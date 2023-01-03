ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
stljewishlight.org

‘Misinformed’ intermarriage rumors distress some Conservative rabbis

This story was originally published in the Forward. Click here to get the Forward’s free email newsletters delivered to your inbox. A number of prominent Conservative rabbis wrote a letter to the Rabbinical Assembly last year declaring their strong opposition to what some feared was an imminent shift in the movement’s position on intermarriage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy