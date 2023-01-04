Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE January 6, 2023 1:25 p.m. During the initial 911 call reporting the Family Violence incident, the victim advised that the female, who was later identified as Mandy Norris, had a gun and discharged it inside the home. The victim further advised that Norris made suicidal threats before leaving home and provided a description of the vehicle she was driving. A vehicle matching the description drove by responding deputies at a high rate of speed when they were near the home. As deputies attempted to catch up to the vehicle using their emergency equipment, so they can conduct an investigation into the possible felony crime, they observed it leave the roadway and strike a tree.
MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash
MCTXSheriff Investigates Family Violence and Fatal Car Crash. On January 5, 2023, at 8:10 pm, Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence off of Frontier Drive in Willis, TX, in reference to a family violence in progress. While Deputies were en route, they received…
Woman dies after crashing during a chase with Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies
January 5, 2023 - According to a press release by the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a fatality crash that occurred during a high-speed chase in the 13400 block of Rogers Rd in Willis, TX around 8:30 p.m.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrests Three for Storage Unit Burglary
On December 30, 2022, at around 5:20 in the morning, Montgomery County Sheriff Office’s Deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call at a storage facility in the 17000 block of Highway 242 in Conroe. Upon arrival, deputies located two suspects operating a U-Haul truck parked in front of several storage units with obvious signs of forced entry. A third suspect was located hiding inside one of the storage units.
Men charged in 2 separate shooting incidents in Montgomery county, deputies say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two men have been arrested and charged for their roles in two shooting incidents on Monday in Montgomery County, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots being fired around 6:55 a.m. in the 19200 block of Mail…
16-year-old turns himself in after man fatally shot during alleged NE Houston drug deal, police say
Investigators said the 16-year-old suspect turned himself in and is charged with murder after a 19-year-old was shot and killed during the narcotics transaction.
Harris Co. shooting: Suspect taken to hospital following officer-involved shooting
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A suspect has been taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Harris County. According to Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden, deputies observed a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 59 in Montgomery County. Hayden said deputies initiated a traffic stop on the…
Man accused of killing 6-year-old boy while driving drunk actually had 0.00 BAC
Criminal charges for a man accused of driving drunk when he hit 6-year-old Darien Lewis with his truck and killed him have been dropped.
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Wea
MCTXSheriff Arrests Two for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. On January 2, 2023, at about 6:55 AM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the 19200 block of Mail Route Road in Montgomery, Texas. Deputies arrived and after speaking with the victim,…
Man crashes into SWAT officer after driving around train arms, ignoring red light, officials say
A woman is fighting for her life after her driver went around a railroad crossing gate, disregarded a red light, and crashed into a SWAT vehicle head-on.
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
2 men charged with shootings in Montgomery
Two men have been arrested after shooting at someone in Montgomery, authorities say. Christopher Melder, 22, from Humble, and Cody Barnes, 30, from Montgomery, are suspected of two shootings that occurred at the 19200 block of Mail Route Road around 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Man shot in the stomach inside Houston store dies, police seeking information on man who pulled the gun
HOUSTON – A man shot in the stomach just north of downtown Houston died Wednesday night. Houston police said the shooting happened at a gas station located in the 1000 block of Hogan St. just after 9:40 p.m. The 26-year-old man was transported by ambulance and later died at...
Constable deputy shoots at vehicle of suspect who was attempting to run him over after pursuit, Pct. 4 says
HUMBLE – Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting after a Montgomery County Pct. 4 constable deputy shot at a suspect who was reportedly trying to run him over Wednesday evening. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office said deputies started pursuing the suspect’s vehicle after he was spotted…
VIDEO: Pablo Patino seen climbing out of house while it's on fire after standoff in Spring
A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)
Harris County inmate dies at jail, first of 2023
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An inmate has died at the Harris County Jail on Tuesday, marking the first death there in 2023. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Jacoby Pillow, 31, was arrested for trespassing on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1. He was about to be released on...
Ongoing Investigation of Fatal Car Crash in Conroe
On January 1, 2023, at around 2:06 p.m., the Conroe Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1200 block of W. Davis. The initial investigation revealed that three vehicles were involved. A 2008 Ford truck driven by Michael Hartwell was heading westbound in the 1200 block of W. Davis. A 2017 Dodge Van driven by Paula Sexton, was heading southbound on IH-45 feeder road when it was struck on the driver side door by the Ford truck. A 2016 Toyota sedan was struck by debris from the initial crash. Sexton did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Hartwell and his passenger were transported to Conroe HCA hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Woman Who Smelled 'Heavily Of Body Odor' Wanted By Texas Police
A woman is wanted by Houston Police for a string of robberies allegedly committed around Christmas. The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying this woman. Her first alleged robbery was committed at a hotel in the 5100 block of Hidalgo Street. She approached the clerk with a threatening note that states another suspect was standing outside the building with a weapon. The woman demanded the clerk give her cash from the register.
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicated
A local car dealership is being sued after it allowed one of its employees to borrow a truck and drive it home. That employee ended up hitting and killing a pedestrian, just blocks away from the car dealership.
