Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Husband on wife: "'She cooked for years; last night she told me to make my dinner"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Choosing to stay at home to look after the kids and do chores while taking care of the whole family can be just as tiring as working full-time in the office.
NME
Bella Thorne lost acting job as child after casting director accused her of “flirting with him”
Bella Thorne has revealed that she lost an acting job at the age of 10 after a casting director accused her of flirting with him. The former Disney Channel star recounted the “insane” incident while appearing on Emily Ratajkowski’s podcast High Low With EmRata. “I had a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Joy Behar Weighs in on Prince Harry Drama on ‘The View’: “The Royal Family Treats Meghan Markle Like Yoko Ono”
The bombshell excerpts leaked from Prince Harry‘s upcoming memoir have found their way onto The View, where Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, were the Hot Topic of the day during a passionate conversation about England, race and royals. Joy Behar kicked it all off with a defense of...
Wife on husband: "He won't speak to my mom after she made our son eat his greens"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Parenting right after marriage is no easy thing and starting a love connection along with kids has its own unique challenges.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Collider
'Call Me Kat' Star Mayim Bialik Assures Fans That Leslie Jordan's Character Will "Live Forever"
Several months after the death of actor, comedian, and beloved internet personality Leslie Jordan, FOX's Call Me Kat will bid farewell to the star. Ahead of the farewell episode, the series titular star Mayim Bialik spoke with Entertainment Weekly regarding the series planned exit for Jordan's character. According to Bialik,...
Mom on gifts: "I got my son a $25 toy, refused my daughter a $20 book; she won't talk to me"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you have more than one kid, and they all ask for gifts, it's not easy to decide what should be bought immediately and what can wait. And making the child feel included even when they're not getting the gift they asked for is challenging if they see their siblings receive one.
Art teacher tells 6-year-old she did her painting 'wrong,' but Twitter says it's a masterpiece
Twitter users slammed the teacher for panning an incredible piece of art, and for trying to discourage her.
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Confesses She 'Dislikes' Her Father Kody 'A Bit' While Rewatching The Show
Gwendlyn Brown is speaking her truth when it comes to her complicated feelings about her father, Kody, while rewatching Sister Wives from Season 1. On the Friday, December 30, video shared to her Youtube channel, the 21-year-old confessed she didn't always like her dad's behavior on the hit TLC show. "It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she revealed. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."'SISTER WIVES' STAR GWENDLYN BROWN PRAISES JANELLE...
Woman Puts 'McDonald's' Cheeseburgers Into a Waffle Iron and Everyone Is Invested
Nobody can wait to see the outcome.
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond Says She and Ladd Are Preparing to Be Empty Nesters: ‘Is This What It’s Gonna Be Like?’
As Ree and Ladd Drummond prepare for their youngest son to leave home for college, 'The Pioneer Woman' star floated a question to fans about what empty nest life might be like.
Upworthy
Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
Woman uninvites her husband from her birthday trip to spend the time with his sister instead
Pyramids In Egypt Under A Blue SkyPhoto byOsama ElsayedonUnsplash. When you want to go on a special trip, if you are married you generally will take along your partner. However, there are some that would rather spend this time with a friend and that can cause some issues.
Woman accused sister of wearing her engagement ring when she was getting proposed
Comparing oneself with another can make one feel inferior or superior. But such feelings stem from insecurity, fear, and lack of empathy and compassion. The act of comparing can also instill negative emotions like envy and low self-worth in people.
toofab.com
Kody Brown's Daughter with Christine Says Watching Show Does Make Her 'Dislike Him a Little Bit'
She also answers a "loaded question" about Robyn and reveals where she stands with her dad now. While "Sister Wives" viewers clearly enjoy all the on-screen drama, it sometimes has a negative effect on Christine and Kody Brown's daughter Gwendlyn. The former couple's 21-year-old daughter continues to share her perspective...
Mom Sends Urgent Warning to Other Parents After Toddler Glues Her Eyes Shut
It took two hospital visits to help her.
Comments / 0