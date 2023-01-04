ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
bodyslam.net

Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous

Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Amy Christie

Mom on gifts: "I got my son a $25 toy, refused my daughter a $20 book; she won't talk to me"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When you have more than one kid, and they all ask for gifts, it's not easy to decide what should be bought immediately and what can wait. And making the child feel included even when they're not getting the gift they asked for is challenging if they see their siblings receive one.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Confesses She 'Dislikes' Her Father Kody 'A Bit' While Rewatching The Show

Gwendlyn Brown is speaking her truth when it comes to her complicated feelings about her father, Kody, while rewatching Sister Wives from Season 1. On the Friday, December 30, video shared to her Youtube channel, the 21-year-old confessed she didn't always like her dad's behavior on the hit TLC show. "It's very flip-floppy for me. In person, my dad's sweet to me now," she revealed. "We had our differences in the past, but we're getting better and since we're not around each other as much, we can't be angry with each other as much."'SISTER WIVES' STAR GWENDLYN BROWN PRAISES JANELLE...
Upworthy

Photo of a dad sleeping on a hospital floor sparks conversation about equal parenting

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 23, 2021. It has since been updated. A viral photo of an exhausted father sleeping on a hospital floor following a long day at work has sparked an important discussion about equal parenting. The photo—shared by Sara Duncan, a teacher from Fredericktown, Missouri, on Facebook—shows her husband, Joe Duncan, sneaking in a nap on the hard floor of an emergency room after the couple had to take their youngest child to the hospital. "Let's talk about this because it doesn't get enough attention...," the mother-of-two wrote. "What some may see: a dad sleeping while mom stays awake holding their sleeping baby in the ER at 2 am."
FREDERICKTOWN, MO

