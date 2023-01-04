ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash

UPDATE January 6, 2023 1:25 p.m. During the initial 911 call reporting the Family Violence incident, the victim advised that the female, who was later identified as Mandy Norris, had a gun and discharged it inside the home. The victim further advised that Norris made suicidal threats before leaving home and provided a description of the vehicle she was driving. A vehicle matching the description drove by responding deputies at a high rate of speed when they were near the home. As deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle using their emergency equipment, so they can conduct an investigation into the possible felony crime, they observed it leave the roadway and strike a tree.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash

MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash. On January 5, 2023, at 8:10 pm, Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence off of Frontier Drive in Willis, TX, in reference to a family violence in progress. While Deputies were en route, they received…
WILLIS, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Three for Storage Unit Burglary

On December 30, 2022, at around 5:20 in the morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a storage facility in the 17000 block of Highway 242 in Conroe. Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects operating a U-Haul truck parked in front of several storage units with obvious signs of forced entry. A third suspect was located hiding inside one of the storage units.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Wea

MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 AM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim,…
MONTGOMERY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery

Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says

HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring

A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
SPRING, TX
cw39.com

Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe

On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CONROE, TX
iheart.com

Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police

A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
HOUSTON, TX

