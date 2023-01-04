Read full article on original website
L.A. County hospital seeks help identifying unknown patients
A hospital is asking for the public’s help to identify two unknown patients who were found in Los Angeles County. The St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood released images of the patients, hoping someone may recognize them. The first patient is a woman who is about 44 years old. She was found at 1202 E. […]
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man sentenced to life in prison for 1993 fire that killed 10 in Los Angeles
A 49-year-old Palmdale man who was convicted of the murders of 10 people, including two pregnant women who died nearly three decades ago in an arson fire at an apartment building in Los Angeles, was sentenced Friday, Jan. 6, to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ramiro Alberto...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 20, Critically Wounded in South Los Angeles Shooting Dies
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in an unincorporated area near South Los Angeles died Friday from her wounds. Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue west of Vermont Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call and found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Man arrested for murder after fatal RV fire in Exposition Park
A Los Angeles man faces a murder charge after he lit a recreational vehicle on fire in Exposition Park on Monday, killing its occupant, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The body of Jerry Israel was found by firefighters at 11:20 p.m. after they had extinguished the RV fire at Browning Boulevard and Budlong […]
2urbangirls.com
15-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in November Found
A 15-year-old boy diagnosed with a mild form of autism, who went missing in the unincorporated Westmont area near Inglewood in November, has been found, authorities said Thursday. Jacarl Strong was last seen around 4 p.m. Nov. 29 in the 2100 block of West 107th Street, and authorities sought the...
mynewsla.com
Two Los Angeles Men Arrested on Various Charges After Search of Home in Studio City Uncovers Multiple Assault Rifles with Thousands of Rounds of Ammunition
January 5, 2023 - The Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters reports the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task Force have arrested a suspect for Assault with a Deadly Weapon -ADW with a (Firearm) in addition to being a Parolee at large. On December 29, 2022, the LAPD/ATF Gun Violence Reduction Task...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
mynewsla.com
La Verne PD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Robbery Suspects
La Verne police Wednesday reached out for public help in identifying and locating three robbery suspects. The robbery occurred Nov. 21 at a CVS at 1479 Foothill Boulevard, according to the La Verne Police Department. Police said three female suspects took multiple items from the shelves and placed them in...
mynewsla.com
Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in North Hollywood House Fire
A woman suffered burn injuries in a house fire in North Hollywood Friday evening and was taken to a hospital. The fire at 5820 Cartwright Ave., near Cahuenga Boulevard, was reported at 8:06 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange. The department dispatched 20 firefighters to the...
Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County
Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
Headlines: Two Bakersfield Men Set Themselves On Fire Trying to Burn Down an Immigration Center
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Bakersfield: Two men set themselves on fire while seemingly trying to burn down an immigration center in Bakersfield. A...
mynewsla.com
Missing Man Last Seen In Stanton Found Safe
A 72-year-old man who was reported missing after last being seen in Stanton was found safe Friday. Thuan Nguyen went missing about 4 p.m. Thursday after last being seen at Orangewood and Western avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Nguyen on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Police Arrest Suspect in Hit-and-Run Death of Woman
A man was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a woman who was dropping off toys at a South Los Angeles shelter on Christmas Eve, police announced Thursday. Trina Newman-Townsend, 62, was struck about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at Broadway and 88th Street and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
mynewsla.com
Pursuit Ends In Beaumont, Driver Taken Into Custody
A driver who led California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit in a pick-up truck emitting heavy smoke was taken into custody near Beaumont Friday, according to a report. The chase began in Rancho Cucamonga Friday morning and continued along the 60 Freeway, according to reports from ABC7. At some point, the truck lost a wheel and shot up sparks as the axle dragged on the roadway.
