East Texas farming patterns
New district court to help move wheels of justice faster in Smith County. “The fourth court will get to those people who are in jail waiting for a trial faster, that allows us to reduce the jail population because they’ll either be acquitted or be put on probation and released or they’ll be sent off to TDCJ to serve their sentence,” DA Jacob Putman said.
18-wheeler drives through Chandler Community Center on SH 31
ABC’s Matt Gutman previews 20/20 special about Houston teen accused of killing parents. ABC’s Matt Gutman talks to East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea about the reporting he’s done for tonight's 20/20 special, including a new interview with Antonio Armstrong, Jr. who is accused of shooting and killing his parents.
East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If your child is sick at home and you are having a hard time finding medication, you are not alone. “Short term shortages are not that uncommon. Long term shortages, especially medications that are critical during cough, cold and flu season, that’s what is making this unusual,” Drug Emporium Pharmacy Manger David Davis said.
New Rose Capital mural in full bloom in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A couple of roses are in full bloom in Tyler. A new mural that was unveiled in December of 2022 features bright pink, red and yellow colored roses on a black background. “Welcome to the Rose Capital” is written on the wall and the artwork is known as the Rose Capital […]
