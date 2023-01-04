Read full article on original website
Indianapolis, Detroit bow out from hosting neutral site AFC championship game
The hunt for the location of a potential neutral site AFC championship game continues. On Friday, NFL owners voted affirmatively to do a neutral-site conference title game in the AFC under several scenarios involving the Bills, Chiefs and Bengals after the Week 17 Bills-Bengals matchup was canceled when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field. Hamlin remains in the hospital but has since woken up and communicated with teammates. At least two cities have taken themselves out of consideration to host the game if it happens. Reports out of Indianapolis indicate that the city would not be...
Tagovailoa out, rookie Thompson to start for Miami vs. Jets
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss his second straight game with a concussion and rookie Skylar Thompson is expected to start Sunday against the New York Jets, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. The Dolphins also are hoping that Teddy Bridgewater, who dislocated...
Flacco to start for Jets in finale vs Dolphins, White out
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets will have one final quarterback twist in a season filled with them. Joe Flacco will start Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with Mike White ruled out after aggravating his rib injury. Zach Wilson will serve as Flacco’s backup.
If Ravens beat Bengals, Baltimore could host playoff game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore's path to a playoff home game is complicated, but it still exists after a few days of uncertainty. If the Ravens win at Cincinnati this weekend and the Los Angeles Chargers beat Denver, then Baltimore and the Bengals would meet in the first round of the postseason. And in that scenario, a coin flip would determine where that game is played.
49ers prepare for facing J.J. Watt in his final game
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For Mike McGlinchey, his “welcome to the NFL” moment came as a rookie back in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers when he lined up against J.J. Watt in a joint practice in Houston and got flattened in a drill. McGlinchey and...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Seahawks expect Lockett for finale despite another injury
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — For the second straight week, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett expects to play despite his injury status being in question. Lockett was listed as questionable on Seattle’s final injury report of the regular season on Friday. He said he plans on playing despite a shin injury that led to another set of X-rays for the standout wide receiver.
Family ties have long run strong in the ranks of NFL coaches
Luke Steckel is finishing his 10th season with the Tennessee Titans, the very same NFL team that made its lone Super Bowl appearance with his father, Les, as offensive coordinator. That connection didn't get Luke Steckel into the family business.
Bills uplifted by Hamlin's recovery, place focus on Patriots
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Whatever happens Sunday, when the Bills close the regular season hosting New England and beyond once the NFL playoffs begin, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane won’t feel disappointed. During a year in which the Bills have endured a snowstorms that disrupted their schedule,...
Pray for Damar: Public prayer blitz follows Hamlin collapse
The intersection of prayer and sports has been especially prominent in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin’s frightening collapse during an NFL game. All 32 NFL teams have included “Pray for Damar” on their Twitter avatars. ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky prayed for the Buffalo Bills’ safety on live TV. Countless fans and other concerned observers said on social media they were praying, and dozens linked arms outside his Cincinnati hospital.
Bo Jackson Shares Inspirational Message for Damar Hamlin
The latest message of support for the Bills safety came from a certified sports icon.
Sports betting markets forced to adjust to higher scoring
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The recent rise in NBA and NHL scoring has caused the betting markets to respond in kind, posting totals that would have been unimaginable not long ago. NBA teams were averaging 113.8 points a game through Thursday. That is the highest figure since the 1969-70 season when the average was 116.7, but does follow a greater trend.
